Siopa’n Lleol: Think closer to home before Black Friday and Christmas shopping

Stephen Price

As Amazon and the like are keen to keep reminding us, it’s soon to be Black Friday – a much less exciting American take on the great British tradition of glamming up, getting smashed and getting your head kicked in.

For those of us blessed with folk to buy for this year, however, there’s never been a more important time to think of the bigger picture when it comes to where we spend our hard earned money.

Every transaction we make has consequences, and it’s up to us to do what we can with the power we have since it so directly impacts the survival of our high streets and local businesses, which are often the beating heart of the communities we live in.

In these testing times where our money isn’t stretching as far as it once might have, we’d be silly not to shop around for the best deals.

The convenience of a quick click and same and next day delivery is here to stay, but our choices are having dire consequences for our smaller shops and the people who run them, who are fighting a toxic storm of extortionate rates, eye-watering utility bills, and a diminishing customer-base experiencing their own financial woes.

Fighting the tide

Going against the tide might seem impossible, especially when big players can undercut even the best of prices, but collectively there are still ways we can make a difference.

The grassroots Just a Card campaign was launched with a mission to encourage people to support, value and buy from artists, makers, independent shops and small businesses.

Every sale, even just a card, they say, is vital to a small business’s prosperity and survival.

Emma Bevan-Henderson helps to run the independent Makers Gallery in Usk.

The co-operative space supports local artists and makers, offering an alternative to mass-produced items, and also aims to help keep many of our traditional crafts alive.

Speaking about the benefit of shopping small and local, Emma said: “I’m a huge fan of the Just a Card campaign, as it echoes my own ethos, which is to support and showcase independent makers, and try to provide platforms for creatives.

“The campaign began after a gallery owner who had to close was chatting to her friend – she said if everyone who had come in and mentioned how lovely it was had just bought a card, she’d still be open.”

She added: “Supporting local isn’t anti-chain, we all need reasonably priced kettles or trainers etc, we just aim to think independent when looking for items such as personal gifts, home decor or local food and drink, whether that’s little treats or special occasions.

“When you purchase from an indie, that money is invested back into the local area through the network of local suppliers and spending – so you’re supporting an artist or craftsperson who has spent years training and making what they love, and helping the local economy to thrive.

“What’s exciting about that is, you are assured of something unique, and not necessarily expensive either.”

Heart of our communities

Discussing the need for a space for makers, Emma said: “The Gallery grew from being a part of artisan markets, and the realisation that many of us don’t have any way of being seen by the public unless we are attending markets and events.

“This proves that authentic, unique, and handmade, is important to everyone, and we can’t thank our customers and supporters enough; we are thrilled when someone connects with our work and makes a purchase.”

She added: “Many small business owners and makers are holding down other jobs too, in order to help support their own creative practice and passions.

“The Just a Card message is important to us, because if more visitors do buy ‘just’ a card, bookmark, uniquely Welsh homeware, a local wine, a token for a favourite restaurant, or even a book token or a gift voucher, it truly does help us survive and, hopefully, thrive.”

And for those who want the ease of the internet shop, but to still get something unique that supports Welsh design, there are plenty of makers and small businesses with hybrid or online retail models.

Adra is a Welsh business success story that is flying the flag for the small guys in Wales thanks to its unique items that proudly boast Welsh motifs and the Welsh language.

Founder, Angharad Gwyn, left a career in the BBC to return to her home county of Gwynedd, and she’s spent over 17 years championing the best in Welsh design.

Angharad told Nation.Cymru: “Adra was established in 2007 when I saw a gap in the market for stylish and contemporary Welsh gifts and homeware.

“All our products are either made in Wales, designed by Welsh designers or feature the Welsh language. They’re made by independent designers and makers from across Wales, and many of our products are exclusive to us.

“We believe it’s important to support small, local suppliers so by shopping at Adra you’ll be supporting several Welsh businesses at once whilst contributing to the local economy.

“We love Christmas – it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s the most important time of the year to all small businesses!”

Paper chains

For many this festive season, getting through it is going to be tough enough alone.

No one needs the extra pressure of being told to pay more if they can’t – but if you are on the lookout, a thoughtful, unique or handmade gift, or a token from a business on the high street, or even a smaller online seller, stands to spread a lot more joy for everyone in the chain.

Where we can, and when we can, let’s not let the heart of our communities become a ghost of Christmas past.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

