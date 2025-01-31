Baroness Eluned Morgan – First Minister of Wales

Yesterday I spent the day in Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Blackwood. Everywhere I went I saw signs of the massive contribution that EU funds had made to our

communities. A brand-new college, a railway track, new community buildings and training courses for local people paid for by the European Social Fund.

Five years ago we failed to make that emotional connection between the EU and the people who lived in those communities, and that is one of the many reasons

that today we are discussing the subject of Brexit five years on.

There is a lesson for us here – in terms of the need to bring communities with us. As policy makers and as leaders we need to ensure that we make an emotional

connection and demonstrate the relevance of what we are doing to the people we represent.

I don’t think it will be any secret to any of you to understand how I felt when those referendum results came in. But what matters now isn’t how any of us voted

back then, but how we’ve all worked together since to find the best way forward for Wales.

Implications

Many of our citizens who voted to leave the EU were driven by genuine concerns about our public services, democratic control, and economic fairness. They voted

for what they genuinely believed would be a better path forward.

The campaign period saw complex claims and counterclaims that made it challenging for voters to navigate the real implications of their choice. When the results came in, it marked not just a political decision, but a moment that revealed deep divisions in our society that we must all work to heal.

But here’s the crucial thing – regardless of how anyone voted, we all still- I hope, share common aspirations for Wales’ prosperity and wellbeing. Wales is, and always will be, a European nation – not just geographically, but through our shared values, culture, and centuries of interconnected history.

As a former MEP for 15 years, I spent countless hours in the European corridors, forging partnerships, building relationships, and championing Wales. These past five years have been a whirlwind and a crucible of challenges, yet amidst all the upheaval, Wales has remained steadfast in our commitment to working with our European friends. Because the big challenges we face demand co-operation, not isolation.

Challenges

And we have big challenges to face – take trade. Since 2021 the number of businesses in Wales exporting goods to the EU fell 3%; between 2019 and 2023 the

volume of Welsh goods exported to the EU fell by 8%; in the same period, Welsh food and drinks exports fell 17%. Seafood exports dropped by a massive 75%, and

let us not forget that since 2019/20 there has been a 66% drop in EU entrants to Welsh universities.

That has had a huge impact, not least here in Cardiff University. And that relationship with the EU is even more important to Wales than it is in England because whilst almost 60% of the value of good exports are to the EU, that figure in England is 50%.

And there’s the impact on our society of all of those EU citizens who previously made valuable contributions here. I previously had an Eastern European dentist, – she went home along with many other EU dentists.

Around 2,000 care workers went home – leading to fragility in our care force that is having a knock on effect on the NHS. The construction and hospitality sectors also remain challenged.

The great irony in all of this of course is whilst the Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would curb migration – we have seen a rise of 70,000 people coming into Wales from around the globe since then. Many of these are the people we are depending on to bring our waiting lists down, contribute to academic and business development, and to look after our elderly.

Despite Brexit, the EU is still Wales’s biggest trading partner, and the largest source of inward investment. But we are not simply maintaining existing connections –

we are reimagining our economic potential. Our innovation strategy is transforming how a small nation can compete and collaborate in a post-Brexit world. The compound semiconductor cluster in south Wales is becoming a global technology hub, attracting international investment and talent.

Innovation

Our universities are no longer just educational institutions – they are innovation engines. Despite Brexit’s challenges, Welsh tech start-ups are

attracting venture capital from across Europe. From fintech in Cardiff to aerospace innovations in Broughton, we are proving that Wales is a nation of creators, not just consumers.

And we’re doing this with a distinctly Welsh approach. Our economic strategy isn’t about competition, it’s about connection. One shining example of our determination to stay connected is the Taith programme, giving thousands of learners the chance to experience the world, to grow, to dream bigger.

It’s worth hearing about the story of pupils from Canolfan Addysg Conwy-a referral unit for children who’ve faced trauma who participated in the Taith programme. They visited Finland last year. For many, it was their first time leaving Wales. That experience changed their lives – it transformed their understanding of possibility.

To our young people, I want to be absolutely clear: your horizons are not limited by Brexit. Wales is proving that we can still influence, still innovate, and still lead. We are an outward-looking, European nation, and we will continue to engage with our European neighbours. The future remains in our hands, and we will continue to build bridges, not walls.

Partnerships

In 2023, we hosted the CPMR Atlantic Arc Commission General Assembly-the first time this prestigious event has ever been held in the UK post-Brexit. And through agreements with regions like Brittany, Flanders, the Basque Country, and Baden-Württemberg, we’re tackling shared challenges-like the climate crisis-together.

These partnerships aren’t just about trade or policy; they’re about values.

Five years on from Brexit, there’s a lot to reflect on, but one thing gives me hope: the undeniable fact that Europe hasn’t turned its back on Wales. They still believe in us, and we still believe in them.

We’re not just adapting to change – we’re actively shaping our future. But making that emotional connection and demonstrating the relevance of our work to the public in Wales in all our efforts will be central to our success.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

