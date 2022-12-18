Young women in Wales invited to gain experience of Senedd politics

Young women from across Wales are being invited to experience how decisions are made in politics in Wales and gain a perspective of an MS’s day-to-day duties

The charity Chwarae Teg is running The LeadHerShip Senedd scheme which will offer women aged 16-22 the opportunity to shadow MSs, to learn how the Senedd works, attend First Minister’s Questions and to take part in a mock debate.

The charity says the aim of the programme is to dispel misconceptions about politics and remove barriers to inspire more young women to consider a career in the field.

LeadHerShip is open to young women in Wales from all backgrounds and communities and requires no previous political experience. The only requirement is that the applicant is available to participate on Tuesday 7 March at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Chwarae Teg say it is encouraging applications from young women from an ethnic minority, who consider themselves disabled, who identify as LGBTQ+, or who otherwise belong to a group that is underrepresented in public life.

The application itself asks women to briefly write about what the opportunity would mean to them and why they think International Women’s Day needs to be celebrated in 2023.

Under-representation

Tomos Evans, Policy and Public Affairs Partner at Chwarae Teg said: “We have been running LeadHerShip Senedd for several years with it having gone from strength to strength.

“We know that women continue to be under-represented in politics and public life. Although

43% of our Members of the Senedd are women, this has come about more by chance than by design.

“There also continues to be a clear under-representation of women from diverse backgrounds in Wales’ political institutions.

“Decisions made by MSs affect every area of our daily lives, and it is crucial that women’s voices are heard to ensure that decisions are made fairly. We want to build young women’s understanding, engagement and improve their confidence to speak up and make their voices heard.”

Unique opportunity

Natasha Asghar MS, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales East has partnered with Chwarae Teg to sponsor the event.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring next year’s LeadHerShip Senedd – giving young women a glimpse into what it is like being a Member of the Welsh Parliament.

“Encouraging more people to get into politics, particularly women and those from ethnic minority backgrounds, has always been a project close to my heart and Chwarae Teg’s scheme is a fantastic way to do that.

“Those taking part in this fantastic initiative will be given a unique opportunity to shadow politicians in the Welsh Parliament, myself included, and learn more about some of the work we do and how the Senedd operates.”

Applications for the scheme are open until 16 January 2023.

For further information or to apply for LeadHerShip Senedd visit the website or email any questions to tomos.evans@chwaraeteg.com

