In search of a unicorn – seeking a federal UK

Llew Gruffudd

Most in the Wales’ political elite are fearful of Welsh independence. They have no confidence in Wales and the abilities of its people.

They still need the comfort of Wales dependent on the UK.

There is the thinking that federalism is somehow a step to independence. It is not.

They cling to the illusion that Wales can negotiate this halfway house of federalism, in which Wales can reach its economic and social potential, no longer needing the begging bowl, but just in case, it has the federal UK to hold its hand.

The new Wales’ First Minister once called independence a dream

If independence is a dream, federalism is a nightmare.

In this search for ‘federalism’ and before the arguments on a constitution, on representation, on powers and responsibilities, on finance and legislation, before we find how to start and agree a process and get agreement of the proposed parties. And while we contemplate the unimaginable time scale. There is a difficulty to overcome.

England must become a nation.

In reality, at present it’s not.

It has no legislative powers.

No financial system.

No government.

It is indistinguishable from the UK. They are one and the same and therefore by association, presently dominate the other UK nations.

Under a Federal system, where the UK is the Federal government. England must become a nation.

So. Elections to the national government.

An English First Minister, in line with N.Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

A block grant. No more dipping into the cash box.

No more borrowing.

Separate elections to the UK Federal government.

Then discussions on a Federal UK can start.

However, what if the English regions want to be involved in this federal system? More independence, more powers.

All change then.

No more England.

English regions or states. They will need their elections.

Form their constitutions.

Negotiate their financial arrangements.

Elect their First Ministers.

All this before N.Ireland, Scotland and Wales enter discussions. If they enter discussion, it is unlikely that Scotland will give up its ambition of independence and N.Ireland are more likely than not, heading for unification of the island of Ireland.

But N.Ireland, Scotland and Wales are nations, countries, entering a voluntary agreement.

What was England, are now regions or states, with inferior constitutional standing going into negotiations.

They’re not going to like that.

So will these English regions now seek nation status as separate independent entities.

All this is separate from the UK government.

The timescale for resolving these initial little problems would be unimaginable and the costs astronomical.

And then the discussions start.

A Federal UK. It’s more realistic finding a unicorn.

