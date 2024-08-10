First ‘they’ came for… Andrew Tate!?

Ken Moon

In a week when far-right rioting reached its peak (hopefully) here in parts of the UK the dailydot.com, and various on-line chat groups, have been reporting that arch-misogynist and darling of the conspiratorial far right, Andrew Tate, has become the latest subject of trans speculation amongst the conspiratorial evangelical right.

Yup, you read that, er, right!

And no, this doesn’t appear to be a spoof. Of course it may be, and this is all simply a matter of on-line rumour and speculation, but in the world of the conspiratorial right, that’s practically gospel.

There’s also something deeply Foucault Pendulum about all of this.

In this work by Umberto Eco, an academic researcher investigating the murky world of conspiracy theories (long before this world become dominated by the right) finds themselves caught up in the very conspiracy theories they have themselves inadvertently unleashed. Whoops!

The book serves as a cautionary tale for anyone thinking of using the world of conspiracy theories for personal gain.

Grim

Earlier this week Police sources were being quoted as saying that over 100+ far right protests were being planned, mainly in the North of England. But that only around 30 counter protests had been organised.

The situation was looking pretty grim.

Yet those with direct experience of countering the far right know that what is discussed in far-right on-line chat forums are not necessarily what is likely to happen on the ground.

They are possibilities carrying differing levels of risk that need to be corroborated and assessed.

Anti-fascist activists know that going public with unverified intel is irresponsible.

But with police and media sources sharing this unverified intel into the public domain it’s little wonder that people get sceptical and turn instead to online sources of information, including conspiracies.

And despite being cautioned by public and authority figures against holding counter demonstrations, in the event it was the counter demonstrations that hugely outnumbered those members of the far right who did turn out.

Once again it was the diverse community line that proved to be the significant deterrent to further racist violence.

Samba

In most instances the small number of fascists who did turn out were met with communities of love, compassion, and samba!

This love and compassion stands in stark contrast with the rhetoric which has not only been allowed to seep into our public discourse, but which has been actively pushed by those who thought that they could unleash and control the language of division and hatred.

What we have seen over the last week is what happens when such language is used as a deliberate tactic to win marginal vote share.

Those who set out to create a hostile environment for migrants and refugees have in fact succeeded in stirring up racial tensions.

It’s worth noting that in Scotland & Wales, both self-declared Nations of Sanctuary, we did not see anywhere near the same levels of violence that we have witnessed in many parts of England. This is partly the result of years of quiet work to address the divisions that others have sought to widen in our communities.

And when those in positions of influence do not actively speak out against racism when it raises its head, or fail to explicitly stand with marginalised groups, then they fail to adequately douse the flames of hatred.

Racist

The word ‘Thug’ for example is problematic. Not only because it tacitly avoids using the term racist to describe racist rioters, but because the term came to popular usage in English through the UKs colonial occupation of India. Thug, Thuggee. Awkward.

So, let this week’s events serve as a cautionary tale for those who seek to manipulate the world of on-line conspiracy theories, and the language of hate, for their own nefarious ends.

But also, to those who do not explicitly call out that hatred for what it is, or explicitly stand in solidarity with its victims.

It may well be your intention to unleash hate towards those other than yourself, but when the forces of hate then turn on you, who will be left to speak out for you?

And will anyone speak out for Andrew Tate?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

