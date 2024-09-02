New Century, New Ideas, New Wales

Gwern Gwynfil

Mark Drakeford’s reminiscences of his political awakening and early activism in the 1960s and 1970s provide an incredibly interesting first person snapshot of 20th century Welsh history.

The details speak to a different time and a different world:

‘Don’s example was to raise his deer stalker hat, as he marched towards the voter (always a ‘housewife’ at home in 1960s Carmarthenshire)’

Remote working, greater sexual equality and a vastly different fashion sense make this an unlikely scene in today’s Wales.

But this snapshot reveals much more than the socio-economic changes of the last half century. The nature of politics and political thinking has also been transformed. These are symbiotic changes, social, economic and cultural change inevitably has a profound impact on political thought and expression.

Political Change Lost?

Whilst we all accept the social and economic changes – it’s hard to resist as these have very concrete impacts in our lives – not so in the political sphere. Despite being at the heart of modern politics right now, a former First Minister and now back as the Health Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford is himself guilty of this. He avows socialism and detests nationalism.

I would argue strongly that both terms are meaningless when it comes to contemporary politics. They certainly have their place in the history of the 19th and 20th century, but like the deer stalker, they are incongruous today.

The fundamental change that technology has wrought upon the nature of society, upon the workings of the global economy, upon our cultural lives, must be reflected in new ways of thinking about politics. That needs fresh labels to describe who we are politically. Whilst we don’t need to ditch all of our historic reference points (political compass uses the fundamentals well to help people work out where their natural home may lie) labels which have been around so long that they have become both meaningless and pejorative are now redundant.

Multilabelism

I am a left of centre, liberal collectivist who wrestles with an inner tension between free market inclinations and recognition of the vital role of government and a strong civic society. More than anything else I believe in making things work and work well, fuelled by a culture of constant innovation and improvement – ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it’ is assuredly my political antithesis.

I suspect that politically Mark Drakeford and I would agree on almost everything but I would never consider or call myself a socialist even though I have some political positions that others may wish to label this way.

I have also come to believe that, ultimately, only independence will allow Wales to be the best version of itself. However, I am certainly no nationalist, not in the sense given to the word by those who equate it with its toxic history, its exclusionary fundamentals and its absurd exceptionalism.

I am an internationalist – we all are. The smartphones in our pockets mean that we are connected to the whole world, all the time, almost everywhere – there’s no escaping internationalism anymore, even if you’re North Korea, technology will break down the barriers sooner or later.

Ah, to be Welsh

I completely agree with Mark Drakeford that no one needs to be a nationalist to be Welsh. Where this was a source of existential angst for some in the 1960s and through to the end of the 20th century, it’s an absurd proposition today. In the last 25 years, social media, digital technology, an ever smaller world, have blown away the idea that people can be anything other than what or whom they choose to be.

Reactionary culture warriors may well wish this was not the case but they are trying to hold back a wall of water with pebbles for a dam. Those who’ve grown up with the world in their pocket and on their screens will be whoever they decide they want to be and no one will be able to deny them their choices. They will always be able to easily find others who will affirm and strengthen their decision – toxic cesspits, echo chambers, misinformation and disinformation aside, this is the underlying strength of global social media platforms that can bring the like minded together from across the globe.

Where Next?

The challenge we face today is that our old political structures are no longer fit for purpose. We saw this in the General Election – first past the post makes a mockery of democracy when you have a multi party system. The Labour government in Westminster have a sweeping majority with the approval of barely one in five of the voting age population – only 34% of those that actually voted cast their vote for what is an overwhelming majority government. This is not real democracy by any means.

Senedd 2026

In Wales in 2026 things could be far, far worse than this. Automatic voter registration will add 400,000 voters to the electoral roll in Wales. Turnout is already lower than General Elections for Senedd elections and this year’s General had a terrible turnout in Wales (at 56%). The extra voters and a downward trend will almost certainly result in a Senedd election with a turnout under 40%, it may result in an election with a turnout as low as 30%. This will be a huge blow to the democratic credibility of our government in Wales.

Disappointingly, the political parties and our politicians all seem sanguine about this looming democratic crisis. They are all rolling along with their own versions of ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it’.

Pointless Politicians?

No wonder the voting populace are angry, disengaged and largely of the belief that politicians are a total waste of space. If you can’t or won’t make yourself relevant and engaging why on earth would anyone pay attention or engage with you?

It’s the age of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and the platform formerly known as Twitter; the age of YouTube, podcasts and endless repositories of streamed entertainment; the age of influencers, wikipedia, ChatGPT and citizen journalism – if you’re not interesting, exciting and relevant then don’t be so surprised when everyone ignores you.

Wales needs bold, innovative, fresh thinking from its politicians; it needs a vision of its future that inspires; it needs clear goals that everyone in Wales can understand and strive to achieve; it needs to clearly express its place in the world today and its aspiration for tomorrow.

Who will lead the charge for Wales?

