The Chancellor’s economic growth announcement confirmed Wales’ neglect by Westminster

Dr John Ball

If ever was there any doubt about the relationship between England and Wales and the values of the Labour Government, Rachel Reeves economic growth announcement confirms it in spade loads.

There was much wishing, copious use of the words “economic growth,” without too much detail. Except that there was when you get to the southeast of England.

Insight

Here the announcements and costs revealed an astonishing lack of what drives growth and an insight into the chancellor’s knowledge of geography.

Two costed schemes stand out. A third runway at Heathrow airport with associated buildings, costing a measly £14billion (and costing more than two hundred families their homes).

This will create 10,000 jobs (really?), all of which will certainly be in the immediate area, unless of course those looking for work in the north of England or Wales enjoy a very long commute.

Apparently, this airport is crucial to the economy, which part I wonder.

Ah, commuting. Another costed scheme, this time just £9billion for a tunnel under the Thames to alleviate congestion. So much for encouraging less car use.

Technology

The chancellor went on to reveal her, and her government’s fixation with technology. Totally missing the point that the UK is well behind the rest of the world in this sector, a new (uncosted) rail corridor will be built to link Oxford and Cambridge which will become – by some unclear miracle – “Europe’s Silicon Valley.”

Did anyone tell her this has been tried before?

Alongside will be a major uplift of the A428, a major link road in the area. So much for green transport.

These will generate £78 billion (yes, honestly) for the UK economy by 2035. No evidence was presented on how this number was arrived at, nice round though.

And it does not end there. Cambridge will have a new hospital, and Oxford gets a new commission to drive regional growth, as if all the other announcements were not enough.

Planning law will change to speed up infrastructure scheme. Much was made of green energy and windfarms, happily ignoring that “economic growth” does not come from importing European made windmills.

In fairness there were some afterthoughts, a scheme to improve Glasgow appeared, presumably the chancellor does not know there’s a government in Scotland that decides these things.

And of course Wales. Despite the opportunity to commute to Heathrow (eventually), there was nothing.

I wonder if Welsh Labour MPs and Senedd members will have something to say? The silence will be deafening, except for those rubbing their hands around London.

