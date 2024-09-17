Answering one of the biggest questions for an independent Wales

Llew Gruffudd

A widely held conception is that Wales independence will lead to higher taxes and service cuts.

It is inevitable, they say, due to Wales not being able to pay its way.

It is understandable that many of the public will fear this, given that this view is expounded by people who ought to know better.

The Commission on the Constitution says it.

In their ‘evidence’ led conclusions on independence, they say ‘whatever the size of Wales budget deficit, it will mean tax rises or service cuts.’

We are not allowed insight into this ‘evidence’ however.

Such a conclusion is a very large assumption and a very naive economic assertion.

A contributor to Nation Cymru and Senedd member, Mike Hedges argues similarly, I think I quote him correctly he says ‘I have no strong objection to independence except that it will lead to higher taxes and service cuts’. This again without offering any evidence in support.

This view is presented, ignoring the fact that belonging to ‘the Union’ leads to tax rises and public service cuts by the Westminster government, tax rises that don’t particularly benefit Wales and public service cuts that impact on the Wales public, imposed without Wales consent on a regular basis.

In any case this view is mistaken.

It is a view of independence, viewed through the prism of the present constitutional arrangements. The economics of an independent Wales is quite different.

An independent Wales will have economic and financial tools not available to the present Welsh government.

It will be a sovereign state, with a sovereign currency and a Central Bank.

There will be those, I know, who would wish to keep the pound sterling, however to make the necessary and urgent improvements to the Wales economy, will take significant investment. Investment that can only be raised by a sovereign currency.

An example. Wales has abundant green, renewable energy resources. So says the new Welsh Secretary, but more convincingly by a leading UK engineering publication, who states that ‘Wales has the greatest concentration of renewable energy resources, than perhaps anywhere on the planet’.

Three recent surveys by Carbon Trust, Marine Energy Wales and Crown Estates have identified, through offshore wind turbines, marine and tidal and floating turbines, 14 GigaWatts of installed capacity.

Wales in the ‘Union’

Under the present system the way it works is that The Crown Estates, only now with the new GB Energy tagging along, carries out surveys to provide data to private developers. It issues licenses and takes the license fees.

Then along comes the private developer, develops the sites, sells the energy and spirits the profits away, mostly to foreign lands.

The UK government gets the tax revenues from profits, with GB Energy looking to have a little stake, so they can have a little share of the profits.

And what does Wales get?. It gets some jobs. Amount unknown for Welsh workers, permanency unknown.

The Welsh Secretary describes the proposed scheme based in Port Talbot, as permanent jobs in manufacture and installation.

So permanent, temporary then.

There is no wealth creation in this exercise to significantly benefit Wales and whereas the effect of wealth creation can be shared throughout Wales, the creation of jobs cannot.

The alternative

An independent Wales would own the resources, can raise the finance through its Central Bank or its own bonds, could generate the energy (Through a publicly owned energy company, just like Norway) and sell it on the wholesale market, with 14 Gigawatts of capacity worth almost £10 billion a year at present wholesale prices.(The Crown Estates alone calculating a further 20 GigaWatt of potential for floating turbines off the Welsh coast)

It could alternatively sell the electricity internally at a discounted price, giving cheaper electricity to consumers, businesses and public services (it would still a have a tidy sum left over to sell)

Such a policy would still be wealth creating, with lower energy costs meaning more disposable income for the individual [ consumer spending being the biggest driver of economic growth ]

Lower costs for business, higher profits, a more attractive business environment and increased government corporate tax revenues for the Welsh treasury.

Lower costs for public services, hospitals, care homes, schools etc, meaning more money diverted to frontline services.

Just one example of the income an independent Wales would generate.

In addition

Plus there is the tax revenues and fees from existing energy generation that would now come to the Welsh exchequer.

The ability to deal with tax losses through avoidance, evasion and mismanagement, inherent in the present UK tax system, with Wales’ population share being £2 billion p.a.

In the medium term, there are gains from the new Wales ability to invest.

The Wales Governance Centre calculated that if Wales wage levels and therefore its tax revenues of income tax and NI, were at the levels of the UK average, it would add £5.4 billion per year to Wales government income.

This can be achieved by reversing the generations of lack of proper investment in skills and technology.

Studies by Nat West Bank and Deloittes found that if Wales productivity levels were at the UK level it would add £1.7 billion per year to Wales economy and if it reached the productivity of the best in Europe it would add £7.4 billion per year to Wales economy.

This would be done by reversing the historic underinvestment in innovation, research and development in Wales.

Just a sample of the benefits of investment, bringing large scale wealth gains to the nation.

A sovereign Wales with a sovereign currency and a Central Bank, would have the means of raising that investment.

So why on earth would an independent Wales need to raise taxes or cut services.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

