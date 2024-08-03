Hands off Wales’ pensions

Rob Jones

Among the various announcements made by the new UK Labour Government in the last few weeks was the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves’, desire to set off a ‘big bang of growth’ in the UK. To do this, she wants to harness the power of pensions to invest in businesses and infrastructure.

Among the ideas floated by the new government is the proposal to amalgamate the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) in England and Wales. The current 87 funds would combine to create the ‘seventh largest pension fund in the world’ with £360bn of assets according to the Guardian .

I can certainly see the benefits, such as cost savings, and its sheer size allowing it to make more strategic, long-term investments that can boost the economy. After all, the purpose of pensions is twofold – to build up retirement savings, but also to redirect those savings into productive investment.

Swallowed

My issue is that, once again, Wales is being swallowed up into what will ostensibly be an English LGPS Fund.

I can see it now – Welsh local government employee’s pensions being used to fund infrastructure projects in England. Perhaps they’ll use it to revive HS2 given it apparently no longer exists.

If this government is serious about promoting economic development across the UK, and serious about backing Wales, then we should have our own stand-alone LGPS Fund. Otherwise, they’ll be lost to Wales forever.

According to the most recent annual reports from the eight funds in Wales, their combined assets are £22.5bn. That is huge in the context of the Welsh economy.

Basing that fund in Wales and ideally with an in-house investment team (instead of outsourcing that work to the City of London) would bring good quality financial sector jobs to Wales. It would also be able to focus on infrastructure, property and business investments in Wales.

I acknowledge that we may only be talking about a few hundred million of investment, but that is better than nothing. There’s also the possibility that its presence in projects through Wales could draw in further investment.

Catalyst

It could also be the catalyst for a future Welsh Government thinking strategically about how we can create a thriving financial sector in Wales.

At present, we have very few pension and insurance funds operating in Wales. Instead, our hard-earned money goes to primarily London- and Edinburgh-based pension funds, depriving us of the jobs and investment we need.

Although pensions are not within the remit of the Welsh Government, I do not believe there is anything to stop the Welsh Government working to build a thriving pensions sector here.

Instead of workplaces throughout Wales choosing one of the big pension schemes to run their workplace pensions, how about the Welsh Government supports the set up of a ‘Welsh Retailers Pension Scheme’, or a ‘Welsh Builders Pension Scheme’.

According to Welsh Government statistics, there are some 127,000 micro and small businesses in Wales employing a total of 573,000 staff. Even at a conservative estimate of those staff on average earning a basic salary of £18,000 annually, the total annual contributions would be around £825 million.

Before long there would be billions added to the schemes, and some of that money would be invested in Welsh businesses and Welsh infrastructure.

The first step is for the Welsh Government to ensure that our eight individual schemes do not get swallowed up into an all-encompassing English scheme.

Ministers need to stand up and fight for the creation of a single Welsh LGPS. Then we can harness them to invest in our economy and perhaps build a thriving financial sector in Wales.

Rob Jones is a financial adviser with a keen interest in Welsh politics.

