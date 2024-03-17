Sham, Sham, Shame

Ben Wildsmith

So, we’re all First-Ministered up again and without any tiresome obligation to choose anyone ourselves.

On this occasion, even Labour Party members weren’t burdened with too much responsibility as, it seems, their individual votes aren’t even worthy of reporting.

In a perverse reflection of Thatcherism, the unions really do run Labour Wales, but nowadays without any troublesome pretensions towards the Socialism that birthed them.

In the UK, we have a Prime Minister with no public mandate, and First Ministers in both Wales and Scotland likewise. If anybody out there is a genuine enthusiast for Vaughan Gething, I encourage you to comment on this column.

I ask this because I move in extremely varied circles yet have never once met anybody who expressed any enthusiasm whatsoever for the man who is now our leader on the world stage.

Our own Martin Shipton has clearly explained the gerrymandered and dubiously funded route to power that Gething has taken. In his superb articles over the last few weeks, Martin has sounded a clear alarm that democracy is being subverted in Wales.

Our Senedd, a young and precious institution that many people fought and suffered their whole lives to bring about has been reduced to a political sham by the events of the last couple of months.

Whimpering surrender

My general line here has been supportive of Mark Drakeford. I felt that he projected an air of decency that reflected the values of Wales at a time when such was receding rapidly in London.

He positioned us to the left of UK Labour and whilst a unionist himself, seemed to believe in the singularity of Wales as a nation.

His exit, however, has been a whimpering surrender to corporate politics that I cannot stomach and which, I fear, will shortly bring turmoil to Wales.

If democracy becomes a process done to the people instead of by them it will die as an ethos in the hearts of those it is supposed to serve.

I ask again, who in this country has ever asked for Vaughan Gething or Rishi Sunak to have the remotest influence over the way we live our lives? From what wellspring of public support do they sustain their positions? For which of us do they speak?

Anathema

Like many of you, I was brought up to be Labour – anything else would have been an anathema to my displaced Rhondda family, even in the patchwork political environment of the West Midlands to which they emigrated.

This Labour Party of Starmer and Gething strikes none of the notes that I grew up with.

Nothing that they say seems rooted in the values that made me or anybody else I know from that tradition.

In place of community and compassion, I am being sold yet more austerity, private capitalisation of public matters, and hostility towards the least fortunate members of a society that has already been stripped to the bone by Tories, Blairites, and Tories again.

Media onslaught

When Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell suggested a modest adjustment leftwards, similar to governance in Scandinavia, initial enthusiasm from the electorate was overwhelmed by a media onslaught against them that suggested people were morally compelled to reject them.

Corbyn, in particular, has become a media byword for failure and bigotry. His ostensible crime was to suggest that Israel’s position on Palestine was indefensible. How has that worked out?

Labour can whistle for my vote, in the Senedd and in Westminster. I’m done with them, not despite the attachment to political values I was brought up with, but because of them.

Plaid Cymru need to wake up to their opportunity here.

If they do not seize the moment and reject their agreement with Labour then the sweaty advances of Farage, Anderson and all those ghouls will take root.

Nature abhors a vacuum.

