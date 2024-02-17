The case for Senedd reform

Delyth Jewell MS

Democracy depends on having a legislature that works properly. It’s been known for some time that the Senedd in its current form needs reform.

As we enter stage two of the Senedd Reform Bill in the Senedd, we should acknowledge how significant these long-awaited proposals truly are as a turning point for Welsh democracy.

They will bring much-needed change that will enable the Senedd to deliver for the people and communities it serves.

And good scrutiny pays for itself – in terms of ensuring we pass effective laws, and have the capacity to anticipate problems with any proposals before they arise.

We’ve seen multiple reports from experts in politics and democracy over the years who have argued fervently for these changes, and who’ve warned that change is needed to deliver a parliament that truly works for the people of Wales.

So let’s explore what some of these proposals as part of the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill look like, and what it would mean for Wales.

More politicians?

Calling for more politicians is seldom popular in our society. But we don’t need an increase in numbers just for the sake of it: the health of our democracy depends on it.

Not only will there be fewer Welsh MPs in Westminster as they reduce the number of constituencies in Wales from 40 to 32 (whilst at the same time increasing the numbers in England); but we also know that Wales is severely under-represented in its own national parliament compared with other devolved countries.

Scotland, with a population of 5.4 million, has 129 MSPs elected to its national parliament while Northern Ireland has 90 members, with a population of just 1.8million.

We in Wales have a population of 3.3million, and having only 60 Members of the Senedd is clearly insufficient because it means our legislature just doesn’t have the capacity to do the things a parliament should be doing.

And the Senedd today is also very different from what was established in 1999. For one thing, it is no longer an Assembly – but rather Senedd Cymru, or Welsh Parliament, with a whole range of new non-reserved powers which affect the everyday lives of people up and down the country.

Decisions

While our parliament has made decisions over health and social care, education, and local government for quite some time, successive reforms to devolution in 2006, 2011 and 2017 has meant that the Senedd has gained significant new powers.

It’s also likely that the Senedd will gain more powers in the years to come, with a majority of Senedd Members arguing in favour of powers over justice, policing and rail services.

To put it simply, the Senedd does not currently have the capacity to fully scrutinise the Welsh Government and to properly hold them accountable. Additional powers will likely see that capacity stretched further.

Most of the 60 Members of the Senedd hold an office of some kind, be it Ministers or Deputy Ministers, Chairing or sitting on scrutiny committees, elected as Presiding Officer or Deputy, sitting as Senedd Commissioners, or leaders of their own parties.

There are a whole host of roles and responsibilities demanded of MSs which severely restrict their time and ability to hold the Welsh Government to account and to scrutinise public finances.

In Westminster, by contrast, 115 MPs have no official roles whatsoever – and do not even sit on scrutiny committees. Backbenchers of this nature are essential to influencing policy and holding governments and party leadership accountable. Our parliament loses out from not having this function.

Vital

At a time when finances are tight (because of how severely we are underfunded from the Conservative UK Government in Westminster), it is more imperative than ever for us to scrutinise Welsh government decision making effectively.

This is vital in order to ensure that the public get value for money and that public services are appropriately funded.

And if you’ve disagreed with a policy put forward by the current Welsh Government, don’t you think some of those decisions might have benefited from better, more rigorous scrutiny in our parliament, before they were implemented?

As Professor Laura McAllister – an expert in Welsh Politics – has long argued, more politicians will pay for themselves and may actually save us money.

Ultimately, the driving factor behind increasing and strengthening the Senedd is delivery. As we look to increase the Senedd’s powers, Senedd reform will bring about the change needed so that we can truly make a difference to the communities we represent.

These reforms also present us with an historic opportunity to get rid of the outdated First Past the Post system for good. It’s an archaic voting system that promotes a two-party Westminster system where voters often think they have to vote tactically in order to vote one party or the other out of office.

But gone are the days where people only look to the Conservatives or Labour to represent them.

To us in Plaid Cymru, it is a matter of basic fairness that the votes cast for a party in an election should reflect the number of seats won.

Through Senedd Reform, Wales will be the first country in the UK to fully opt out of this system in favour of a more proportional and representative system which sees every vote count. No more political apathy or thinking your vote wouldn’t matter.

Journey

Make no mistake: these are ambitious proposals for change that will see democracy transformed in Wales.

Plaid Cymru have long advocated for an alternative system to FPTP, and while we are not shy in admitting that STV would be our preferred choice – to us, these proposals are a step forward in that journey.

As we look beyond the 2026 Senedd Election, to 2030, Plaid Cymru will seek to ensure that the review mechanism is used to enable change if that is the wish of the next Senedd.

In expanding the Senedd and delivering proportional representation, we want to reimagine the status quo. To have a parliament that reflects Wales and works for its communities.

And reforming the electoral system brings the opportunity to do just that, and to address the unacceptable situation where women are the underrepresented majority.

Our parliament should be a place where everyone who chooses to live their life in Wales feels they are properly represented.

For us in Plaid Cymru, we strive for fairness and ambition for Wales. Senedd Reform is an essential step for us to progress as a nation.

So let’s take this chance to celebrate what is a hugely significant milestone in our national story: a Senedd, a parliament that’s fit to address our problems and to catapult us into our future as a nation.

