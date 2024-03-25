How the Welsh Conservatives would improve transport in Wales
Natasha Asghar MS – Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology
Be in no doubt, a Welsh Conservative Government would end Labour’s war on motorists from day one and get our country moving again.
That would involve scrapping Labour’s default 20mph speed limit scheme, axing congestion charges, resuming road building and ruling out ludicrous ideas like reintroducing the dreaded Severn Bridge tolls and the dreaded ULEZ.
Labour ministers aren’t even trying to hide their deep-rooted hatred for motorists anymore and that can be seen with their anti-driver agenda.
We need a government which recognises cars will always be a necessity and supports all drivers instead of actively seeking to punish them.
Alternatives
As far as I am concerned, people should have adequate alternative options to a private car – but they shouldn’t be forced out of their vehicles through government policy.
We absolutely need a top-notch public transport network with buses and trains serving residents in our communities effectively – and that’s what the Welsh Conservatives would deliver.
Instead of axing vital funding for buses and signing off blank cheques to Transport for Wales like Labour has done – the Welsh Conservatives would work in tandem with the industry, local authorities and residents to deliver a fit-for-purpose transport system which works for everyone.
As a Welsh Conservative, I believe there is a place for 20mph speed limits, such as outside schools, hospitals and playgrounds. But what I do not agree with is the approach taken by the Welsh Government.
The fact that just under 500,000 people signed a petition to rescind this policy, cannot be ignored.
So what could you expect to see from a Welsh Conservative Government?
Under a Welsh Conservative Government, the Welsh public could expect to see a targeted speed-reduction approach, which would involve reverting back to 30mph as the limit where this was previously the case; in those areas which do not see these heightened levels of pedestrians.
As we now know, it is under the Welsh Labour Government that 97% of these
30mph roads were turned into 20mph zones.
The reversing of this policy would of course take some time, but we would aim to get it done with minimal disruption and as swiftly as possible. Any outlay to revert back to how things were, would be seriously outweighed by the economic benefits of rescinding the policy.
Reversal
Working out how best to carry out the demolition of this policy in order to save vital, hard- earned taxpayers’ money and minimise disruption, is of utmost importance to the Welsh Conservatives, especially when considering the huge amount of money the Welsh Labour Government have already thrown at this policy.
Therefore, we have already looked into measures such as, bringing back 30mph signs that have been kept and placed in storage by local authorities.
It is also very much worth considering that by reversing this policy, we would also be
preventing a £9 billion blow to the economy, which the Welsh Government’s very own forecasts predicted.
The Welsh Conservatives would start work on implementing the reversing of Labour’s 20mph speed limit policy from day one, as well as making the delivery of much-needed infrastructure projects a top priority.
The Welsh Government has spent just shy of £200 million on propping-up Cardiff Airport since they bought it in 2013. This is £200 million of taxpayers’ cash.
The Welsh Conservatives would have re-invested this cash into transport projects which directly benefit people’s lives, such as building an M4 relief road, a third Menai crossing and the Chepstow bypass.
These are the type of policies we would promote and invest in, if we were to govern Wales.
We would aim to reduce congestion, improve people’s travel experiences all over Wales, and make Wales a more attractive place to live, in the process.
Discussions
As well as this investment into our roads, we would aim to work more closely with local authorities who wholly understand the needs of the communities they represent. Whether this be discussions and decisions on buses, trains, or active travel.
By doing so, we would ensure we hear of which projects and transportation links our Welsh communities feel are really needed, enabling us to incorporate this knowledge within the policies and decisions made in Cardiff Bay.
The Welsh Labour Government also seem to have missed that to not travel by car, you need a viable alternative. Something which they are currently unable to say they have adequately provided.
Yes, people like – and should be encouraged – to travel actively and by public transport where they can, but it is not always possible. As Welsh Conservatives we use the common sense approach; we get it – it isn’t always feasible – and we won’t punish you for it.
This is just a snapshot of the start of our transport journey. Were we to be elected into government at the next Senedd election, 2026, you would see a multitude of policies designed to boost investment into transport infrastructure and make life easier – whilst still looking after our environment.
Transport and technology go hand in hand, and we should use all the tools at our disposal to get Wales moving.
If you like the sound of a prosperous, well-invested and reliable transport network; vote for the Welsh Conservatives!
Well that was a load of waffle. No info past the slogans we already hear.
How was the london mayoral attempt?
From day one of what? They don’t have a snowball in hades chance of winning anything to do anything. Thank god.
I’m amazed I typed that without swearing.
For a start, I think the chances of there being a Tory Welsh Government are vanishingly small, and hell’s more likely to freeze over. As for Tories actually making public transport a viable alternative, that would mean a total reversal of Tory policies for pretty much the past half century. As for relieving congestion by building the M4 relief route, it wouldn’t relieve anything for long, as it’s long been known that traffic just expands to fill any new road space. The default 20mph limit introduced in Wales isn’t without it’s problems, but to claim that a very badly worded… Read more »
The devil as usual, lies in the detail. And that’s what Natasha’s singularly light on. WHICH relief road will she build? And how will she ensure that she doesn’t just move the thrombus of Bryn Glas down the motorway? As for ‘prosperous well- invested public transport‘ ? Dream on Natasha! Tories spending money on public transport? Don’t make me laugh! Labour have taken 5 years of disruption just to lay the foundations of the South Wales Metro and I can’t see any Tory Senedd members using that to commute let alone coughing up government finance to finish the job. As… Read more »
First of all the Tories would never win to be in charge to be in Government in Wales they might win some seats where the English migrants have come but they the Tories will always be in minority
Conservatives could improve transport in Wales by correctly calling HS2 an England only project and giving Wales our fair share. They have the power to do that today – yet refuse.
It’s interesting they don’t say what wlll happen to Cardiff airport, being the only major international airport in Wales. Perhaps, they are being led by their masters in London, who want to keep Cardiff airport down in favour of Bristol airport? Westminster policy is one of the reasons why it is dearer (higher taxes) to travel from Cardiff, why the airport struggles. https://jomec.co.uk/thecardiffian/2019/02/19/plans-to-make-cardiff-airport-flights-cheaper-being-blocked/ If the Tories were in charge – we would also say goodbye to the environmentally significant Gwent Levels. What also don’t say is how much input local councils have on the 20mph decisions – a lot (councils… Read more »
Natasha, I saw your bullish performance on the Monmouth episode of Newsnight and I have to say I was disappointed at how the other guests allowed you to get away with spouting complete and utter nonsense. And here you are again. ULEZ sounds like a jolly good idea should you wish to have freedom from polluted air. There’s no need to change the 20mph law. We only need to make sure the local authorities apply sensible exemptions on arterial routes. We don’t need to change the policy on roadbuilding. We need the money your theiving colleagues in Westminster have stolen… Read more »