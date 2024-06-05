It’s time for the Labour Senedd group to step up and tell Gething to go

Martin Shipton

Any shred of credibility that Vaughan Gething had left following the revelations of the last four months has evaporated following the vote of no confidence in him that has been passed by Senedd Members.

By refusing to step down as First Minister, he is trashing Welsh democracy and bringing our national parliament into disrepute.

The arguments put forward in his defence by his supporters in the Labour group and by himself were ludicrous and an insult to the people of Wales.

Most of the Labour speakers ignored the specifics of why he was facing a no confidence motion, clutching at irrelevancies like the need to get rid of the Tory government at Westminster, spurious allegations that he is being held to a higher standard than others, and even that holding the debate on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings was somehow an insult to veterans.

Mr Gething’s own speech failed to address the issues at hand, was full of self-pity and lacked any sense of contrition for his behaviour.

Rhetoric

It’s important to set aside the emotion and rhetoric and concentrate forensically on what he has done.

His problems began when he accepted donations to his leadership campaign totalling £200,000 from a businessman who had been convicted of criminal offences involving the pollution of a precious Welsh landscape. It would have been bad enough to accept such a huge sum from anyone, but to have accepted it from someone who had flagrantly disregarded the law and put his monetary interests above those of the environment was unforgivable.

The sheer wrongness of this was compounded by the fact that Mr Gething had asked the regulator to go easy on the businessman’s companies. In many countries, for a politician to have accepted donations from a convicted criminal – and one who, we learn, is the subject of a further criminal investigation – would in itself be a criminal offence.

For Mr Gething to claim that he “didn’t break the rules” is no more than an immoral cop out.

Likewise, his attempt to mislead the UK Covid Inquiry was disgraceful, and only came to light because of a leak to Nation.Cymru.

Under oath, he expressed regret and embarrassment that messages had been deleted from his phone that should have been available to the Inquiry. Instead of confessing that he had deleted messages in order to avoid them being disclosed following a freedom of information request, he claimed they had been deleted by the Senedd’s IT department.

Dishonesty

This was a straightforward instance of dishonesty: there is no getting away from that. And it leaves us wondering what more he may have deleted. The Covid Inquiry has said it is taking the matter very seriously. Let’s hope Mr Gething is recalled.

If he had an ounce of integrity, Mr Gething would now resign. But he’s made it clear that he has no intention of doing so. The next step is in the hands of the Labour Party. While UK Labour has sought to distance itself from the donations scandal by refusing to accept the £30,000 that was unspent by the Gething campaign, it has made the decision to stand by him for the moment.

Apparently the party has “bigger fish to fry”, as one strategist is said to have put it. That relates to a totally unrelated story that the party is anxious to see not published, it seems.

Once again, the significance of Wales is being diminished and we are sidelined in favour of something considered potentially more damaging.

Inconvenient

Of course, from Labour’s point of view, it is inconvenient that the motion of no confidence was debated in the middle of a general election campaign that the party has been building towards for years. But that’s politics, and just because it’s coming at a bad time doesn’t mean that it should be disregarded.

As Adam Price said during the debate, Wales has remained largely free of allegations of financial impropriety on the part of politicians – something that could not be claimed for Westminster. Mr Gething’s donation scandal has changed that. Whatever he may assert, most people take the view that accepting donations, especially of such magnitude, from a convicted criminal is simply wrong, and taints the democratic process.

Given the small margin of victory he had over Jeremy Miles, it is likely that the dirty money he received made a difference. In effect, Mr Gething bought the Welsh Labour leadership and the role of First Minister. This is utterly shameful and should not be tolerated.

We know that most members of the Senedd Labour group are shocked and appalled by his behaviour, as are many grassroots members of the party as well as the wider population of Wales.

For some reason, no doubt linked to tribal loyalty, the group has been reluctant to move against Mr Gething. By failing to act, they are adding to the damage done to their party and encouraging those who would destroy devolution itself.

It’s time for Labour MSs to reach a collective decision that it’s time for Vaughan Gething to go, and for the necessary steps to be taken to achieve that end.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

