Creating a Senedd that doesn’t have equality at its heart in legislation is a very serious mistake
Siân Gwenllian MS, Chair of the cross-party group on Women in Senedd Cymru
As Chair of the cross-party group on Women in Senedd Cymru and a life-long campaigner for equality, I am immensely saddened by the withdrawal of the Senedd Cymru (Electoral Candidate Lists) Bill, and I recently urged fellow Senedd Members to vote against this undemocratic scrapping and undermining of the Senedd’s will.
Unfortunately, my appeal was unheeded.
Serious mistake
Creating a larger Senedd, elected in a proportional way that puts more value on every vote is an important step forward for the democracy of our nation. But, creating a Senedd that doesn’t have equality at its heart in legislation is a very serious mistake.
It is also a missed opportunity and an unacceptable indication that gender equality, somehow, doesn’t matter.
If we were serious about creating a legislature that is equal in terms of representation, we should not have u-turned on this Bill.
I know that doubts had been raised and that an outline of possible risks had been put forward, but there was an extended timetable in place.
Legal issues
The Senedd could have discussed and passed the Bill, and implemented the quotas in 2030, giving us years to resolve any legal issues that may arise following the passing of the Bill.
But the Government withdrew the Bill, rather than allowing the voice of the Senedd to be heard, to pass the legislation and then to work on finding solutions to any problems.
I proposed a very practical way forward if legal problems were to arise, namely passing the Bill in this Senedd and then asking for an Order in Council under section 109, in order to give competence to the Senedd in a retrospective provision.
Pragmatic
This is a view shared by lawyers as an entirely pragmatic way forward.
But, of course, in order to move forward with such an Order, we would need the support of the UK Government. I didn’t expect it from the previous Government, but, when a Labour Government was elected, the so-called party of fairness, I thought that the political will would ensure that we were able to resolve the legal problems and move forward.
It appears that my hope was misplaced, and that is hugely disappointing. It’s only by putting a statutory mechanism in place that we can create a Senedd that is truly equal in terms of gender, and which is, therefore, more effective in terms of improving the lives of everyone who lives in our country.
Without quotas, the reform package is incomplete, and the withdrawal of this Bill is a missed opportunity for Wales to lead the way on gender parity.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Totally disagree. We need a Senedd with the best politicians in it. I don’r care if the Senedd is 100% women, 100% men or 100% Martians. I want the best for our country.
What I don’t want are token / 2nd rate politicians who have got in to fulfl a quota.
Equity-based hiring is a terrible idea: we should be hiring on competence alone. If a woman wants to become a Senedd member there are no more obstacles to her doing so than there are for a man: Sian Gwenllian is living proof of this. You’ll find that it’s always in the well-paid, high-profile jobs that feminists want preferential treatment. For example, you’ll never hear Sian Gwenllian calling for more female refuse collectors or brickies. You’ll also notice that it only ever works one way: the majority of nurses and teachers are women, but Sian’s absolutely fine with that inequity. Finally,… Read more »
The main job of democratically elected representatives is to represent the people. There’s no other “competence” required other than to be representative. If the population is half female then so should the representatives. Being good at running things is the job of unelected bureaucrats but even they can’t be too good or too influential otherwise we’d have a technocracy and, we’re told, that’s a terrible thing.
So wrong in every way posssible…it should always be the best person for the job, not some nonsensible utterings from someone who has done very little herself to prove her utterings.
It was a serious mistake to even consider gender quotas in the first place!! It was also a mistake to rule out STV in favour of closed lists. If Plaid Cymru want the Senedd to have further powers (which I agree with) then we need the best individuals for the job. Based on meritocracy and not gender quotas. Had gender quotas been implemented then it would have played into the hands of the abolitionists.
After suppressing women in the work place since ever, try to level the playing field and its all “Down with that sort of thing”. And looking around, I am not exactly sure we have “the best people for the job” on the male side that had not had lesser pay and had to take time out and many other issues blokes are not afflicted with.
So the MSs are ‘creating a Senedd’? The people should create their Senedd. This has been done countless times around the world by civilised countries by holding a properly set up Constitutional Convention which writes a draft Constitution. Which defines how MSs are elected. And has a 21st Century Bill of Rights written right here in Wales. All to be ratified by us in a Referendum.