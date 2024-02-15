Jack Sargeant, MS Alyn and Deeside

Social housing transforms lives for the better. It gives them good quality, secure and affordable housing, and a platform from which they can achieve.

The decision to sell off our social housing and not replace it has damaged our communities and people’s life chances.

The statistics paint a bleak picture. In England more council houses are sold off through the right to buy than are built each year, compounding an already bleak situation.

In Wales we have ended the right to buy and for the first time in more than a generation we are making progress in building social housing. We now need to accelerate this.

Building social houses has cost implications but it also provides a guaranteed income. The alternative is not free either, across the UK we pay a fortune through the local housing allowance to private landlords to house people in often unsuitable and sometimes poorly maintained homes.

Precarious

Privately rented homes are of course precarious, imagine having to change you child’s school, your doctor and maybe even your job because you can’t find a property in the same area.

There are parts of England where over 50% of the former council stock is rented out by private landlords.

All this is why I am so pleased Vaughan Gething has put building social housing front and centre in his Welsh Labour leadership bid.

Vaughan not only recognises the need to build but the haste with which we must proceed. He takes a holistic approach, talking about using mixed construction methods as well as the need for planning reform to ensure the planning system is not a barrier to getting people the homes they need.

Vaughan recognises that we need a mixed approach when it comes to building new social housing but has been quick to understand the advantages of modular housing and the additional benefits to the wider Welsh economy.

The combined purchasing power of Welsh Councils and Housing Associations would be enough to foster a made in Wales approach, with the units being built and designed here and of course the research and development based in Wales as well.

Skilled jobs

This would create high skilled jobs, speed up the process and make Wales a world leader in the sector. This would be a real driver for economic growth in Wales as it would create not just the jobs in production but also we would have the chance to shape Welsh supply chains.

Sadly, despite its clear benefits to society, social housing is not popular with everyone, and the planning system has on occasions become a barrier to more social housing being built.

Tory austerity has had a huge impact on local councils, including on planning departments. As a result, there’s a lack of capacity to process applications, which can lead to significant waiting lists. But we cannot condemn people to inadequate housing because of long delays in our planning process .

Vaughan is right to talk about planning reform. I’d like to see targets set to ensure planning authorities are progressing applications. We also need consistency in the way planning rules are applied. Speak to any Housing Association and they will tell you certain authorities are less keen on social housing applications than others.

Vaughan has set out an ambitious programme, but he also knows that to tackle the housing crisis we need to elect a UK Labour government.

When Rishi Sunak the then Chancellor froze the Local Housing allowance, he made a bad situation worse. With rents rising we saw huge growth in homelessness. This freeze was off the back of previous Tory cuts aimed at bringing benefit spend down.

What it actually did was add rocket fuel to a housing crisis that has a huge cost to the state. The mental health and physical health repercussions, the temporary housing costs, and the expensive interventions to address the effects of homelessness.

I am delighted that Vaughan has really grasped the seriousness of the situation and the need to build more social housing. He will have my full support in taking this ambitious programme forward.

