Is this the end for Andrew RT Davies?

Ethan Jones

Is it the end of the road for Andrew RT Davies as leader of the Conservative Party in Wales? The combative culture warrior has had a rocky couple of weeks as his abrasive social media style and lack of strong leadership has seen the Welsh Tories landed in all sorts of bother.

Mr Davies’ latest spree of controversy began with the publication of misinformation around Halal school meals via his social media. Davies wrote a letter to Cowbridge School alleging that he had been informed by a constituent that the school only served Halal meat.

RT Davies did not wait for the school to respond, but instead plastered it all over his social media – the school later clarified the allegations were false.

The misinformation contained within the Welsh Tory leader’s letter was latched upon and amplified by the far-right fugitive, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – also known as Tommy Robinson. Davies’ allegations then went viral with exactly the type of reaction you’d expect from that crowd.

Divisive

When the school clarified that the allegations put forward by Mr Davies were complete and utter twaddle – my words not theirs – the Welsh Tory leader decided to go on the offensive once again and took issue with the “tone” of the school’s statement. He then doubled down on the issue when writing for GBNews, proclaiming children “should not be forced to eat Halal meat.”

One would think the current climate in UK politics would give Andrew RT Davies pause for thought. But no. He’s decided to keep pushing the Halal meat issue in a divisive manner and published a letter he’d written to Vale of Glamorgan Council demanding answers on the topic.

Davies had only granted the Council 5 minutes right of reply before posting his letter on social media. Again, Davies’ assertions and allegations were completely dismantled. But damage has been done; to both Davies’ leadership and the Muslim community of Wales in particular.

Natasha Asghar, a Muslim Conservative Party MS for South East Wales, took the brave step of calling-out her party leader’s behaviour. Asghar said she had made her feelings clear to Mr Davies on the issue and that she is a firm believer in diversity and freedom of choice.

Many had warned that Andrew RT Davies’ cavalier attitude on the issue may spill out into real-world consequences. You only need to glance at a comments section on this issue and you’ll see people who have swallowed Davies’ implication that all school children are being “forced” to eat Halal meals, it is utter bilge but a seed has been planted in some people’s heads. Several overtly racist posts from Facebook users were posted in reply to Andrew RT Davies’ letters on his Facebook page, but were not removed – as one would expect from a sensible politician – by him or his staff.

Graffiti

However, the fallout is not limited to Mr Davies’ comments section on his social media accounts. Anti-Halal graffiti inclusive of Nazi symbols and Islamophobic comment has appeared in areas of Newport, which is in Natasha Asghar’s constituency. The Faizan e Madina Mosque in Newport has also been attacked with its window smashed.

This has prompted the Muslim Council of Wales to accuse Andrew RT Davies of “Islamophobic race-baiting” and “dog-whistle racism.” The faith council also warned of the impact the misinformation may have on Muslim children when school pupils return to the classroom in September. Davies’ behaviour has been condemned by all other parties in the Senedd.

However, that is not where the concerns around racism end. Last week it was revealed that Laura Anne Jones, a Tory MS who is currently under police investigation for alleged false expenses claims, had posted a racist slur in a WhatsApp group chat with staff. To which a member replied; “that’s the Laura we love.” Jones has since apologised.

Leadership

Did Andrew RT Davies show strong leadership and remove the whip? No, he hasn’t and he refused comment to the media. Jones still retains the whip, despite the police investigation, controversy around offensive leaked WhatsApp messages and now this reveal of the casual deployment of racist slurs to staff.

This is not the first time that Jones’ inappropriate behaviour came to the fore. In March 2021 Jones apologised after it emerged she had posted on Facebook that she would like to shoot chavs and that it was “a shame that isn’t legal.” Why does RT Davies allow such an individual to retain the whip and his support?

He has so-far refused to take any meaningful action to remedy either controversy and instead went off-script at the Vale of Glamorgan Show, canvassing attendees as to whether they’d like to abolish devolution. A move which prompted almost half his MS’ and two former Welsh Tory leaders to distance themselves from him.

To say Davies’ leadership is weak would be an understatement. However, to say he does not lead by example would be harsh. As they say “a fish rots from the head down.” RT does indeed lead the way with erratic behaviour and showing little regard for the consequences; behaviour some of his MS’ seem emboldened to embark upon with no threat of recourse from their head-honcho.

Crisis

As his party is gripped by a racism crisis, much of it by his own actions, RT is nowhere to be seen other than complaining to the BBC that he is more sinned against than sinning. There are no plans for the Tory Senedd Group to hold a crisis meeting and their leader is seemingly content to be sat at home tweeting about the Olympics. Weak. Weak. Weak.

It seems to me that Andrew RT Davies’ shtick is reaching its conclusion. His rural Farage-esque beery routine with a smattering of affable farming antics and enthusiasm for Greggs the baker has run its course. The Barbour-clad bonhomie has descended into a gillet wrapped Mr Tumble tribute act.

It has got to the stage where Davies’ erratic behaviour and seeming descent down far-right rabbit holes must end, Welsh politics would be the better for it and benefit from a moderate hand on the tiller of our country’s official opposition.

It’s time for RT to shuffle off the stage of frontline politics. My message to all moderate Tory MS’ is; do us all a favour, please get rid!

