Get lost, Rob Roberts! Why disgraced MP’s bid to scrap the Senedd is itself a disgrace
Martin Shipton
Why is Wales uniquely ridden with a minority of individuals who want to dismantle our democracy every time the Welsh Government makes a decision they disagree with?
Partly, of course, because they are led by the nose by politicians who should know better.
The latest politician to jump on this disreputable bandwagon is the odious Rob Roberts, the Tory MP for Delyn. He’s a man who shouldn’t even be in Parliament. In 2021 he was suspended from the Commons for six weeks for repeatedly sexually harassing a male member of his staff who was left feeling “shocked” and “horrified”.
But because Roberts was suspended by an independent panel rather than a parliamentary committee, a legal loophole meant he was not subject to a recall petition – which would likely have led to a by-election in his constituency.
Angered by Roberts’ political survival, MPs voted to change the rules so members suspended for offences including sexual harassment or bullying can now face a recall petition. However, they voted against Labour’s proposal to make the rule changes retrospective, meaning they couldn’t be applied to Roberts.
Now, doubtless in a desperate – and hopefully vain – attempt to revive his career, the man has the effrontery to propose a referendum intended to result in the Senedd’s abolition. Announcing his plan on Facebook – arguably the sure sign of a charlatan – Roberts stated: “This morning I have emailed the House of Commons Public Bill Office to ask them to assist me in drafting legislation which will provide for a referendum to be held asking the very simple question: ‘Should the Welsh Senedd remain in place, or be abolished?’ It is my intention to present this Bill to Parliament in the new session after the King’s Speech.”
The disgraced MP described devolution in Wales as a “failed experiment” that had “run its course and should come to an end. Enough is enough.”
20mph speed limit
Roberts is doing this on the back of the furore over the introduction of the default 20mph speed limit on restricted roads – an issue which has led to a sprinkling of other calls on social media channels for the end of devolution in Wales.
The people involved have been banging the same drum for years. They are mostly from the hard right, and in many cases are also Brexiteers, anti-lockdown, anti-vaxxers, anti-migrant and hostile to the Welsh language.
I can’t think of anywhere else in the world where people actively campaign to abolish their own democracy. Many countries have authoritarian regimes that people would love to be rid of, but don’t have the means to achieve that, usually because the power structures and weapons are controlled by the oppressors. It’s absolutely perverse to argue that a democratic national institution which holds regular elections should be scrapped. If people are disenchanted with a government in a democracy, they have the opportunity to vote them out at the next election. But we still have a minority that doesn’t accept that. Why?
There are, I think, two main reasons. Firstly, many on the right are frustrated that as things stand there is little prospect of them ever winning power at the Senedd. They can’t stand the fact that left-wing parties have a majority that seems impregnable.
It wasn’t necessarily always thus, of course. In 2007 a Plaid Cymru / Tory / Lib Dem coalition very nearly formed an administration. But today, after approaching a decade and a half of largely regressive policies at Westminster and with a Tory Senedd group led by a dinosaur, the immediate prospect of such a coalition being formed again is non-existent.
Self-hatred
Secondly, there is a minority group in Wales that seems to thrive on what can be characterised as self-hatred. I explored this phenomenon a few years ago in a book I wrote about George Thomas, a former Secretary of State for Wales and Speaker of the House of Commons.
Thomas moved to the right as his career progressed, becoming not simply a sycophant to the royal family but a creature of Margaret Thatcher when she was Prime Minister and he was Speaker. He had a pathological hatred of the Welsh language, arguably having its roots in the fact that his Welsh-speaking father abandoned his mother for another woman.
Thomas was also a rabid anti-devolutionist as well as a Brexiteer. Despite presenting himself as a professional Welshman, he in fact opposed any question of self-government for Wales. He died four days after the 1997 referendum that narrowly gave the green light to the establishment of a National Assembly.
Thomas represented a shameful tradition of anti-Welshness within Wales that had existed for many centuries. Wales’ position as England’s oldest colony and its subsequent incorporation into a British union meant that its people’s relationship with power was not straightforward.
Never a united country, the death of Wales’ last native prince Llywelyn ap Gruffudd in 1282 ended what remained of it as a separate political entity. Llywelyn himself was killed as a result of an ambush perpetrated by noblemen related to him by blood and marriage – an early example of collaboration with the English that amounted to treachery.
Many members of the Welsh gentry enthusiastically joined the English armed forces, seeing it as a means of advancement for people denied progression in their own country.
When Owain Glyndwr undertook his rebellion a little more than a century after Llywelyn’s death, the support he gained in Wales was by no means universal and a large proportion of those fighting against him were Welsh. After the rebellion was defeated, and Henry V went to Normandy to fight the French, many of his captains and infantry were Welsh. It was the skill of Welsh bowmen that was most decisive in Henry’s victory at Agincourt.
Material advantage
To escape the harsh penal laws that affected Welshmen, those wishing to make their way in the world gave up rebellion and bought what were known as letters of denizenship which declared them to be English. Rejecting Welshness therefore became associated with seeking and obtaining material advantage.
Centuries later the satirical poet and balladeer John Jones, known more widely by his bardic name Jac Glan-y-gors, devised and mocked the character Dic Sion Dafydd, who in his desperation to ingratiate himself with the English rejected the Welsh language and Welsh culture.
In his rousing anthem Yma o Hyd, which celebrates the survival of Welsh against all the odds, Dafydd Iwan alludes to “Dic Sion Dafydds”, the Welsh equivalent of an Uncle Tom.
Mostly the Dic Sion Dafydds have been consigned to history, but they’re still around, trying to persuade the people of Wales that they would be better off run without mediation by the kind of Westminster government whose corruption became rampant during the Covid era.
No thank you, Rob Roberts.
Sadly there are still plenty of Dic Sion Dafydds around, just read the comments on Wales On Line to find them!
I don’t think we need to worry too much about those commenting on WoL, after all, they seem to share the same single brain cell and are probably a subset of those who signed that anti-20mph petition and subsequently gathered in their masses to protest in Cardiff last weekend… That is, if 200 constitutes a mass protest!
As a friend of mine would describe them, they’re all mouth and no trousers.
A great article, hits the nail firmly on the head. I often wonder how future historians, writing about our times, will judge those politicians that try their best to stand in the way of the development of our democracy and self-rule. I am sure they won’t write favourably of them.
There is no difference in the outlook of those British nationalists like Roberts’ views of Wales and those of Russian nationalists regarding Ukraine. Both believe that the smaller country should have no separate democratic/political structures; want rule centralised in the imperial capital; mock the historical existence and political separateness of Wales/Ukraine; have little time for Cymraeg/Ukrainian; are right wing/far-right and attack the Welsh/Ukrainian political leaders as illegitimate and extreme.
English nationalists! How can they be British nationalists when Wales is the only British founded country?
Well I would think that many in the Donbas who want the end of the Ukrainian forces and fighting alongside the Russians would also call themselves Ukrainian.
As for Russia, no it’s nothing alike as it’s the Ukrainians who are doing the things the English did to us. Eastern Ukrainians are predominantly Russian speaking orthodoxy people. And they have been suffering since 2014! It would be more akin to the Welsh gaining its independence and then attacking ethnic English people only for England to invade Wales to stop it from continuing.
It’s because they don’t want the native British to have a say on their own island. They have convinced the World that the British are “Welsh” and the Anglo are British. And we compound it by using their terminology for ourselves. Wales will get its heritage and respect back when we call all this out. Unfortunately too many Brits in Wales have fallen for this English invented culture, they think they are doing the right thing by calling themselves Welsh over British but in reality they are backing up all the English work in adopting our historical identity. They do… Read more »
Down votes prove said point about Wales’ historical illiteracy.
Can we have a referendum on abolishing the sex predator Roberts?
With people like Rob Roberts and his ilk on the right of politics, no matter how many referendums have been held to establish devolution and confer more powers to the institution, he will not stop calling for another referendum untill the vote goes his way. We have seen this with Brexit, following decades of anti EU propaganda, they are now silent on the subject, after finally getting the result they wanted. Now they are setting their sights on the Senedd.
Oh, and once the vote goes the way they want, that is it,no more voting, no more referendums, as it is the “will of the people” and can not be undone.
The that there will not be another referendum on devolution is that once there is then that will be the trigger for another Scottish independence, EU referendum and Northern Ireland border poll. The Tories don’t care about Wales but they don’t want those referendums.
An un- wholesome man in pursuit of a specious aim. That should speak volumes.
If you wants civil war, let him succeed .