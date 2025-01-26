St Dwynwen’s legacy: Creating a Wales free from fear and violence

Jane Hutt – Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice

This weekend, as many of us celebrated St Dwynwen’s Day, our thoughts turn to love and relationships.

Dydd Santes Dwynwen is a day when we share cards, romantic meals, and moments of joy with those closest to us. Yet, behind the legend of St Dwynwen lies a story that reminds us of the importance of love built on respect and kindness.

Dwynwen is believed to have lived on Anglesey in the fifth century, the daughter of King Brychan Brycheiniog. She’s said to have been in a troubled relationship with a man named Maelon. Some versions of the legend suggest Maelon was aggressive and coercive.

Dwynwen prayed for freedom, and an angel granted her three wishes: to be free of Maelon, to remain unmarried, and to dedicate her life to helping others heal from the pain of love. She lived the rest of her days on Ynys Llanddwyn, now a popular visitor attraction off the Anglesey coast, and became the patron saint of love.

Respect

Her story remains a powerful reminder of resilience, mutual respect, and the need to build a society where everyone feels safe and valued.

In Wales as around the world, too many women and girls still experience violence in their homes, relationships, and communities. This is a devastating reality and a fundamental violation of human rights. It is not the responsibility of women to change their behaviour to avoid violence – it’s for abusers to change theirs.

We all have a part to play in challenging harmful behaviours, particularly men and boys. As a government, we are determined to ending violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence. Our ‘Sound’ campaign is a vital part of this effort, speaking directly to young men across Wales about respect, accountability, and healthy relationships.

By tackling coercive control, gaslighting, and harmful norms, the campaign has reached 95% of young men – more than 380,000 people – helping to drive positive change.

Our Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Strategy prioritises prevention and early intervention, ensuring support for those affected while encouraging those at risk of causing harm to take responsibility and change their behaviour.

St Dwynwen’s story is one of strength, compassion, and hope. Let us honour her by fostering relationships built on equality and kindness, creating a Wales where everyone can live free from fear and thrive with dignity and respect.

If you, or someone you know, has experienced violence or abuse, support is available.

The Live Fear Free helpline is a free, 24/7 service for all victims and survivors of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence and those close to them, including family, friends and colleagues.

Live Fear Free can be contacted in the following ways:

Call: 0808 80 10 800

Text: 0786 007 7333

Email: [email protected]

Live chat: gov.wales/livefearfree

Dyn Wales helpline – an organisation supporting male victims of domestic abuse.

0808 801 0321 or email [email protected] (support for male victims)

BAWSO – a specialist organisation dedicated to supporting ethnic minority

communities.

Meic – a free, confidential, anonymous, and bilingual helpline service for children and young people up to the age of 25 in Wales providing information, useful advice and support. Meic are open 8am – midnight, 7 days a week, by telephone, SMS text and instant messaging.

Telephone: 0808 80 23456

Text: 54001

Live chat: www.meiccymru.org

Hourglass Cymru – the Hourglass Cymru Helpline offers support specifically for older people and can provide information, help and support, for those experiencing abuse or concerned about someone else.

Tel: 0808 808 8141 Text: 07860 052906

Email: [email protected]

A live online chat service is also available via the Hourglass website.

