Reopening the Carmarthen to Aberystwyth railway line – the economic case doesn’t stack up
Professor Stuart Cole, CBE, Emeritus Professor of Transport Economics and Policy , University of South Wales
Since the Carmarthen to Aberystwyth railway line was closed following the mass cull of Wales’ railways in the 1960’s, there have been demands to reopen it. Those demands are based on the low level of transport investment in rural compared with urban areas. It is, though, a railway passing through beautiful countryside and historic sites.
The first passenger service reduction in 1951 saw stations on the Aberaeron branch close . The main line north of Pont Llanio station (near Llanddewi Brefi) to Aberystwyth lost its passenger stations and was closed in 1965. Although milk trains continued until 1973 on the southern section to Carmarthen.
As a resident and native of Carmarthenshire nothing would please me more than a north – south railway entirely within western Wales as was available up to the 1960’s for south Wales industrial families holidaying at Butlin’s Holiday Camp at Penychain (Pwllheli). However as an economist I take the potential funders view.
The line’s financial fate had already been sealed at its inception in 1860. This was the period of ‘railway mania’ and the pressure was on to build a railway line, as the means to economic prosperity, supported financially by local farmers, landowners and wealthy business people to move their agricultural produce to growing urban markets.
Unviable
The original route from Carmarthen to Llangurig on the Mid Wales Railway was changed to Aberystwyth as its destination because the cost of construction, (even with a single track) and some of the gradients (up to 1 in 30) made the original scheme unviable.
Funding was not easy to raise then for a scheme with low possibilities of freight and passenger traffic.
Directors were continuously seeking investment funds. This reflects the present economic viability of a possible reopening.
Indeed the line was initially opened illegally having been refused authorisation in1865, though ‘friends in high places’ seem to have achieve Board of Trade acceptance in 1866.
Unfortunately, by 1857 the competing Heart of Wale Line (HoWL) had been completed to perform the same link from the north of England to west Wales.
There the new deep-water port of Neyland had been developed by the Great Western Railway. The line from Shrewsbury to Neyland had been secured and Manchester cotton merchants saw the possibility of breaking the Manchester Ship Canal monopoly linking Manchester to its ports.
It has even been suggested that Parliament should not have authorised another line with a low-density population along its route serving almost the same market as the Heat of Wales Line.
The HoWL route had the added advantage of investment from the Great Western (to Llandeilo) and London and North Western railway companies.
UK Treasury
Let’s move forward 160 years to 2023 and consider whether the Carmarthen – Aberystwyth Line should receive £800m (in 2018 prices – now over £1bn) to provide a modern diesel-powered rail service.
Rail investment is an expensive activity.
Funding reopening would fall to the UK Treasury using the 5-case business case process. The benefit cost ratio would come well below the Treasury bean-counters minimum economic case despite the strategic case now having greater importance.
One might argue that were rail investment devolved to the Welsh Government, it might look more-kindly upon this scheme. However our government has embarked on its biggest rail investment project – the south east Wales metro (Valley Lines to everyone else).
Here the same amount of investment funding (£1 bn) will generate a far greater strategic and economically acceptable return. And Welsh Government, like the Treasury, has many other capital schemes in health or education to consider.
The operating subsidy would also come from Welsh Government and that, in today’s financial climate, is unlikely.
The cost / revenue reality of reopening a railway line disused for sixty years is not dissimilar to the economics of a new line. There may be parts of the formation still in place but this is merely a piece of land measuring fifty-one miles (82km) by 100 yards (91 m). This has advantages in that compulsory purchase of land may not be required if in the ownership of the British Railways Board Residuary Authority.
However, some key sections are not. This includes the approach to Aberystwyth station with commercial buildings and the Vale of Rheidol Railway workshops; and the Gwili Railway which owns nine miles (17.6%) of the track length.
The Gwili is one of Wales’ most successful heritage railways and with its 20,000 passengers annually provides a significant contribution to the local economy. Its operations are not compatible with TfW main line services.
Structures such as bridges or embankments are in a poor state or have been demolished for safety reasons. In a similar railway proposal (2012)between Monmouth and Chepstow my study for Welsh Government showed the line of route was there but required total rebuilding of embankments and bridges. Parts had been sold or “unofficially” built upon.
Demographics
The demographics, low population density and high car ownership would take some time to attract regular travellers and farebox income to satisfy (with revenue support) reasonable economic and financial cases.
The most appropriate north-south strategic rail route from Swansea to North Wales is via Cardiff and the Marcher Line. The Bangor – Cardiff journey time could be reduced to three hours from Bangor and to Swansea in four hours. This is achieved through re-signalling, track straightening and higher track speeds on the Marcher Line and North Wales Main Line.
In 2010 Welsh Government commissioned me to consider how best to provide affordable rural public transport on the most effective and economically justified transport mode. This, for the Carmarthen – Aberystwyth route continues to be a modern comfortable bus / coach service on an hourly service frequency as provided by TrawsCymru for both local and long-distance demand.
Major investment in electric buses has recently been made.
The route providing the best passenger revenue, serving most people is along the coast via Aberaeron and Lampeter and not via Tregaron. With key bus priority measures on that route a journey time would be compatible with a single-track railway but for little cost.
The early history of this line tells us that it was a financial mistake from the beginning as it was built for freight not passenger traffic and not enough of either.
As I have said previously the economic justification for the line is a long way off, if at all.
If the roads were improved then the case for exclusive funding of even more bus services would dominate the debate. However Wales Gov is adamant that spending on roads is some kind of taboo so making it a bit easier to run regular reliable buses with feeders from likes of Tregaron, Llandysul, Castell Nweydd and Aberteifi will be off the table for ever.
So Prof Cole get on with twisting Lee Waters’ arm because his head isn’t picking up on the problems with his present policy position.
So that’s it…
For a country world famous for its rail network, to not image outside the firebox is once again small beer thinking…
Telford, himself, recognised that railways were going to be a lost leader and in truth only the heritage lines pay and then with help from the volunteers. It is treasure of a different kind that is created…
Mean while all the major European economies are upgrading the railways and looking to increase the movement of freight from road to rail, and investing in electrification. The UK stand alone as the only economy in Europe who insist the railways turn a profit, and do not look at them as a means of transport for people and goods for the benefit of society as a whole. The money saved on road building and less emissions from less road traffic eventually benefits the whole of society.If it is good enough for Germany, Spain, Italy, France, all of them own the… Read more »
You’ve given the case for what was and what is now but not what could be. Are there any models which predict what would happen to local economy if rail network was invested in? If the decision making tree goes as “there isn’t sufficient activity here – the costs now are too great – we shouldn’t invest here,” then you’re ignoring that the final outcome which inevitably is “activity will struggle to grow here.” I’m not saying that considering this will make investment in this line worthwhile, arguably buses are the way forward rather than trains due to growing climate… Read more »
Absolutely not, we need to revolutionize our railways. Switzerland has done it, even in the most remote areas over a century ago. Climate change will also affect the heat of roads and tyres. Trains fit more people than buses, meaning there’s less of a call for more frequent services if trains are made longer. Really poor take.
Despite this, a railway is still necessary, a north-south corridor is vital. Let’s be real, nobody will take this article seriously.
“A north south corridor” or maybe 2 or 3 corridors. Like Carms > Aber > Bangor in the west, Swansea > Builth > Wrexham on the SW-NE axis, and say Cardiff > Builth > Llandudno up the middle. All this needs a commitment to improving roads, some wit and imagination on use of rail and a lot less Cardiff-centred decision making where anything beyond the line of sight of the myopic Bay cliques gets no priority.
One corridor would be good, two or three would be fantastic, viable and beneficial.