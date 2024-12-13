How to get Independence done – a starter for Plaid Cymru

Llew Gruffudd

You can’t just keep knocking Plaid Cymru. They have lost their way and a bit of sympathy is in order. They seem to have given up on independence as the way forward. At least for the next generation or so.

Even then?

At the start of devolution they gave up on Independence and from then on it was all downhill.

Recently, in spite of an upward movement for Welsh Independence, they seem to have lost all ambition.

There was the Commission on Independence. A route to Independence Adam Price called it.

A real horror story.

A federal UK to ease the way was the central theme .

Independence didn’t get much of a boost in that document.

The recent thought of the day is parity with Scotland.

Although why parity with a nation whose economy is equally struggling? All their apparent benefits have made little significant difference there.

In between Plaid do make the odd reference to Independence, but they don’t seem great at multitasking.

The future

Plaid is now getting all excited about being in government. An opinion poll has got them all hot and bothered.

So they have reached their ambition without really trying.

However just to put a dampener on the mood.

The election of 2026 is still a year and a half away and such talk is extremely premature.

But what if it happened, or a more likely scenario is Welsh Labour, with Plaid taking a place in government.

With either of those scenarios, what would be the great benefits to the Welsh nation.To the Welsh public?

None

No party in Wales, or any combination in government will make a significant difference under the present constitutional arrangements.

The same financial constraints will be in place.

Westminster will still be the place where the rules are made.

The present Wales Finance Minister, last heard of as First Minister, has been warbling about the extra money his pals in Westminster have given Wales.

It only came to Wales because they are spending a great deal more in England.

If they don’t spend, Wales doesn’t get it.

What a way for a nation to plan its future.

Take away the amount lost through inflation.

Share the gift across all spending departments in Wales.

In the excitement, he has forgotten the 2000+ nurse shortage, the 5000 care worker shortage, shortage of teachers and teaching assistants, hospitals, schools and public buildings in urgent need of repair or replacement..The debt of local authorities and health boards.

Divide that into the gift from your Westminster partners.

Whether it be a Plaid pressed Welsh Labour, or Plaid itself making the plea, [ or any other combination ] the answer is going to be a resounding negative.

The Westminster Labour government has little money now. By 2026, mid term, it will have even less.

Wales will continue, whatever the makeup of the Senedd , to be a very low priority.

And what if?

What if, with all the planets aligning, Plaid fails to make the breakthrough?

With Welsh Labours unpopularity growing, The Tories slide and Reform taking votes from everywhere, there won’t be a better time.

So if they are disappointed and there’s a very strong likelihood they will be, where do they go? A junior partner in a Welsh Labour government deal. Or try to claim the Independence mantle.

However to take to Independence as a result of failure, would be a further blow to their credibility.

So why not do it now. Why not go for it with a platform of Independence.

It would be difficult for them, as they haven’t much practice in that area.

So in the spirit of seasonal good cheer, a bit of help.

How to get Independence done?

The first thing is to get rid of the old hangup, that first we must get a pro Independence Senedd majority.

First we must get a public pro Independence majority.

Do that and the rest will follow.

Even the arch Unionist Mark Drakeford said he would respect the will of the people on Independence.

Even if you take that with a very large pinch of salt, any politician that values their seat, would be foolish to resist such a public majority.

So there’s the start. Take control of the narrative.

A large part of the Welsh public are seeking change.

A large part of the Welsh public, a majority, believe that Wales is too small, too poor and too dependent.

That’s what they have been told. That’s the headlines.

So put them straight on that.

Wales’ potential as an Independent nation is the message.

The people are concerned about their pensions, wages, education of their children, housing and hospital appointments, not a nationalistic rant.

They need to be reassured in these areas,

That Wales can earn the money to improve their wellbeing.

They need to be informed.

The facts are there, such as the value of Wales’ natural resources and how the money invested will bring economic growth. [ Plaid may need a bit of help here. Big numbers ]

The renewable energy predators from across the bridge can see it. Why can’t we?

We don’t know because we haven’t been informed.

That’s the job of Plaid Cymru, The Party of Wales.

The Union

It’s not just the benefits of Independence that need to be stressed, but the perils of continuing to be part of the Union.

The fact that the UK/England [ they are one and the same ] is a failing economy and economic policies, that Wales has no control over, is making things worse.

The Welsh public should be informed that their State Pensions are significantly lower than the average of comparable countries.

That their disposable incomes, the money they have to spend after paying the essentials, is lower than comparable countries.

That business productivity, that fuels economic growth, is lower than comparable countries.

They should be told that it is because the UK pensions, disposable income and productivity is less than comparable countries and that Wales, by being part of the Union, mirrors those shortcomings.

They should be told that the billions of pounds spent on Trident, a nuclear deterrent that can’t be used without US consent.

The recent aircraft carrier, so that Brittania can rule the waves.

That billions of pounds were given to financial institutions, based in London, to save them from a catastrophe of their own making.

A multi billion railway line so that travellers in England can knock twenty minutes off a north to south journey.

They should be told that Wales is paying a share of this, at the expense of healthcare, education and local services in Wales.

Telling them is the job of Plaid Cymru, The Party of Wales.

The fact that they don’t know is a failure of that party.

Independence

So once the Welsh public recognise the advantages of an Independent Wales and the folly of remaining in a failing Union, the opinion polls will reflect the public will.

It will suddenly dawn on Plaid that they are onto something here and Welsh Labour politicians will be falling over each other to pronounce that they have never really been against Independence.

A majority of the public in favour and a Senedd that has suddenly become pro Independence.

A referendum.

Two years transition to sort out the technicalities and Wales is a sovereign state.

Plaid and its supporters continually whine that they don’t have the media time to present such facts.

That is visibly not the case. The leader and his team are regularly in view, it’s just not using the opportunity to best effect.

They use it to come out with the same old headline slogans that no one believes of how they are going to change things..

If Plaid were the largest party in 2026, under the present constitutional system, it would make not a jot of difference to the welfare, wellbeing or future hopes of the Welsh people.

So why not put your effort into Independence. It’s so straightforward that I’m surprised you haven’t thought of it before. and you really have nothing to lose.

