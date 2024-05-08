Port Talbot Steelworks: Is it time for public ownership?

Meirion Thomas

The fate of the Port Talbot steelworks hangs in the balance.

Once regarded as a cornerstone and a beacon of the UK’s industrial prowess, Tata Steel’s ownership now raises serious concerns about the future of the workforce, the environment, and the UK economy.

The recent developments paint a grim picture of muddled thinking: is it really feasible that a UK government investment of £500 million could spell the loss of two-thirds of the workforce, relinquishment of the UK’s sovereign capability in steel production, and a mere transfer of carbon emissions overseas rather than the promised overall reduction.

Tata’s plan, initially lauded as a step towards sustainability with the promise of an electric arc furnace, has unravelled to reveal its true intentions. It’s less about environmental stewardship and more about profit margins.

The proposed timeline speaks volumes—while blast furnaces face imminent closure, the replacement electric arc furnace won’t be operational until the end of the decade. In the interim, Tata plans to fill the gap in steel production by importing steel, which effectively outsources, rather than reduces CO2 emissions while sacrificing local jobs and the UK’s industrial autonomy.

The proposed electric arc furnace falls short in several critical aspects. It lacks the capacity to produce primary steel, relies heavily on imported pig iron allow the production of quality steel, and cannot meet the diverse needs of the UK’s steel consumers. Consequently, the UK stands to lose its sovereign capability, with far-reaching strategic and economic ramifications.

The Syndex plan—an alternative vision endorsed by trade unions—proposed a more sustainable transition. It advocates for a gradual shift, maintaining blast furnace operations until 2032, alongside investments in electric arc furnaces and Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) plants. This approach not only safeguards jobs and sovereign capability but also paves the way for emissions reduction, akin to successful models already practiced in Tata’s Ijmuiden plant in the Netherlands.

Despite the merits of the Syndex plan, Tata remains obstinate, rejecting it on grounds of cost and feasibility. Efforts by political figures to negotiate a revised strategy have hit a deadlock, with Tata unwilling to postpone decisions until after the UK general election. Faced with this impasse, Port Talbot’s trade unions are considering taking industrial action—a last resort in a battle for the livelihoods of thousands and to protect the UK steel industry.

In light of these developments, public ownership emerges as a compelling solution. Surely, it’s untenable for the UK Exchequer to pour £500 million into an investment that jeopardises thousands of jobs and increases import dependency. Public ownership would not only buy time to explore alternative strategies but also has recent past precedents, as seen in the case of Scunthorpe’s steelworks.

Under public ownership, the government can protect strategic assets, prevent job losses, and steer the plant and the UK industry towards a more sustainable, green future. While there will be costs involved, they pale in comparison to the long-term benefits of preserving industrial autonomy and mitigating economic fallout. Furthermore, a change in government could unlock additional funds, bolstering the steel industry’s resilience.

The saga of Port Talbot steelworks is a microcosm of broader challenges facing the UK’s industrial landscape. As the stakes escalate, the call for public intervention will surely grow louder — a clarion call to safeguard our industries, our communities, and our future.

Meirion Thomas is Wales Director, Industrial Communities Alliance

The Industrial Communities Alliance is the all-party association of local authorities in the industrial areas of England, Scotland and Wales. The Alliance was formed in 2007 by the merger of the longer-standing associations covering coal and steel areas, expanding to include other parts of industrial Britain. Alliance local authorities cover many of the most disadvantaged local economies and communities in the country.

