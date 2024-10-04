Siân Gwenllian MS, Chair of the cross-party group on Women in Senedd Cymru

As Chair of the cross-party group on Women in Senedd Cymru and a life-long campaigner for equality, I am immensely saddened by the withdrawal of the Senedd Cymru (Electoral Candidate Lists) Bill, and I recently urged fellow Senedd Members to vote against this undemocratic scrapping and undermining of the Senedd’s will.

Unfortunately, my appeal was unheeded.

Serious mistake

Creating a larger Senedd, elected in a proportional way that puts more value on every vote is an important step forward for the democracy of our nation. But, creating a Senedd that doesn’t have equality at its heart in legislation is a very serious mistake.

It is also a missed opportunity and an unacceptable indication that gender equality, somehow, doesn’t matter.

If we were serious about creating a legislature that is equal in terms of representation, we should not have u-turned on this Bill.

I know that doubts had been raised and that an outline of possible risks had been put forward, but there was an extended timetable in place.

Legal issues

The Senedd could have discussed and passed the Bill, and implemented the quotas in 2030, giving us years to resolve any legal issues that may arise following the passing of the Bill.

But the Government withdrew the Bill, rather than allowing the voice of the Senedd to be heard, to pass the legislation and then to work on finding solutions to any problems.

I proposed a very practical way forward if legal problems were to arise, namely passing the Bill in this Senedd and then asking for an Order in Council under section 109, in order to give competence to the Senedd in a retrospective provision.

Pragmatic

This is a view shared by lawyers as an entirely pragmatic way forward.

But, of course, in order to move forward with such an Order, we would need the support of the UK Government. I didn’t expect it from the previous Government, but, when a Labour Government was elected, the so-called party of fairness, I thought that the political will would ensure that we were able to resolve the legal problems and move forward.

It appears that my hope was misplaced, and that is hugely disappointing. It’s only by putting a statutory mechanism in place that we can create a Senedd that is truly equal in terms of gender, and which is, therefore, more effective in terms of improving the lives of everyone who lives in our country.

Without quotas, the reform package is incomplete, and the withdrawal of this Bill is a missed opportunity for Wales to lead the way on gender parity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

