Labour leadership lost

Gwern Gwynfil

Watching the labour leadership announcement I was struck by how lost Labour in Wales has become.

This is not a group who put the people of Wales and their future at the very top of their list day in day out. These are not politicians who remind themselves every morning that they are public servants first and foremost, constituted and elected with the core purpose of improving society as a whole so that everyone benefits.

Make no mistake, I am not so idealistic that I believe that anyone can act entirely selflessly all the time. Self interest will always exist and will always influence us as individuals but political organisations are explicitly created to militate against this tyranny.

They are there to represent, enact, implement and deliver for the whole population. The nation and its people at the very top of the priority tree.

The Labour ‘Family’

Mark Drakeford made his valedictory speech all about the Labour family. How important it is to him, how important it is within labour, how being a family defines the Labour party.

But families by nature will favour their own, families by nature will neglect and disavow those outside the unit. This is natural and is okay but political parties should never be families, they should be structures designed to keep the egos which populate them honest and true.

Families inevitably favour family members and in politics this means nepotism, patronage and corruption. It means elevating the interests of the ‘family’, the party, above those of the people it represents and, when in government, serves.

Language is important. The words we choose colours and reflect perception. The labels we use shape perception and understanding. Language, ultimately, shapes behaviour.

Being ‘family’ is at the core of the rot which clearly runs through the Labour party in Wales.

A party which gained barely 20% of the voting electorate in support of its platform in the last Senedd election but which still sees itself as the very embodiment and lifeblood of Wales and the people of Wales. In reality this is a party which has abandoned its people in favour of self interest and navel gazing.

Vaughan Gething

In truth it makes no difference who won the leadership election. Vaughan Gething will soon be First Minister of Wales but he will do nothing for the people of Wales. How can he when he puts the needs of the Labour party first?

When the priority for him and all his fellow Labourites in Wales is to kowtow to Starmer and do what they can to support the election and success of the next Labour government.

Supporting the people of Wales, a mere 3 million people will be so low on Starmer’s priority list that it won’t even register. Gething won’t be raising his voice for the 3 million as this would mean challenging the ‘family’.

Uninterrupted decades of political dominance in Wales has led Labour to a place of cultural rot reminiscent of the slow implosion of the Liberals that started a century ago. Those within the party who recognise this reality are neither brave enough nor numerous enough to resist and renew this fading giant of Welsh politics.

Labour has lost sight completely of what they originally set out to become.

The labour ‘Movement’

Historically, this is the political voice representing the Labour movement. Today they talk as though they are the Labour movement, a signal itself of how lost they are as public servants.

The party has become more important than the people they purport to represent, those people have in turn lost interest, not just in the party but in a politics which is out of touch and irrelevant to them, a politics which lets us all down.

In Wales and across the UK, our politics and our politicians are systemically defunct. Across the UK, this discontent expressed in strong support for fringe right wing parties from those who give little thought to the meat of politics, and in a despairing ‘anything but the current government attitude’ from those who do. In Wales, turnouts indicate that it’s a ‘what’s the point’ attitude that dominates with fewer than half of all voters engaging with the Senedd.

This is a huge failure of relevance and representation and it should be keeping every Member of the Senedd awake at night. But no one talks about it.

Wales needs a new party, a new movement. To do what Labour did in the early twentieth century. To upset this staid and futile merry go round of self congratulatory politics and politicians who achieve nothing. To radicalise and revolutionise our political world in the way that our technological world has transformed over the past twenty years.

It is certainly time for change. But Vaughan Gething is not that change. A Labour government at Westminster will certainly not be that change.

The Dying of the Light

Wales has led and fostered change many times in the past. It is time for Wales and the people of Wales to do so again.

Do we have what it takes to emulate the generations who came before? Do we have the ambition, bravery and confidence to stand up and shout loudly for renewal? Are we still the nation we once were? The nation that was the crucible of the global industrial revolution? The nation that drove the Labour movement?

The nation that gave the world the NHS as a model to be admired and copied? Wales and Welsh people have done so much, from producing pioneering mathematicians to laying the foundations of the United Nations. Where are we now?

Will we go gently into that good night?

Or will we rage against the dying of the light?

