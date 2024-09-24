The gender quotas bill is undemocratic, unfair, and discriminatory
Cathy Larkman, Director Women’s Rights Network (WRN)
The Senedd Cymru (Electoral Candidates Lists) Bill and its passage into publication and throughout the Senedd is a sobering example of political leaders failing to listen and dismissing legitimate concerns and inconvenient truths, preferring instead the unserious politics of the echo chamber.
Groups warning of the inevitable problems of this Bill have been treated like the Trojan prophetess Cassandra – doomed to utter truths that won’t be believed.
It may be surprising than an organisation like the Women’s Rights Network would oppose a Bill that appeared set to improve the representation of women in Welsh political life, but oppose it we did, submitting a consultation response at Stage 1 of the Bill and appearing before the Reform Committee to give evidence as to why it should not pass into law.
We were not alone in our opposition either, with groups like Merched Cymru joining with us.
Discriminatory
The Bill is undemocratic, unfair, and discriminatory and had already attracted the ire of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
That other women’s equality groups are now so baffled and distressed at the scrapping of the Bill is understandable – these groups have been in a Welsh Government funded echo chamber, each telling the other what they want to hear. Until now.
The Bill would have mandated via a closed list system that at least 50% of candidates should be ‘women’. Not 50% women and 50% men and not the much trumpeted ‘gender parity’.
Electoral lists could instead have been up to 100% women, with the figures for men capped at no more than 50%. This was clearly not parity and looks very much like sex discrimination.
The Bill also dodged and weaved away from using the word ‘female’ at any time and failed to define what was meant when it referred to terms like ‘woman’ and the bizarre, ‘not a woman’. Any candidate could make an unfalsifiable ‘gender statement’ that they were a woman – no checks applied.
In an extraordinary twist of logic, this Bill could have delivered a Senedd comprised entirely of women, all of whom were male.
Parity
But why are mandatory ‘gender quotas’ even necessary? Parity between the sexes has been achieved before without quotas and would be achieved again if just four men were replaced by women.
It’s not exactly a chasm between the sexes, and it should be entirely achievable to address without the heavy-handed blunt instrument of this Bill.
Using the word ‘gender’ throughout and not ‘sex’ is so often a red flag, indicating that there is a desire to avoid the normal, well understood descriptors of biology, and to apply some fanciful ideological interpretation instead.
A previous leak of an earlier version of the Bill by ourselves revealed exactly that – the Welsh Government were interpreting ‘women’ to include men.
Self-identification of sex is not the law in the UK – as we pointed out in no uncertain terms to the Reform Committee – but the various documents accompanying the Bill made it very clear that men who wanted to self-identify as women could do just that.
The Trefynydd, Leader of the House Jane Hutt, refused to be drawn at any time on this point but also refused the recommendation of the Stage 1 Committee that a false statement become an offence.
The Welsh Government’s promotion of self-identification is a policy position that we are strongly opposed to.
It has obvious impacts on women’s rights to single sex provision in hospital wards, intimate care settings, rape crisis centres and domestic violence refuges, as well as impacting on areas like women’s sports.
Because this is also the policy position of Plaid Cymru, the Bill faced no serious scrutiny from them and received in the main widespread uncritical Senedd support.
Self-identification
If this Bill had been passed into law, self-identification would have been formally encoded into Welsh life, with all the implications for single sex spaces and services that entails.
The Bill no doubt would have been a useful tool to advance those women who are already in political life. Unforgivably though, it provided no support or help for those women held back by the many structural and societal barriers experienced by the female sex.
Women in single parent households; women experiencing the crippling barrier of poverty; disabled women; none of these would have been helped by this Bill.
There are many excellent women out there who could and should have been supported, but this Bill entirely forgot about them.
It is hard not to draw the conclusion that the desire to introduce ‘gender quotas’ has been totemic in nature, a progressive flag to wave.
One of the most depressing aspects of the passage of this Bill has been hearing other women’s organisations avoid defining ‘woman’.
One group openly admitted in their evidence session to the Reform committee that they include men who identify as women. The scrapping of the Bill should be a moment of honest self-reflection for them all.
Supreme Court
Scrapping the Bill has also saved the Welsh Government (and the Welsh taxpayer) the huge cost of a Supreme Court referral due to their lack of legislative competence.
In an unprecedented move, the Llywydd had declared her serious concerns over the issue of legislative competence.
Equalities legislation is a reserved matter and the Bill was meddling in those reserved matters.
Many voices pointed this out, including the Reform Committee voicing their own concerns, but the Trefynydd ploughed on, maintaining she was happy that there was competence.
Interestingly, the woman who would become the new First Minster’s temporary Counsel General over the summer period, Elisabeth Jones, had put pen to paper in the consultation phase to say that in her opinion, the Welsh Government did not have the necessary legislative competence.
The Welsh public are entitled to ask why those voices have been ignored until this point. They are also entitled to ask why so much time and money has been spent developing this Bill when the inconvenient truth has been staring Welsh Government in the face all along.
We’d like to think that some answers will be forthcoming to those questions.
The new First Minister announced she was listening to the Welsh public over the summer. We suggest that regularly listening to the voices of all of the Cassandras should be included in any future such exercise.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Thank you NC for publishing the ‘inconvenient truth’ about this farcical Bill. As a woman who fought this at every stage and also attended the Senedd Committee mentioned above, it is mind blowing that Welsh Government ploughed on when so many women identified so many red flags. Shame on Jane Hutt for wanting her woke medals more than actually doing what’s best for Wales and specifically the women in Wales.
Reading this I was incredulous that any intelligent person could support this bill “In an extraordinary twist of logic, this Bill could have delivered a Senedd comprised entirely of women, all of whom were male.”
Yet it shows how much in thrall our politicians are to the gender gods and not seeking to serve the 51% of the people of Cymru who are women (the biological kind btw)
The erasure of women by the Welsh Government in plain sight would have gone through if it hadn’t been for women’s groups that spotted the devil in the detail. Closed lists will make government in Wales undemocratic. I want to vote for the candidate not the party. These proposed ‘gender’ quotas could have erased women from public life completely because the Welsh Government can’t state that a woman is an adult human female.
Excellent article. The Welsh Government refused to listen to anyone except those sycophantic groups telling them what they wanted to hear.
The women in the govt sponsored Women’s groups are just parrots echoing whatever their paymasters tell them to say. In doing so they’ve betrayed the women of Wales and nearly pushed us into the dangerous world of self-id.
They need exposing for their lack of integrity and honesty.
Thank God for a voice of common sense that’s grounded in reality. The gender identity hypothesis has no grounding in science, evidence, or indeed objective reality: it is a crackpot faith-based belief system. Basing government policy on such nonsense is like basing it on fairies at the bottom of the garden. Most politicians that claim to believe in this claptrap are, of course, lying for political expedience, although I’m sure that a few are genuinely delusional, or just stupid. There are two sexes on this planet – that’s it. We have labelled them male and female and in Humans, men… Read more »
Thank you. Some sense on this topic at last!
Such a useful article describing the Welsh governments attempts to get self id in through the back door, whilst highlighting the injustices this Bill would have had for those women wishing to branch out into politics anew.
This is a superbly written article. Shame on Plaid for their inability to question their own motives, always wanting to be the ‘righteous’ party. Can’t they see this issue is kryptonite? You can be a left wing party but we all know what happens if extreme left parties get into power, take a look at mad Canada.
A great article. Thank goodness for these women’s painstaking work to expose the risks of this plan. Wales should be watching what has been happening, and going wrong in Scotland and trying to avoid making the same mistakes 🤦♀️
Excellent article and good to see that women’s rights network have been on the ball on this and calling it out. SelfID is not in law and this bill was a Trojan horse. How on earth have we come to this where men can state they’re women just on their say so?
Great article and great work Cathy! Keep holding those to power accountable
I’m so happy to see someone at least holding the Senedd to account. When the opposition are as ideologically blinkered as the government, we need good journalism to cut through the catechism to get to the heart of the policy. Great article.
This bill has been such a waste of public money. They knew from the outset that they didn’t have legislative competence. The Welsh Government needs to buck it’s idea up.
‘when so many women identified so many red flags’ – men also identified the problems.