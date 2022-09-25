1979 and All That

Ben Wildsmith

You can learn a great deal about a society from observing which buildings dominate the skyline in its metropolitan centres.

Over the last 40 years, the cathedrals of London have come to be dwarfed by the headquarters of investment banks as the religion of free market economics has supplanted Christianity at the heart of UK life.

And what a successful religion it is.

When you vote in the next election, there will be no mainstream alternative to private ownership of everything except the NHS and the armed services.

Politicians who contest this can expect treatment by the press that’s generally reserved for the most heinous criminals or football managers.

Tapeworms

Language has changed to accommodate the belief system.

You can be a ‘professional’ landlord nowadays, because listing a property with letting agents qualifies you to be part of an ‘industry’.

If anybody suggests governmental interference in your industrial endeavours, such as rent controls, you can explain that you ‘provide’ housing for those who don’t own property and the nation will nod along in agreement, as if being sold nutritional supplements by tapeworms.

Similarly, nobody is to question the provenance of somebody’s fortune.

The rich, we all agree under threat of derision, create their wealth and, as any fule kno, they do this through hard work. They are ‘risk-takers’ and that is why the gods of the market have blessed them so abundantly.

If public sector drones like firemen, police officers and nurses could conceive of the bravery required to see through a seven-figure futures trade they would cease their bleating for pay rises in awe.

Mumbo-jumbo

If you are struggling to see the sense in these spiritual laws, then that is as it should be.

This is not some tinpot religion conducted in corrugated chapels, it flows from towering glass cathedrals in a language you are not worthy to speak.

As fast as money saving expert Martin Lewis can translate edicts into English, the edicts change.

‘The faithful shall swap their energy tariff with each season lest they face the wrath of the market.’

‘Only he who fixes his energy tariff shalt bask in the warmth of divine vapours.’

In ‘How Mumbo-Jumbo Conquered the World: A Short History of Modern Delusions’, the humourist Francis Wheen argues that the rational foundation of post-Enlightenment humanity has given way to a reliance on superstition.

He pinpoints 1979 as the precise tipping point, and this week’s news lent credence to that claim.

Fury

In Iran, protests have been erupting all over the country as people vent their fury at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested for breaking headscarf rules.

Women have been publicly burning headscarves and, strikingly, the protests have enjoyed the support of many men.

The headscarf rules have been in effect since the Islamic revolution in 1979 but have been more zealously enforced since the election of religious hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as president in August 2021.

There are recurring posts on social media featuring photographs of life in mid 1970s Iran, before the revolution.

They show smiling young people in western clothes, living seemingly carefree, modern lives.

These are shared both by those who seek to discredit Islam and by critics of western interference in the Middle East.

Either way, the implication is clear: that the rejection of reason in favour of rigid, superstitious tradition is contrary to the natural instincts of humanity.

Social fabric

Which brings me to Kwasi Kwarteng.

All fundamentalists share a tendency to strip ideas down to simple, symbolic elements which they insist upon to the exclusion of all context.

For the standard-bearers of Thatcherism, cutting taxes is the prime directive and, of itself, an indisputable virtue.

1979, though, is a long time ago, and as free market orthodoxy has hardened into dogma (thanks for that line to Lord Kinnock who did much to aid the process), it has been forgotten that it was four years before Nigel Lawson felt the economy could sustain major tax cuts.

Also forgotten is that this holy event occurred after 38 years of the post-war consensus, during which the social fabric had been woven to insulate people from hardship.

Wrecked

Now, in 2022, the economy is wrecked, and the only funding Bishop Kwarteng can source for his tax-cutting rites is borrowed.

Moreover, the social structures of the UK are hollowed out to the point of implosion and inflation is set to test them yet further.

You can’t argue with the sort of thinking that produced this week’s fiscal event.

Listening to worried Tory MPs ask Kwarteng why the Office for Budgetary Responsibility forecast was being suppressed, I was reminded of American states that have banned the teaching of Darwin in schools.

As the pound plummets, interest rates rise and winter sets in, our government in performing a rain dance.

