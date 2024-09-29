So Welsh Labour, what’s Plan B?

Llew Gruffudd

Wales is a state in decline.

Health and social care in crisis.

Poor education standards

Child poverty.

Lack of affordable housing.

Cuts to local services.

Fuel poverty.

Welsh families, working families, relying on food banks to survive..

Town centres disappearing.

And there’s the potholes

This in spite of the Welsh Labour government describing the 2017 Devolution Settlement [ the latest] as A good and long-term settlement.

And then confusingly, a Welsh Government Minister in a Senedd debate just three years later described the same settlement as not fit for purpose.

So, what is the Welsh Labour governments plan to reverse this dire situation that Wales is experiencing.?

To date, it has been to shuffle the money grant from Westminster around and as that hasn’t worked, blame the nasty Tory Government in Westminster.

That, Welsh Labour, is not a plan.

Plan A

However, after having no Plan, now Plan A can be put into place.

The election of a friendly, cooperative, compassionate Labour government in Westminster.

All they have to do is cosy up to them, they are after all the same clan and truckloads of money will come down the M4.

And then all that’s left is to divvy it up and they will have thirty or so extra Senedd members to help them in this arduous task.

We recently saw signs of this new cosy relationship, with the recent visit by the Prime Minister.

There was the photo shot of Sir Kier and The Wales First Minister, sitting in their comfy chairs, smiling their friendly smiles, while Sir Kier told her of his plans to further exploit Wales through its energy resources and The First Minister in turn thanking him for his kindness

Cosy

The Welsh First Minister referred to this new cosy relationship in a recent interview,, when she said there were good signs of the new relationship with the settlement of the public sector pay.

No, First Minister.

The way it works is that Westminster makes an agreement on the English public sector pay and Wales then gets a population share.

It is a constitutional arrangement, not a special relationship.

Just to point out, for she failed to. The same special relationship has led to thousands of Welsh pensioners losing winter fuel payment.

But the Prime Minister is listening, she said.

Just like he’s listening to the English regional mayors, the trade unions, Scotland and N Ireland First Ministers, business leaders, the NHS and anyone else who manages to get within earshot.

He is listening but promising nothing.

However, when you haven’t had a plan for 25 years, clutching at straws seems a step forward.

Westminster not playing ball.

The problem is that Labour in Westminster doesn’t seem to be buying into Plan A.

Call it ungrateful, for Labour in Wales did their bit in the UK election.

However Welsh Labour can only blame themselves. It was written in the runes that Plan A was a non-starter.

A Labour government in Westminster has never transferred to benefits for Wales

Gordon Brown, a recent convert to spreading democracy, wrote Welsh Labour’s Plan A out of the script in his Constitution report for the Labour Party.

The Westminster Labour government’s vision of federalism, only extends to a limited elevation of the powers of the English regions and any finance, little as it is, to that end.

Indeed, Professor Pain, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Government, commented on how similar this Labour Constitutional plan was to Michael Gove’s Tory Levelling Up White Paper.

He also said that given the low level of funding, it is just as likely to fail.

The UK nations, said the Prime Minister, have enough.

As far as a general UK economic uplift.

The twin prophets of doom, KIer Starmr and Rachel Reeves, have put a very big damper on that far into the future.

Nor does history help.

Bottom of the pile

Wales, under the Westminster Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gorden Brown, were still bottom of the pile of all the UK nations and indeed most regions, in any social welfare or educational measurement.

There have, in Wales, been recent increase in joint photos shots, announcements of investment, jobs

Cross border collaboration with the NHS. They say.

So Welsh patients can join waiting lists in England and English patients can join waiting lists in Wales.

You will have noticed the wearing of hard hats throughout these outdoor events.

That’s because of all the pigs flying over Wales at the moment.

There has been nothing in the change of Westminster government, other than warm words, to indicate a halt to a continued slide into more of the same and its consequences, austerity, economic stagnation, more unnecessary suffering from hospital treatment waiting lists, continued failing of Welsh children’s education

So Welsh Labour. What is Plan B?

