Keeping young people in rural Wales: A future worth fighting for

Alaw Rees, Activities Officer, Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050

Rural Wales is at a crossroads. For years, we’ve watched as young people – our future – leave in search of opportunity elsewhere.

When they go, they take with them energy, creativity, and ambition. For Welsh-speaking communities, they also take our language and culture.

Through my work as an Activities Officer for the Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050 project, I’ve had the privilege of helping bring this initiative to life, working with communities to create opportunities that inspire young people to stay.

By supporting rugby clubs to host events, connecting them with Welsh-speaking performers, and helping them secure funding, we’re proving that rural Wales is a place where people can thrive.

I’ve seen the challenges our communities face when young people leave – businesses struggle, and the use of the Welsh language declines. But I’ve also seen the potential here when we invest in people. Many young people want to stay, and through Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050, we’re giving them reasons to.

This work is personal to me because I believe in the future of rural Wales. By transforming rugby clubs into vibrant community hubs, we’re showing young people that they don’t have to leave to find opportunity and connection – they can build a future right here.

A place to stay and succeed

The exodus of young people from rural areas is often framed as inevitable. But it doesn’t have to be. One of the biggest barriers is the perception that there’s nothing here for them. Through our work, we’re proving that rural communities can be places of opportunity, connection, and pride.

At the heart of this is the Welsh language. For our communities to thrive, the language must thrive too – not just as something preserved, but as a vibrant part of everyday life.

When Welsh is at the centre of social and cultural spaces, it becomes a natural part of living, growing, and belonging.

Take the rugby clubs of Ceredigion. For decades, these clubs have been more than just places to play sport – they’ve been social anchors, where communities come together. But they’ve struggled to compete with the pull of cities offering concerts, nightlife, and opportunities.

Through funding from the Welsh Government’s ARFOR program, we’ve been able to help these clubs reimagine themselves as cultural and social lifelines. By hosting everything from live music to stargazing nights, they’re showing young people that staying in rural Wales doesn’t mean missing out – it means being part of something bigger.

Cultural hubs for a new generation

We’ve seen first-hand how small changes can make a big difference. At Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club, for example, funding has allowed them to take risks on new events, from hosting concerts featuring talented Welsh musicians to community fundraisers.

These events are attracting a new generation to the club and keeping the Welsh language front and centre.

This ensures the language remains a living, thriving part of community life, where its use feels natural and celebrated rather than forced or forgotten.

As Gwion Dafydd, one club member, put it: “This funding has enabled us to try a couple of different things, things where there would have been a bit of a risk in the past, but the musical talent available in Welsh has certainly opened our eyes here in Dôl Wiber.”

It’s not just about events – it’s about shifting perspectives. When young people see that their community values them, invests in them, and provides spaces for them to connect and grow, it changes everything.

The bigger picture

Keeping young people in rural Wales isn’t just about numbers – it’s about safeguarding the heart of our communities.

When young people leave, it’s not just a population shift; it’s a loss of energy, ideas, and connection. The local economy feels the strain, and the vibrant language and culture that define us risk fading into memory.

But if we can give young people real reasons to stay – opportunities, support, and a sense of belonging – we don’t just secure the future of our communities; we ensure that Wales remains a place where its people and culture can truly thrive.

The future is ours to shape

This is why initiatives like Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050 matter. They’re not just about funding events – they’re about inspiring a new way of thinking about rural life.

They’re about showing that young people are the lifeblood of our communities, and that with the right support, they can build their futures right here in Wales.

But this isn’t a challenge that can be solved in isolation.

It requires continued investment, creative thinking, and a shared commitment from all of us – government, local leaders, and communities – to ensure that rural Wales remains a place of opportunity, pride, and belonging.

The message is simple. Rural Wales is worth staying for. Together, we can create communities where the Welsh language, our culture, and our people are not just preserved – they’re celebrated, strengthened, and lived.

Find out more about Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050.

