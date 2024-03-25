How the Welsh Conservatives would improve transport in Wales

Natasha Asghar MS – Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology

Be in no doubt, a Welsh Conservative Government would end Labour’s war on motorists from day one and get our country moving again.

That would involve scrapping Labour’s default 20mph speed limit scheme, axing congestion charges, resuming road building and ruling out ludicrous ideas like reintroducing the dreaded Severn Bridge tolls and the dreaded ULEZ.

Labour ministers aren’t even trying to hide their deep-rooted hatred for motorists anymore and that can be seen with their anti-driver agenda.

We need a government which recognises cars will always be a necessity and supports all drivers instead of actively seeking to punish them.

Alternatives

As far as I am concerned, people should have adequate alternative options to a private car – but they shouldn’t be forced out of their vehicles through government policy.

We absolutely need a top-notch public transport network with buses and trains serving residents in our communities effectively – and that’s what the Welsh Conservatives would deliver.

Instead of axing vital funding for buses and signing off blank cheques to Transport for Wales like Labour has done – the Welsh Conservatives would work in tandem with the industry, local authorities and residents to deliver a fit-for-purpose transport system which works for everyone.

As a Welsh Conservative, I believe there is a place for 20mph speed limits, such as outside schools, hospitals and playgrounds. But what I do not agree with is the approach taken by the Welsh Government.

The fact that just under 500,000 people signed a petition to rescind this policy, cannot be ignored.

So what could you expect to see from a Welsh Conservative Government?

Under a Welsh Conservative Government, the Welsh public could expect to see a targeted speed-reduction approach, which would involve reverting back to 30mph as the limit where this was previously the case; in those areas which do not see these heightened levels of pedestrians.

As we now know, it is under the Welsh Labour Government that 97% of these

30mph roads were turned into 20mph zones.

The reversing of this policy would of course take some time, but we would aim to get it done with minimal disruption and as swiftly as possible. Any outlay to revert back to how things were, would be seriously outweighed by the economic benefits of rescinding the policy.

Reversal

Working out how best to carry out the demolition of this policy in order to save vital, hard- earned taxpayers’ money and minimise disruption, is of utmost importance to the Welsh Conservatives, especially when considering the huge amount of money the Welsh Labour Government have already thrown at this policy.

Therefore, we have already looked into measures such as, bringing back 30mph signs that have been kept and placed in storage by local authorities.

It is also very much worth considering that by reversing this policy, we would also be

preventing a £9 billion blow to the economy, which the Welsh Government’s very own forecasts predicted.

The Welsh Conservatives would start work on implementing the reversing of Labour’s 20mph speed limit policy from day one, as well as making the delivery of much-needed infrastructure projects a top priority.

The Welsh Government has spent just shy of £200 million on propping-up Cardiff Airport since they bought it in 2013. This is £200 million of taxpayers’ cash.

The Welsh Conservatives would have re-invested this cash into transport projects which directly benefit people’s lives, such as building an M4 relief road, a third Menai crossing and the Chepstow bypass.

These are the type of policies we would promote and invest in, if we were to govern Wales.

We would aim to reduce congestion, improve people’s travel experiences all over Wales, and make Wales a more attractive place to live, in the process.

Discussions

As well as this investment into our roads, we would aim to work more closely with local authorities who wholly understand the needs of the communities they represent. Whether this be discussions and decisions on buses, trains, or active travel.

By doing so, we would ensure we hear of which projects and transportation links our Welsh communities feel are really needed, enabling us to incorporate this knowledge within the policies and decisions made in Cardiff Bay.

The Welsh Labour Government also seem to have missed that to not travel by car, you need a viable alternative. Something which they are currently unable to say they have adequately provided.

Yes, people like – and should be encouraged – to travel actively and by public transport where they can, but it is not always possible. As Welsh Conservatives we use the common sense approach; we get it – it isn’t always feasible – and we won’t punish you for it.

This is just a snapshot of the start of our transport journey. Were we to be elected into government at the next Senedd election, 2026, you would see a multitude of policies designed to boost investment into transport infrastructure and make life easier – whilst still looking after our environment.

Transport and technology go hand in hand, and we should use all the tools at our disposal to get Wales moving.

If you like the sound of a prosperous, well-invested and reliable transport network; vote for the Welsh Conservatives!

