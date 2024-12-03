Jane Dodds: The Next Deputy First Minister in a Welsh Coalition Government with Plaid Cymru Led by Rhun Ap Iorwerth? Why Not?

Franck Banza

As Wales approaches the 2026 Senedd election, the political landscape is set to undergo significant change.

The introduction of proportional representation makes an outright majority for any one party highly unlikely.

Instead, coalition governments will define Welsh politics, creating a unique opportunity for smaller, values-driven parties like the Welsh Liberal Democrats to shape the nation’s future.

Jane Dodds, the party’s calm and compassionate leader, stands out as the figure Wales needs—one who can bring unity, articulate a progressive vision, and provide solutions to the most pressing challenges.

The transition to proportional representation has profound implications for Welsh politics. Without the distortions of tactical voting, people will feel empowered to vote for the parties that align with their values rather than choosing “the least worst” option. This creates an opportunity for the Welsh Liberal Democrats to highlight their liberal ideals and practical policies, ensuring their distinct voice resonates with voters.

Common ground

The Welsh Liberal Democrats, as a federal party, have long advocated for further devolution of powers to Wales, a stance that creates significant common ground with Plaid Cymru, despite the two parties differing on the question of independence.

This shared commitment to empowering Wales provides a strong foundation for collaboration in a coalition government.

Coalitions are no longer a possibility but a necessity under the new electoral system. A Plaid Cymru–Welsh Liberal Democrat coalition could offer Wales progressive, collaborative leadership. Rhun ap Iorwerth’s focus on economic transformation, paired with Jane Dodds’ expertise in social issues, would provide a balanced and effective government capable of addressing the nation’s challenges.

Jane Dodds might not be the loudest or most flamboyant political figure. In an age of soundbites and viral moments, her reserved demeanour may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

But Wales doesn’t need theatrics; it needs thoughtful, principled leadership. Jane embodies this. She’s a leader who listens more than she speaks, who seeks solutions rather than spotlight, and who understands that governing is about people, not egos.

Poverty reduction

One key area for collaboration is poverty reduction, particularly child poverty. With nearly one in three Welsh children living in relative poverty, the stakes are high.

Jane Dodds, with her background as a child protection social worker, has an in-depth understanding of the structural issues perpetuating poverty. She has been a vocal advocate for addressing the systemic issue of child poverty, a challenge that continues to plague Wales at alarming levels.

In the Senedd, she has called for the creation of a dedicated Minister for Babies, Children, and Young People to spearhead a cohesive and effective child poverty strategy. Drawing comparisons to countries like Ireland, New Zealand, and Norway—each with far lower child poverty rates and dedicated ministers—Dodds has made it clear that Wales lacks the serious leadership needed to tackle this crisis.

As she remarked, “Without a dedicated Minister leading efforts to eradicate poverty, we here in Wales will continue to stagger cluelessly in the dark.” Her experience as a social worker equips her with the knowledge and empathy required to drive meaningful change, making her an indispensable leader in any coalition government.

A coalition government could establish a dedicated ministerial department for tackling child poverty, overseeing initiatives like direct financial support for families, community-based programmes to provide wraparound services, and investment in early childhood education to break intergenerational cycles of deprivation.

Job creation is another area where the two parties’ agendas align. Plaid Cymru’s emphasis on renewable energy and sustainable development complements the Welsh Liberal Democrats’ focus on empowering small businesses and fostering local economies.

Green Jobs Programme

Together, they could introduce a Green Jobs Programme, creating thousands of roles in renewable energy, sustainable housing retrofits, and public transport improvements.

The coalition could also prioritise revitalising town centres with grant schemes for local businesses, investment in high streets, and measures to attract more footfall to communities.

Strengthening vocational education and apprenticeships would further support economic resilience, ensuring that young people in Wales are equipped with the skills needed for emerging industries.

Education reform would also be central to this coalition. Both parties recognise the need to address Wales’ longstanding challenges in education, including underfunding, high numbers of NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) youth, and gaps in adult literacy. Jane Dodds has called for increased funding for schools, reduced class sizes, and better teacher support—all priorities that align with Plaid Cymru’s vision of a strong public education system.

In higher and further education, the coalition could focus on improving vocational outcomes and forging stronger partnerships between universities and colleges. Expanding part-time and flexible study options would create new opportunities for learners of all ages, particularly those balancing work and study.

Fears and divisions

As the far-right Reform Party seeks to exploit fears and divisions, immigration is set to be a defining issue of the 2026 election. Jane Dodds’ steady and empathetic leadership is uniquely suited to countering Reform’s toxic rhetoric. Her commitment to fairness allow her to address genuine concerns about immigration while challenging falsehoods and divisive narratives.

A coalition government could champion policies that emphasise the economic and cultural contributions of immigrants to Wales. Investments in community integration initiatives, language education, and anti-discrimination measures would ensure that Wales remains an inclusive and welcoming nation.

For the Welsh Liberal Democrats to seize this opportunity, unity is essential. Rallying behind Jane Dodds will allow the party to present a clear and consistent message to voters, showcasing its distinct vision for Wales. Under her leadership, the party can demonstrate its commitment to practical, values-driven policies that address the concerns of ordinary people.

High voter turnout will also be critical. Liberal-minded voters who feel empowered to choose the Welsh Liberal Democrats under proportional representation could secure a significant presence for the party in the Senedd.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru share common ground on many critical issues, from devolving more powers to Wales to investing in education and green infrastructure. This alignment provides a strong basis for collaboration, even as the two parties maintain their distinct identities.

Together, they could lead a government committed to building a prosperous and fair Wales. Policies such as a universal childcare programme, a robust Green Jobs Programme, and enhanced support for rural communities would demonstrate their shared commitment to progress.

Collaboration

The new proportional representation system heralds a new era for Welsh politics—one where collaboration, not confrontation, defines governance. A Plaid Cymru–Welsh Liberal Democrat coalition, led by Rhun ap Iorwerth and Jane Dodds, offers the best hope for a progressive, prosperous Wales.

Jane Dodds’ calm, compassionate leadership is precisely what Wales needs in a turbulent political environment. Her ability to address tough issues with empathy, and work across party lines makes her the ideal candidate to serve as Deputy First Minister. Together with Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats can transform Wales, addressing poverty, improving education, and creating jobs.

In this new political era, Jane Dodds and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have a crucial role to play. Wales deserves a government that reflects its values, and a coalition built on shared purpose is the best way to deliver it.

Franck Banza stood for the Lid Dems in Gower in the 2024 General election.

