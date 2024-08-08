Make him go away

Ben Wildsmith

Sipping from a can of Monster, ‘Andy’ (not his real name) struggles to articulate what caused him to become embroiled in this week’s far-right controversy.

‘I dunno, it wasn’t really me,’ he shrugs, puffing furiously on his Poundland vape. ‘People was coming up to me, right, ‘cause they know I’ve got an X account.’

I ask Andy what they wanted, and he looks around furtively.

‘I’ve got to be careful,’ he explains. ‘G’s round here will cut you if you’re a snitch.’

Round here is Cowbridge, a tough Vale of Glamorgan sink estate where Andy grew up.

‘There’s bad mans round here,’ he warns. ‘Almost everyone’s in the NFU.’

‘Are you a member?’ I ask.

‘Couldn’t say,’ Andy sniggers. ‘Let’s just say I know my chine from my sirloin and leave it at that.’

I press him on why his X account is so controversial and he darkens.

Meat

‘Look, people wanted to know about the meat, see? You’re not from these ends, you wouldn’t get it. It’s alright for you, traditionally slaughtered livestock are all we’ve got round here.’ To emphasise his point, Andy reaches into his North Face jacket and waves a packet of pork scratchings in front of me.

‘It’s our culture!’

Lacking a mandate, Andy relies wholly on the Welsh Government for his income and save for a brief spell as a farm labourer, has been neither use nor ornament his entire life.

‘What are you for, Andy?’ I ask him.

‘I’m out here keeping it real,’ he says, scratching at a congealed Bovril stain on his trousers.

‘Speaking truth to the elites.’

‘About what?’ I ask.

‘Well, me and the boys used to drive from here to Pentre Meyrick in Gerald’s Land Rover and we’d smoke everything we passed, some of them going 30, or 35mph. It was sick.’

‘Sorry, what’s your point, Andy?’

‘Well, it’s shit now, isn’t it? We have to go at 20mph because of The Drake.’

‘Sorry, what is The Drake?’

‘Don’t mention The Drake,’ Andy hisses, ‘not in an NFU pub.’

‘The A48 there has an exemption from the 20mph regulations though, Andy.’

‘That’s what they want you to think,’ Andy laughs. ‘Honestly, wake up, Bruv, haven’t you got GB News?’

Puzzled

I was puzzled as to why Andy had exhorted his followers on social media to ‘Burn the Senedd’.

‘Andy, you and your friends are all paid by the Welsh Government, why on earth would you want to destroy it?’

‘I’m an edgy rebel who plays by his own rules,’ Andy asserts.

‘That’s a line from The Simpsons, isn’t it Andy?’

‘Whatever. Suck your mum.’

Sensing that Andy was becoming agitated, I ask about his plans for the future.

‘Gonna be a YouTuber,’ he announces, brightening.

‘I’ll be on a like-and-subscribe tip, you feel me? I’ll be out there spitting bars and making coin. Gold Landy with a ragtop, Wagyu for breakfast, and custom Hunters on my feet, Bro. Might move to Berkshire but I’ll always have love for my peeps in the ’bridge.’

We reached out to the NFU for comment and a spokesman said,

‘Not him again! For the last time, we have no idea who he is. Make him go away.’

