Zip World reveals construction of world-first ‘Underground Golf’ course in Welsh slate quarry

Zip World have revealed that they are building a world-first ‘Underground Golf’ course in an old Welsh slate mining cavern.

The company best known for the world’s fastest zip line at Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda, North Wales say that people will be able to take part in Underground Golf at Llechwedd from May onwards.

It will be in the same quarry as the present attractions Bounce Below, the Caverns adventure course, and the Deep Mine Tour.

The Underground Golf adventure course is set to feature 18 holes, across four levels in a vast underground mining chamber.

“Zip World is looking to deliver an ambitious and impressive display of lighting, and a sensory experience with plenty of sound effects and interactive elements,” the company said.

“The adventure will tie in closely with Llechwedd’s history – retaining and keeping the site’s heritage and roots alive are a priority of Zip World’s, meaning this isn’t just an exciting new experience, but a nod to the past.

“The adventure will be themed around the slate mining heritage, featuring snippets of information about the mine, mining tool props, and sound effects such as dynamite explosions and slate splitting.”

Zip World are working closely with local suppliers on this project, namely Gerallt Evans Metalworks of Llanrwst, who are fabricating the steel frame and layers.

Commercial Director Andrew Hudson said: “This is an extremely exciting project for us, and to be able to work with local businesses to bring the project to life and create more jobs is what it’s all about.

“Underground golf will be the perfect blend of an exciting, competitive adventure and a heritage piece, telling the story of how the mine came to be in a fun, high-octane way.

“Being able to give locals and day-trippers alike the chance to experience the Llechwedd mine in different ways is the core value of our site.”

Underground Golf will be open to any age, as long as children are accompanied by an adult, and will be accessible via Europe’s steepest cable railway.

Zip World said that they are creating a covid-safe experience, so measures such as hand sanitisation stations, facemask recommendation and controlled group sizes will be in place.

The adventure will be available to book directly on Zip World’s website, www.zipworld.co.uk, or over the phone on 01248 601444 as of May 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

