Education in Wales is in crisis – can a new minister fix the problems?
Finola Wilson
Congratulations to Lynne Neagle, who has just become the ninth politician to hold the job of Wales’ education minister since devolution.
The Torfaen MS is taking over the role in Vaughan Gething’s cabinet from Jeremy Miles, who moves to the economy role after his failed leadership bid.
Unfortunately, the cabinet secretary for education, to give Ms Neagle her full title, starts her new job at a very difficult time, with an education system in dire straits.
Top of Ms Neagle’s inbox will be the recent report into education in Wales by the IFS, which outlined a series of “major challenges”, including low outcomes and high levels of inequality.
The findings of the report, while stark, won’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the multiple crises facing the education system in Wales.
However, they are sure to be seized upon by certain elements of the tabloid press to embarrass the Labour party in the run-up to the UK general election.
Crisis
When Ms Neagle has read through the IFS report, she will quickly realise the scale of the task she faces.
It’s not an exaggeration to say education in Wales is in crisis. This is because:
- There’s an ongoing funding crisis in local authorities, which has hit education budgets and left many schools struggling to balance the books.
- Schools are still suffering from the fallout of the pandemic, particularly when it comes to attendance and behavioural issues.
- The PISA results for Wales were dire, with the lowest scores ever recorded and the gap between the other UK nations widening.
- The latest reading and numeracy test results showed reading standards of 7-14-year-olds have fallen since the pandemic.
The recent Estyn Chief Inspector’s Annual Report highlighted many of these problems, while also raising the issues providers face in recruiting teachers and support staff across specialisms.
Reassured
The impact Lynne Neagle can have on these issues remains to be seen, but educators will be reassured by her CV and her record.
She impressed in her stint as chair of the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee, and her tenacity in fighting for better support for children’s mental health won her many plaudits.
She’s also married to a previous education minister, former MS Huw Lewis, so she will no doubt be familiar with many of the challenges that come with the job.
So, what can the new cabinet secretary achieve? Wales needs a school system that is focused on the changes that need to be made for the best. These don’t have to involve huge changes or major policy reforms.
Many small changes can be made that will make a big difference, such as making sure the guidance given to teachers is evidence-informed and designed to make an impact in the classroom.
Self-congratulatory attitude
One thing that needs to stop is the self-congratulatory attitude that pervades the education system in Wales – if we just pat each other on the back all the time we’ll never improve.
The only explanation we can see for a continued positive rhetoric when the situation is anything but positive is because those in positions of responsibility need things to be okay for the sake of their careers.
We also need a cabinet secretary who is proactive and not reactive, and who is focused on taking the hard decisions that we elect our leaders to make, such as putting the brakes on when a policy clearly isn’t yielding the results Wales needs.
Lynne Neagle has the opportunity to do something positive. She does not have to carry on protecting the image of Welsh Labour above the needs of the children of Wales. We urge her to do the right thing and make the difficult decisions.
Finola Wilson is a Director of Impact Wales, an education company that works with schools and teachers across the UK and beyond.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I wont hold my breath, Neagle does not have a great track record. Also, in my opinion, anyone with an ounce of integrity would not be supporting Gething in government given the apparent stitch up of the leadership contest and his dodgy donations/connections to criminality.
All the donations to Vaughan Gething were above board and broke no rules. If Vaughan Gething is connected to criminality, as you allege, please take your evidence to the Police.
If the donations broke no rules, we must question whether the rules are fit for purpose.
I agree. The are wrong and VG should not have taken the donation. But at the same time he is not connected to criminality and some of the reporting has been melodramatic and way over the top. The donation was from a company and company director from his own constituency.
I am 75 years old and I believe the standard of education in Cymru has fallen dramatically from when I was in school in the 50s and 60s. Discipline was maintained in both primary and grammar school and in my opinion stood us in good stead. I strongly believe that there is currently no lack of funds in financing a good education. Not providing good education results in ignorance just like government likes it so they can manipulate the masses without challenge. Keep them poor, ignorant and wanting is their motto.
Not until we start teaching our people our history, not a watered down Version the English decide upon. They wouldn’t dream of claiming the history and events that happened to Japan before Westerners arrived there hadn’t happened as they weren’t there to confirm them. They do it with us as they want to make us, and others believe we have no history.
The facts based curriculum in England appears to be providing results (see the IFS study). While the different focus in Wales and Scotland is not.