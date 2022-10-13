Ysbyty Gwynedd improvement plan welcomed by Plaid Health and Care spokesman

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on Health and Care has welcomed the recommendations of a report commissioned by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, following anonymous concerns raised with him by staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd about poor working conditions and low staff morale.

An internal review was held after Rhun ap Iorwerth, Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn raised his concerns both in the Senedd, and directly with the chief executive and chairman of the health board in May.

As a result of the review, the health board has made 22 recommendations based on the findings of the feedback provided by staff.

This includes the development of an improvement plan, which will be “based on the contents and recommendations of this report, with clearly defined leads and timelines for delivery, and with monthly progress reports provided”.

BCUHB states in its report “that colleagues have been trying to tell us about how they feel for a while, however we have either not heard or not understood the strength of feeling and just how low morale has been”.

It is also recommended that a follow-up survey is undertaken 12 months after the creation of the improvement plan, “to monitor for positive changes in reported staff experience, morale and wellbeing”.

‘Positive step forward’

In response to the Ysbyty Gwynedd review report, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I welcome Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s report into the concerns raised with me by Ysbyty Gwynedd staff about working conditions and poor staff morale, and the 22 recommendations constitute a positive step forward.

“It was clear to me when I was first approached with concerns that staff felt they weren’t being listened to, and the report reflects that clearly – with the Health Board itself admitting that they have ‘either not heard or not understood the strength of feeling and just how low morale has been’.

“I now look forward to the creation of the improvement plan that is central to the recommendations, and to the monitoring of that plan. Staff simply have to feel that their concerns are being addressed.

“I will now talk further with staff and will be meeting with officials to discuss how the recommendations will be implemented. This is not only a matter of ensuring the wellbeing of hardworking NHS staff, but a matter of ensuring patient safety, too. It must be an ongoing process to ensure that the working environment at Ysbyty Gwynedd is a safe one.”

