The City is no golden goose

Jonathan Edwards

Following the Great Recession of 2008, Gordon Brown reinvented himself as the saviour of the global economy.

He was praised by one of my favourite economists Paul Krugman in the New York Times on October 12 2008 as having “defined the character of the worldwide rescue effort…”.

The Labour Party naturally jumped on this as a narrative to preserve Brown’s reputation while neglecting to highlight that the policy effectively meant throwing the kitchen sink at stopping the banks from going under in the shape of public loans, grants and guarantees equating 100% of GDP – around £1.4 trillion at the time.

It also failed to mention the role that the New Labour philosophy of light touch regulation of the City played in creating the conditions for why the UK population found themselves having to bail out the bankers.

Brown’s strategy was to let the City run rip in the hope that it would generate sufficient revenues that could then be redistributed. The City ballooned in its relative importance to the UK economy, resulting in gross sectoral and geographical imbalances.

Disastrous

It was a disastrous approach which effectively meant that people in poor performing economic areas such as Wales didn’t enjoy the bounty years and ended up paying the price of the recklessness of the bankers.

George Osborne briefly flirted with a suggestion I offered in the Commons, of Icelandic style prosecutions against bankers and politicians responsible for the crash. However in reality Westminster did little to curb the excesses of the bankers.

Gradually as the years went by and restrictions, such as those on bonuses, were removed.

Chancellor Reeves was a Central Banker before becoming an MP, and you would hope she would understand the need to avoid the moral hazard of private financial enterprises thinking they can act with impunity.

Of concern therefore is the way that she has gone even further than the reforms introduced by the previous Tory administration in December 2023, which removed all protections put in place following the 2008 crash.

Rationality

It could be argued that the Brown strategy had an element of rationality behind it and generated annual GDP growth of around 3%.

Compared to today’s stagnant economy, the Chancellor would give her right arm for such a performance, even if it was as geographically concentrated as under Brown in the south east of England.

If Brown can be excused for being taken in by the hype of the self-proclaimed masters of the universe, the current Chancellor has no similar defence.

Her decision to change the remit of the financial regulator (the Financial Conduct Authority) to promote financial sector growth, as opposed to solely protecting consumers, is a worrying development.

Fifty prominent economists, including another rock star economist Joseph Stiglitz, have warned that history repeatedly shows that the financial sector can only grow beyond a certain point by taking ever more risks.

They also argue that an over emphasis on the banking sector sucks talent away from potentially more productive enterprises as well as directing finance at assets such as houses inflating their value as opposed to investing in meaningful business activity.

DJ Davies, my political hero, made a similar warning in his masterpiece The Economics of Welsh Self Government, written in 1931.

Turbo charges

Even if the Chancellor managed to place turbo charges under the financial sector, it would likely lead to increasing wealth inequalities on a geographical and personal basis.

The Labour strategy of fiscal transfers to poor performing areas failed during the New Labour “boom” years. There is no reason to think it will work now. Inequalities within the UK is one of the reasons that the far right are in the ascendancy. How does the UK Government expect the left behind to react?

Regrettably, Westminster is hooked on high finance. The City is no golden goose as it likes to see itself. However they do hold a golden gun to the collective head of the UK population due to the cowardice of Westminster.

What did Marx say about history repeating itself?

Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, 2010-2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

