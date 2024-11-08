It’s time to defend democracy

Adam Price – MS for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Donald Trump’s return to power represents more than another American election – it marks the triumph of systematic deception over democratic truth.

His victory, driven by a well-oiled machinery of disinformation, ought to be a wake-up call for democracies worldwide.

For Wales, this moment demands immediate action, not only to safeguard the future of our own democracy but to help set a new global standard for truth in politics.

Deception

In this sense the Welsh Government’s proposal to prohibit deliberate deception in politics could not be more timely.

Trump’s campaign didn’t just distort the facts, it constructed an alternate reality – a seductive “parallel truth” that millions embraced.

As cognitive scientist Stephan Lewandowsky explains, this is “participatory propaganda,” where leaders do not merely lie but weave a narrative so emotionally potent that people want to believe it, regardless of the facts.

Falsehoods

Trump’s campaign mastered the art of calculated falsehoods designed to provoke visceral responses.

His claim that American cities were overrun by illegal immigrants eating pets preyed on deep-seated fears yet had no basis in reality.

Similarly, the assertion that schools secretly conducted gender surgery on children without parental consent was a pure fabrication, crafted to inflame and mobilise. Each tale, amplified through social media, overwhelmed fact-checkers and created a world where facts crumbled before the power of manufactured fear.

Lewandowsky describes how authenticity, typically a valued trait, becomes a double-edged sword in modern politics.

Trump’s brash, unfiltered style allowed him to appear “real” even while spreading untruths. Voters cared less about accuracy than about his apparent willingness to “speak his mind,” generating loyalty through emotional resonance rather than factual truth.

Captivated

His supporters were not swayed by evidence; they were captivated by a leader who seemed to challenge elites fearlessly, even as he undermined democracy’s foundations with each calculated lie.

Trump’s victory was not built on policy solutions but on the relentless repetition of emotionally charged lies until they crystallised into perceived truth.

His baseless claim of rampant voter fraud – the most pernicious of his “Big Lies” – struck at democracy’s heart without a shred of evidence. This was not mere political spin; it was a deliberate assault on the credibility of democracy itself.

Wales now faces a pivotal decision that will resonate across democracies worldwide. A law against deliberate deception would draw a line in the sand, declaring that in Wales, at least, truth in politics is not negotiable.

Manipulative

This is not about policing every minor exaggeration or rhetorical flourish – it is about confronting the kind of calculated, manipulative lies that have already brought one democracy to its knees.

Whilst Trump’s victory has shown how easily truth can be crushed beneath the machinery of lies, Wales now has a chance to write a different story.

A small nation taking a stand against political deception might seem futile – but history’s greatest defences of democracy have often come from unexpected places.

Trump’s playbook works because it feeds on inaction, on the quiet hope that truth will somehow defend itself. It will not.

His triumph shows how quickly democratic foundations can crumble when truth becomes a commodity to be traded away rather than a principle to be defended.

Courage

This moment calls for courage, not caution. As Trump’s politics of deception threatens to extend its grip, Wales faces a choice that will define its democratic future.

This is not about safeguarding an abstract ideal; it’s about ensuring that tomorrow’s citizens inherit more than a hollowed-out democracy.

By acting now, Wales can lead the world in declaring that even in an age where lies race through social media and truth gets twisted, honesty still matters.

Let Wales show that a democracy grounded in truth can survive the onslaught of alternative facts and manufactured realities.

Trump’s return is more than a warning – it’s a call to defend democracy from those who would trade integrity for influence and sacrifice truth for power.

The time to act is now, before cynicism and deception become our new reality.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

