The housing horror story for students in Wales

Orla Tarn, NUS Wales President

Halloween has been and gone but there are still few things spookier for students than a housing horror story.

Even as we make the seasonal switch from frightening to festive, the scares keep coming for students who are already having to think about accommodation for 2024.

NUS Wales’ latest Cost of Living Survey revealed the overwhelming majority of students in Wales have seen an increase in housing costs over the last year, with a third saying they’ve been unable to make their rent payments.

Research by student housing charity Unipol and think tank the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) unmasked the scale of this.

The report, published last week, showed that the typical annual rent in Cardiff has risen by £736 over the last two years.

It means that the average university student was left with only 50p a week to live on from their maintenance loan once they have paid for their accommodation.

For many though, this financial trick isn’t even the first fright they get when knocking on a letting agents’ door.

Commuting

Students in Bangor and Wrexham are now commuting from northern England because they can’t find affordable or adequate accommodation near campus.

There was chaos this summer as hundreds of students in Cardiff were told they no longer had guaranteed accommodation just weeks before they were due to start their studies.

They were directed towards the private market who had long since sold out.

These spiralling costs and the dwindling supply are enough to give anyone chills, but this particular scary story is barely into its third act.

Institutions are recruiting more and more students in a bid to balance their books as their own financial pressures mount.

Wales’ towns and cities are already struggling to keep up with the rising demand for beds and universities aren’t necessarily thinking about where students are going to live when they offer them places to study.

All this sits against the backdrop of rental prices across the country rising at the fastest rate in nine years.

The majority of students already have to juggle their studies with paid work just to eat and put a leaky roof over their heads.

But the scales have tipped, and many are spending more time working than studying – paying through the nose for accommodation that would make even the most garish ghoul want to scream.

Students need an early Christmas miracle if this housing horror story is going to have a happy ending and not simply inspire a series of increasingly terrible sequels.

