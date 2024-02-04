Zip World to launch new Welsh site this Easter

Adventure giant Zip World has announced plans to launch a new indoor activity centre and accommodation in Wales.

Zip World Conwy is set to open on the 22nd March in time for the Easter 2024 holidays on the former Adventure Parc Snowdonia site in Conwy, north Wales.

The new site will feature over 30 camping pods and a host of exhilarating indoor experiences including the Adrenaline Indoors assault course, Altitude Climber climbing walls, Elevation Indoors high ropes, and Adrenaline Drop tower.

Offering the perfect weatherproof day out for families with children of all ages, Zip World Conwy will expand the brand’s portfolio of sites to seven across England and Wales.

Family fun

Thrill seekers in the family will be able to take on Adrenaline Indoors, tackling obstacles, stunt jumps and extreme slides to complete the course and become the ultimate ninja.

Elevation indoors will also be on offer for those 10+ with a range of challenging indoor high ropes courses above the adventures below. For the ultimate adrenaline rush, see the Eryri Mountains and Conwy Valley from 40ft above and drop to the ground with Adrenaline Drop.

Altitude Climber will be available for little ones aged 5+ with an array of climbing walls, jumps, and more.

The site will also have a soft play area to keep younger children entertained while the rest of the family enjoys the adrenaline-filled activities, and an onsite café offering a range of food and beverages for those who prefer to observe.

Zip World Conwy will also boast over 30 camping pods that can accommodate one to four guests, and offer heating, lighting, plug sockets and a decked outdoor area.

There are also a number of dog friendly and accessible pods available.

Economy boost

Andrew Hudson, Zip World CEO said: “We are excited to unveil Zip World Conwy as our newest adventure location, and in turn help to revive the attractions at the former Adventure Parc Snowdonia site and bring further investment to the north Wales economy.

“While we have ambitions and exciting plans to continue our growth across the UK and beyond, North Wales will always be our home and we’re proud to contribute to the local Conwy economy and wider Welsh tourism sector.

“This venture reflects our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries, creating unforgettable experiences for families and thrill seekers, and establishing Zip World as a global leader in adventure tourism.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first visitors this Easter.”

The site will operate with 30 Zip World staff during peak periods, strengthening employment opportunities in the region.

Challenges

Jim Jones, Chief Executive of North Wales Tourism, added: “I can’t emphasise enough the significant challenges that our tourism and hospitality sector is experiencing currently.

“So amidst this climate, I’m really pleased that Zip World has been proactive in taking over the closed site. I have every confidence that Zip World’s investment in the location will result in a new attraction for North Wales that will not only enhance the tourism economy but also contribute to the growth of their brand.”

Council Leader, Charlie McCoubrey, continued: “This is fantastic news for the Conwy valley and the region as a whole.

“Zip World has a proven track record of delivering high quality tourism and leisure activities. Indoor facilities are particularly beneficial, helping to create a less seasonal and more sustainable tourism offer.”

Tickets for the indoor activities will start from £6 for children 1yrs+ and £10+ for adults. Age and height restrictions apply.

Visit the website to book tickets and find out more.

