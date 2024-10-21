The future of YesCymru

Neil Anderson, Member 146

YesCymru fails to give committed members anything much to do between marches. This was allegedly going to be a role of All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB), in itself an effort to reconcile differing perspectives.

Though there were a few local YC groups which organised meetings and some activities (‘Banners on Bridges’ etc), these were sporadic and have fallen into recess.

While the marches are always great events, apart from flag-waving and occasionally very good speeches, the experience for participants, beyond camaraderie, is, I suggest, relatively shallow. Constrained by its founding principles…

YesCymru is a single issue movement. Our two main aims are for international recognition … and for Wales to have its own written constitution. We’re making the general argument for independence. We are working from all parties and none. We welcome people who have different visions as to what an independent Wales would look like in terms of policies etc. (Jobbins 2021)

…and as a non-party political campaign (2017) from developing policy, it gave YC members little to do in an area which excited them enough to join if not much else. Organising around the abstract idea of independence was always going to difficult…

Difficulties

Then, perhaps unsurprisingly, YesCymru turned in on itself. Other difficulties soon arose, notably in respect of alleged transphobia. The then-interim chair said that…

…one of the things of being a broad church and a wide spectrum of people across politics is about making sure that you’re respectful…we have to be respectful to everyone’s views, and respectful to everyone as human beings. (Rees 2021)

Subsequently, it became impossible for YC to resolve much at all within the Central Committee. Other internal ructions led to a standoff that may not be wholly resolved by the Llywd Report (2024).

Fundamental changes

It seems to me that there are at least two options for YesCymru at this time. Either it be dissolved and reconstituted as YesCymru2, with fundamental changes enacted to its constitution both to remove some of its constraints and change its internal processes and structures to ensure that it is always possible to resolve differences in a democratic manner that fully involves members, or that it continues in a dysfunctional state, not fully trusted by it members, and as importantly, potential members.

Strategically then, I think it was a mistake to preclude policy from the remit of YesCymru. While only a public referendum could set constitutional matters in place in the newly independent Cymru, and national elections determine the policies of the first (and I would hope all-party) government, I believe that the independence movement will not gain substantial traction with the people of Cymru until an Offer is clearly defined.

The latter would at least answer the questions ‘what is independence?’ and ‘what is independence for?’. The experience of the Scottish referendum is salutary.

Reflection

It is in the light of the above that I think we need to consider the following…

1. While it is too soon for the full impact of the Llywd Report to be considered by the various parties most intimately involved, and by members, a period of reflection about how we as a movement proceed in future is surely indicated.

2. There must be doubt as to whom members can trust to act for them in the reformation of YesCymru, especially given the way some appear to have behaved.

The mere idea of independence demands integrity and probity of the highest order. Somehow, members need to ensure that the people we elect to positions within YesCymru will exercise their responsibilities appropriately.

We need to note that often these elections have resulted in a bare mandate. Too few participated. We need to know why that was, before indulging in such contests again. My contention is that too little was at stake.

3. The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales agreed that independence is a viable future for our country. Those who formerly have accepted devolution as the halfway house, the necessary compromise, or the endless pathway to some sort of independence one day, might now recognise its limitations and be re-evaluating their opinions.

I believe devolution to be unstable, fraught with continued bickering between an economic colony with little leverage and the failing yet headstrong United Kingdom. The UK will not lead us anywhere worth going, and certainly not anytime soon.

4. But all of these points beg the question of how independent do we want to be?

Has there ever been a march for devolution? Would you get out of bed for it? No and no, I suspect, for almost all of us. But a clearly defined, widely-supported and real independence is the only option that just might get sufficient of us to do that.

5. While a substantial and supportive membership is a necessary precondition to financial durability and eventual success, an empowered board and chief executive and competent staff must also be part of that. I admired the professionalism that was sometimes seen in YesCymru. We must see it again.

6. The real world needs to intrude. The Unionist hegemony of the Labour Party, the Tories, the LibDems and Reform have done and will do Cymru few favours. Even their prized devolution is being rolled back. We need Plaid Cymru and we need YesCymru to fight for all of us!

7. Plaid Cymru and the other pro-independence parties must flourish in the 2026 elections if even the idea of Cymru is to survive. As a nation, we are facing an existentialist crisis.

Obliteration

We must act now if we want our country, our democracy and our culture to avoid obliteration by the British state and its financial overlords over the next few years. Plaid has done very well this year, and will do better, while the Labour Party here continues to fail.

There is a radical spirit afoot, a red dragon, waiting to be unleashed…

We kicked the Tories out. Now it seems that we need to do the same to the Labour Party, whose former members are finding a warm welcome among the nationalists.

Independence in 2030 might just be achievable!

Cymru Rhydd!

