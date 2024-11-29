A visitor levy is an investment in our future

Mark Drakeford – Cabinet Secretary for Finance

Whether it’s the majestic mountain ranges of Eryri, our vibrant cities, or our picturesque coastline, Wales has so much to offer visitors. But we must ensure

tourism and our communities continue to thrive.

This week, the Welsh Government has introduced a Bill which will do just that. If passed by the Senedd, it will give local authorities the ability to introduce a small charge on overnight visitor stays in their area – this is known as a visitor levy.

We want everyone to be able to enjoy everything our beautiful country has to offer. We believe local infrastructure and services should be funded by all those who use them.

The visitor levy is designed to ensure visitors make a small contribution to the maintenance and improvement of the areas they visit, alongside local residents.

This Bill supports our ambitions for sustainable tourism in Wales. The Bill is an important step towards that goal because the proceeds from the levy will be

reinvested in schemes and services which support tourism in a local area.

Unique

Wales is a diverse country – some communities might benefit from introducing a levy more than others – it will be up to local authorities to decide whether they apply in their area, based on the unique needs and features of their area.

Before they do so, they must consult locally to help inform their decision. We

estimate the earliest a visitor levy could be introduced in any part of Wales would be 2027.

If the Bill is passed, those areas which decide to use a levy, the charge would be 75p per person per night for visitor stays at campsites and hostels, and £1.25 per person per night for stays in other visitor accommodation.

We estimate the levy could raise up to £33m per year if it was introduced in every area of Wales. This would raise new money for local communities, which would be re-invested in the area to improve local facilities and infrastructure used by visitors, such as public toilets, footpaths, beaches and visitor centres.

Potential

This funding could also be allocated to the promotion of sustainable tourism and the support of the Welsh language to ensure the continued growth and preservation of Cymraeg.

This recognises the important link between heritage and tourism. Do we want to miss out on the transformative opportunities a levy could provide?

Many places across Europe have introduced a visitor levy, including Venice and

Amsterdam. Manchester became the first UK city to introduce a charge for visitors to hotels, raising £2.8m in its first year – the revenue raised has been spent on improving the local area through street cleaning and public events.

The Balearic Islands’ charge for visitors has financed 168 projects worth €263m

since 2016, covering a wide range of areas, such as the environment, cultural

heritage, employment and social renting.

Proud

We see the same potential in Wales. And the levy could help support similar

investments in local areas. Wales is a fantastic destination with something for everyone. We are proud to show it off.

That’s why we think it’s fair we ask those visitors coming to stay to make a small contribution to help protect and maintain its beauty and to invest in our communities.

Imagine a future where every visitor contributes to the preservation and

enhancement of the very place they come to enjoy. By asking visitors to make a fair contribution to sustain a tourism industry that is so vital to our economy, we can ensure Wales remains an attractive visitor destination

for years to come.

This visitor levy is an investment in our future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

