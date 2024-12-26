Populism’s weak spot – the rise of the machines

Jonathan Edwards

One of my favourite films growing up was Terminator 2: Judgment Day, directed by James Cameron. Me and my mates loved the incredible action scene; however I would often reflect on whether the central narrative of the film, that humans would through their own ingenuity destroy themselves as a species, could ever happen.

If the late 80s and early 90s were a period of rapid technological change, it has reached hyper drive by the 2020s.

We are living in a period where Artificial Technology is ploughing ahead at warp speed and where those that govern us have little understanding of its implications. In any case, many of these high tech companies are more powerful than governments.

Generative AI

I do not write from a perspective of understanding technological advancement. I was still using an iPod with a wired connection when everyone else was using Spotify and earbuds. However, I did recently use Google Gemini – a generative AI chatbot – for a report I was composing. It produced a researched draft within seconds, saving hours of work.

One thing is clear: we are in the foothills of a major economic revolution. Politically there are three possible responses.

A Luddite approach based on stopping progress. Secondly, regulating the change before us to enable time to adjust. Or thirdly, to let matters take their course.

We can safely assume that although the second is probably the wisest path, we will end with scenario 3. Option 1 is a non-starter in a capitalist society.

Martin Wolf of the Financial Times argues that the advancement of AI will lead to a radical change in the means of production in the economy.

If you explore your inner Marx, the big question which then arises is who has control as it will determine social stratification.

Nirvana

There are some that believe we are about to enter an age of Nirvana for humankind, where humans will be able to enjoy far more leisure time and allow technology to provide for us. If such a scenario is to prevail, much will depend on how economic activity is taxed to fund public service and supplement incomes.

Alternatively, as some fear, we are about to revisit an age of neo-feudalism with wealth and hence power concentrated on a global level in the hands of a few individuals.

I think we can safely assume which reality the tech trillionaires are working towards – and we know who they view politically as their key conduits.

I think we can also safely assume that most people would prefer the first future as opposed to the second.

Here lies the battleground on which to defeat the far right.

Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East & Dinefwr, 2010-2024

