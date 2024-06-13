For Welsh Labour, see UK Labour

Ben Wildsmith

The manifesto published by Labour today mentions Wales twenty times in its 135 pages.

The majority of these are ‘England & Wales’, or ‘Scotland, Northern Ireland & Wales’ general references with the rest confined to the Wales-specific section reproduced below.

Welsh devolution and the Wales Office Wales has been failed by a chaotic and divisive Conservative Government that does not understand the ambitions of the Welsh people and refuses to work with the Welsh Government to achieve them.

Labour will serve Wales with a plan that matches those ambitions. We will strengthen the relationship between the governments in Westminster and Cardiff Bay. The two governments will work collaboratively to deliver Labour’s national missions. Labour recognises that the Welsh Fiscal Framework is out of date.

We are committed to working in partnership with the Welsh Government to ensure the framework delivers value for money with two Labour governments committed to fiscal responsibility. Labour recognises the value of integrated public services, which are more efficient and create better outcomes.

As part of the strategic review into probation, we will explore the devolution of services to enable them to be more locally responsive. We will work with the Welsh Labour Government to consider devolution of youth justice.

In line with our commitment to devolve employment support in England, Labour will devolve employment support funding to the Welsh Government.

Welsh culture, products and services are renowned around the world – from the thriving tourism sector and highest-quality steel to Welsh Lamb and semi-conductors. Labour will harness the UK’s diplomatic and trade networks, working with the Welsh Government to champion Wales across the world.

With Labour, the Wales Office will once again become an advocate for Wales at home and abroad and facilitate closer collaboration between our governments. The Wales Office will ensure on issues under the competence of the UK Government the voice of Wales is properly heard.

Vague

In fairness to Labour, this vague offering is of a piece with the rest of its manifesto which, above all, seems crafted to reassure rather than inspire.

There is recognition that the Welsh Fiscal Framework is ‘out of date’ but this is swiftly followed by a commitment to ‘value for money’ and ‘fiscal responsibility’.

If Labour had intentions of redesignating Welsh investment in HS2, or devolving administration of the Crown Estates you can be sure it would be in included here, so forget about that.

There are minor devolutionary ambitions for probation and youth justice. These two areas are wholly contingent on non-devolved economic and social policy, so a cynic might conclude that what’s being devolved here is blame.

The wider picture is hinted at by the statement that, ‘The two governments will work collaboratively to deliver Labour’s national missions.’ These ‘national missions’ are also mentioned in the section devoted to Scotland, so we can assume that the nation in question is the UK, rather than Wales.

Substantive change

This suggests a substantive change in the workings of devolution, as might be expected when the same party is in charge of both institutions.

With the Conservatives in power at Westminster, the UK Labour Party benefited politically from Welsh Government policy diverging from UK norms. If policies worked well, it was proof that progressive Labour government delivered, if they failed, the Tory government could safely be blamed on grounds of national underfunding.

After July 4th, the Welsh Government is to be harnessed in service of a UK-wide programme which has been mandated by many traditionally Conservative areas of England. How that can be married to the socio-economic concerns of Wales is unclear.

When Rhodri Morgan stood up to the Blair government at the turn of the Millennium, it defined Welsh democracy as a distinct, radical force that aspires to self-determination and meaningful influence on UK policy.

Authority

There is no Labour figure in Wales today who carries the authority or goodwill that was enjoyed by Morgan. Nothing emanating from its leadership in the Senedd suggests that it has any appetite for challenging the UK party one iota.

Plaid Cymru’s own manifesto, which was also launched today, casts a canny eye over the landscape that will emerge after the election.

If Labour in Westminster discounts the singularity of Welsh concerns whilst, at home, its leadership continues to lose the trust of the people, then the conditions that saw the SNP usurp Labour in Scotland for a generation may emerge here.

