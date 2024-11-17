Eryri’s success is a lesson for Wales: Cymru’s time is now

Stephen Price

Following a decision at an Eryri National Park Authority meeting on November 13, 2024, the Authority has approved a proposal to exclusively use “Eryri” in its official logo, developing a commitment made in 2022 to prioritise the Welsh names Eryri and Yr Wyddfa in all communications.

The change aims to promote consistency in brand identity across all materials.

A phased approach will see the new logo introduced across physical assets—signage, vehicles, interpretation panels, uniforms—and digital platforms.

The Authority will work closely with partners and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the updated logo, aiming to complete the rebranding over time to manage costs effectively.

Eryri National Park Chief Executive Jonathan Cawley said: “The shift to using only ‘Eryri’ in the Authority’s logo reflects our dedication to the cultural heritage of the region and the values of the Welsh language. ”

“This updated branding will strengthen the Park’s identity and reinforce the Authority’s role in celebrating the unique heritage of the area.”

Strong support

Surveys from the summer found strong support for the move among locals and visitors, according to the authority.

Gwynedd councillor John Pughe Roberts had earlier put forward a motion asking the park to stop using Snowdon and Snowdonia, sharing reports from locals “complaining that people are changing house names, rock names, renaming the mountains”.

Citing the use of Welsh names “aligned with the authority’s commitment to promoting the Welsh language” and of “heritage preservation”, officers also reported the move represented a “unique selling point” which “sets it apart from other UK national parks”.

“Snowdonia”

Looking back at articles featuring the name ‘Snowdonia’, its use couldn’t look more outdated or more inappropriate for the Cymru of today.

Just like the “Brecons Beacons”, when the move was first touted, articles appeared in print and online with critics claiming it would damage the region and any businesses using the outdated English names – and yet, both national parks have gone from strength to strength, with Y Bannau even receiving international acclaim (and respect) following the name change.

“But I like the Saxon name”

Naturally, there are people on both sides of Offa’s Dyke with “concerns” about the original Welsh name being used, not least the inability to pronounce Welsh words correctly.

However, complaining about being unable to pronounce either Bannau, Eryri, Yr Wyddfa or Cymru is an admission of a refusal to adapt, a refusal to learn and a refusal to respect.

If I’m unable to pronounce a foreign place name in Iceland, France or Catalonia, I knuckle down, learn and have some respect – I don’t ask others to bow down and be lesser to fit my expectations.

And if I can’t grasp something, or perhaps lack intelligence, I keep quiet and don’t wear it as a badge of pride.

“It’ll always be Snowden to me,” wrote one of our commenters recently.

Indeed.

Cymru

With a groundswell of support for Eryri and Y Bannau, the mood for change in Wales couldn’t be stronger, which leads us on to questioning why the name of our very country has yet to receive a similar ‘decolonisation’.

A petition calling to ‘abolish’ the name Wales in favour of its Welsh name, Cymru, crossed the 10,000 signature mark which means it may be considered for a debate at the Senedd.

The English name, Wales, derives from an Anglo-Saxon word meaning ‘foreigners’, or in particular those foreigners who were under the influence of the Roman empire.

The Welsh name for Wales is Cymru, which comes from the plural of Cymro, ‘a Welshman’.

The official Senedd petition, created by Arfon Jones says: “Wales is a name imposed on Cymru and is essentially not a Welsh word at all. The world knows about Wales because of its English connection since 1282.

“Hardly anyone has heard of Cymru or realises that we have our own unique language and culture which is totally different from the other countries within the United Kingdom.”

The petition surpassed its target, gaining 12,101 signatures back in June 2024, and according to the Senedd petitions website, “this petition is now under consideration by the Petitions Committee”.

I’m a patient chap, and I understand there’s been a little fuss with a certain ex First Minister, but we’re closing in on six months now.

That’s a long time for consideration, and for the will of the people of Wales to be ignored.

Normal

Welsh independence campaigner Gwern Gwynfil said: “There is nothing unusual about nations deciding on their own official names. Türkiey and Czechia are recent examples of this. In no way does this force others to change the names they use but it is a clear and confident expression of identity in a modern international context.

“More broadly it reflects a wider pride and recognition of authentic cultural values, from Uluru to Bannau Brycheiniog, this is also a global phenomenon.

“This is a normal thing for nations to do. Perhaps the more relevant issue here is why are some people so viscerally against the idea? What are they afraid of?”

Tide is turning

As shock election results across the globe are proving – wherever you sit on the left or right of the political spectrum, we are all tired of the same old, and there are radicals waiting to fill the gaps if our complacent politicians continue the same tired repeated steps.

Labour thrived in power and popularity in the Senedd while in opposition to the Tories at Westminster, but with a Labour Government in both seats, the general feeling is one of puppetry and compliance.

Some bravery around our national identity would go down very well right now, especially with Senedd elections looming and Reform eyeing up seats that will be easily won when the main parties continue business-as-usual with nothing new to bring to the table.

People want change, and this is an easy win, and one with huge historical significance.

If I was First Minister, I’d want a bold and brave Cymru rebrand in my biography as opposed to being known as another Welsh Labour politician treading water.

From Kuwohi to Mumbai, Uluru to Türkiye, the tide has well and truly turned, and a voice is being given back to the voiceless and the colonised.

So why must Wales continue to have its very name and identity defined by its colonists?

If there was a gauge for how this could impact Cymru’s standing on the world stage, save perhaps for independence, then I’d be hard pressed to find a better example than the boost and free worldwide publicity given to our beloved national parks.

X User, Mrs Eff, said: “No point calling it Cymru when nobody’s even heard of Wales? Well it worked for #BannauBrycheiniog, didn’t it.”

And it’s working for Eryri too.

Next stop, Cymru.

