Senedd sketch: Panto season comes to Y Siambr

Siân Williams

Panto season seemed well under way in the Senedd when Llywydd Elin Jones congratulated a Conservative MS on her “well drafted” performance.

Janet Finch-Saunders was told off for addressing her own colleagues – rather than the First Minister Mark Drakeford, who was taking questions yesterday (13 December).

Towards the end of Mrs Finch-Saunders’ performance, Llywydd Elin Jones seemed so fed up with her that she put her head in her hand – twice.

It all kicked off when the MS for Aberconwy asked the First Minister how the Welsh Government will make use of the results of the 2021 census. This looked very much like a cover for her second question, being: “According to the latest census results we’ve seen (they haven’t all been published yet), 55.2% of people selected a Welsh only identity in 2021. That is a decrease from 57.5 % in 2011. Meanwhile, 18.5% selected a British only identity, an increase from 16.9% in 2011 …”

She continued in this vein for a while, reeling off percentages and comparisons, before finally putting the icing on her Christmas cake.

“The increase in people holding both Welsh and British national identity recorded by the last census over the past decade actually now shows the strength and affection people have for our centuries old Union.”

This was going down well with her fellow Tories who muttered “yeah, yeah” a few times when she turned to them for support.

Welsh and British

“People are clearly proud to be both Welsh and British,” she said turning to her own team again, who dutifully responded with a louder “yeah, yeah” this time.

But Llywydd Elin Jones was having none of it, and sternly said: “Can you address the question to the First Minister, rather than your own colleagues on your own benches. Can we have the question please?”

“Okay”, said Mrs Finch-Saunders returning to her script with clenched fist: “We want to see a strong Wales in a strong United Kingdom! First Minister, will you make clear to your governing comrades over in Plaid Cymru, that people have had enough of their divisive push for independence. That they want us to focus on the issues that really matter …”

The Llywydd started chirping: “I am sorry, I am …”, but the she went on regardless.

The Llywydd rested her head on her hand, and finally the question was put to the First Minister.

“Will you stand up for our United Kingdom?”

To which the Llywydd – who briefly put her head on her hand again, said: “Well drafted by whoever drafted it”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

