Zoo’s plans for new information centre

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A popular north Wales zoo could soon have a new visitor information centre.

The Welsh Mountain Zoo in Upper Colwyn Bay has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning committee, seeking permission to convert an existing building into a visitor information centre.

The zoo on the Old Highway has asked Conwy permission to change the use of its existing sweet shop so it can accommodate the centre.

Permission

The zoo is also seeking permission to construct a replacement sweet shop and covered outdoor amenity/activity facility on the site of the former snow leopard enclosure.

The plans include the formation of stepped and ramped access to the new facilities.

Prominent

A statement from the zoo, accompanying the application reads: “The managers of the zoo have been aware for some time that there is a need for a covered recreation area/activity area for zoo visitors, where there could be a range of zoo activities available, e.g. animal-themed face painting.

“Also, the managers have identified a need for an information centre to be centrally sited in a prominent location (near the main car park) where visitors can access information about the zoo, activities available, layout of the site, and news of the exhibits, future improvements and developments proposed, conservation programmes, etc., and details of demonstrations and species talk time tables.”

The plans will likely be declined or approved by the delegated authority of planning officers or debated at a future planning committee meeting.

