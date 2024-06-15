The Labour Manifesto for the forthcoming election is remarkable in its complete lack of ambition
Beth Winter
The 2019 Labour Manifesto was an inspiration, and I am immensely proud to have stood on it.
For the first time in my life here was a manifesto offering a transformative vision to create a fairer, more equal, greener, socialist society for all based on equality, dignity and social justice, – in my home, Cynon Valley, and across Cymru.
Boris Johnson’s victory was a devastating blow to me, and to socialists everywhere.
Since that election we’ve suffered almost five more years of a Tory UK government. The result is a surprise to no-one; increasing levels of inequality and poverty, especially child poverty; an acceleration in the climate crisis; crumbling public services; the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory; living standards collapsing.
We must get the Tories out. And if the pollsters are to be believed this will happen at the forthcoming UK General Election when, after 14 years, the Labour Party will take the reigns of power.
Will this mean that socialist vision becoming a reality? The Labour Party manifesto published yesterday sadly suggests not.
Lack of ambition
The manifesto does contain some welcome proposals: the New Deal for Working People strengthening workers’ rights and conditions; a National Wealth Fund to invest in jobs for the future; public ownership of railways; reforming non-dom status; removing tax breaks for private schools; a Hillsborough law, and a commitment to end the injustice of the mineworkers pension scheme.
But in the face of multiple, complex crises, this document is remarkable in its complete lack of ambition.
Economic and environmental prosperity and sustainability
The current neoliberal orthodoxy is failing to deliver for Cymru. The cost-of-living crisis is widening economic inequality, poverty is increasing, and life expectancy is falling.
At the same time, we are witnessing the acceleration of the climate crisis which threatens the very future of our planet as we know it.
These two – economy and climate – are inextricably linked and without transformative change they pose an existential threat to our future.
We need large scale investment to restore our public services, create jobs and build the green industries of the future. That cannot happen within the fiscal straightjacket Labour are putting on themselves.
The Labour Party manifesto describes its economic philosophy as ‘securonomics’ which commits to retaining ‘strong fiscal rules’ and ‘tough spending rules’, albeit with some ‘prudent investment’ to deliver sustained economic growth and wealth creation.
We must fight back against this harmful myth that there is ‘no money left’. Accepting this myth has led to 14 years of austerity, and over 300,000 excess deaths.
Continuing to accept it will only lead to further austerity. The Labour Manifesto will lead to £19bn of cuts, according to the IFS. That is totally unnecessary.
Prosperity Without Growth
We need a fundamental shift in the way ‘economic progress’ is defined and measured. It requires ditching our obsession with GDP growth and replacing it with a new economic paradigm, fit for the 21st century, that focuses on sustainable improvement in the health, wellbeing and prosperity of people and the planet, today and tomorrow.
This is not a new idea, and UK Labour can learn a lot from the Labour-led Welsh Government.
It’s Wellbeing of Future Generations Act reframes prosperity so that it does not include GDP and instead focuses upon delivering healthier, more equal, more interesting, more innovative policies and actions; with higher levels of wellbeing and more environmental sustainability.
Tackling poverty and inequality /Redistribution of wealth and power
At the heart of the 2017 and 2019 manifestoes was redistribution. Disgracefully, the word redistribution is not mentioned once in the 2024 manifesto.
It is past time the wealthiest in our society contributed their fair share, and wealth taxes on ‘the few’ offer tremendous untapped potential to rebuild Britain for ‘the many’.
The tax changes announced by Labour amount to around £7bn in extra revenue and has already been set aside for commendable spending pledges included in the manifesto.
Cymru
That will result in around an additional £195m to the Welsh government by 2028-29.
That might sound a lot, but to put it into context, Welsh Government needs ~£500m from UK Government to make dangerous coal tips safe. Welsh Government are £1bn worse off since the end of EU funding owed (despite promises of not a penny less) and £4bn should be coming our way due to HS2 Barnett consequentials.
£195m is a drop in the ocean compared to what is required in order to address the extreme levels of poverty, inequality and injustice that exists here in Cymru.
The required redistribution of wealth must be accompanied by a transfer of power. Talk of ‘exploring’ further devolution insults the policy of Welsh Government, and the work done by the Constitutional Commission established by Welsh Government.
“Change”
People want and deserve transformative change that will end poverty and inequality and suffering and provide safety for future generations. In the sixth richest nation in the world, this is achievable, it just needs political bravery.
If politics continues to fail to deliver that, the alternative should terrify us all.
The far-right are ascendant, not just here in the UK but across the Western world, peddling their politics of hate, and scapegoating migrants and social security recipients for the problems caused by neoliberalism.
Keir Starmer has the power to change that, but he needs to be bold.
Now is the time for progressive forces in Cymru to work together to develop socialist policies and actions that give people hope and a vision for a kinder, more equal, greener and tolerant society.
It can be done, and once people are presented with that alternative, they will see that they have nothing to lose – they have a world to win.
Beth Winter was most recently the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, and left the Commons on 30 May 2024.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
‘… if the pollsters are to be believed this will happen at the forthcoming UK General Election when, after 14 years, the Labour Party will take the reigns [sic] of power. Will this mean that socialist vision becoming a reality? The Labour Party manifesto published yesterday sadly suggests not.’ Well, Labour tried getting elected on a ‘socialist vision’ in 2017 and again in 2019, and the result was … well, disappointing. So, given that politics is absolutely and essentially about getting your party voted into office, it’s surely not wholly surprising that in the Starmer era Labour’s sought to make… Read more »
There is so much on which I agree with Beth and much of her analysis is on the money. For example, the endless drive for economic growth which burns through our environmental capital at the expense of the Earth’s living systems must end. The fact that this environmental capital and our labour is turned into wealth and assets that are owned and enjoyed, for the most part, by the few and not the many is an absolute outrage. Further, that Starmer’s Labour does not present a viable solution to these difficult problems is not in question. So far, entirely on… Read more »
Lack of ambition…matches the electorate, judging by the last half generation…
The left-left should show some humility and remember that their Corbyn project was responsible for Johnson, Truss and Brexit.
Oh, so the Right has had no agency in recent events then. Right oh …
The couldn’t have done it without Corbyn and co. They are so grateful to the Red Tories.
Well, that’s *an interpretation* of events … 🙄
It’s a fact. Taking over the party with an offer to an electorate they clearly didn’t understand was either naive or arrogant. Under First Past The Post the only way a party wins is by being less unpopular than the other lot, not by being right. Only by changing the electoral system can other voices be heard and have a chance of being part of government.
Nope, it’s an interpretation. That’s a fact. As is the efforts to sabotage Corbyn by Labour’s Right. All documented in their internal report that was leaked.
Agree that FPTP needs to go.
If you believe that Labour’s centre-left were the reason Mr Corbyn didn’t get elected then you’ve dismissed, ignored and belittled a huge portion of the UK electorate which is why Reform is surging because they are the ones listening to the dismissed, ignored and belittled.
Aye, a murky story yet to be told…
She could have also mentioned Lords reform which sounds like it will be kicked into the long grass again. According to the manifesto the 72 remaining hereditary peers will go, which I think Labour promised many years ago.
They also say they are going to introduce a mandatory retirement age, which actually makes it sound more like they are going to be making room to appoint lots of new peers rather than it being an interim measure before replacing it with an elected second chamber.
Labour kept telling us, wait till you see Gordon Brown’s report … sheesh, where do I start! Apparently his original proposal was to reform the UK as a Federal structure. In that context, the Lords was to become a parliament of the Nations and regions. That idea was shut down and they went with a strangely disembodied reformed Lords as a surviving policy. Then they decided they didn’t like that either and shut that down too.
Atrocious.
I’m sceptical if I hear this “Nations and regions” phrase. It sounds to me like its more of a plan to reduce the minority nations to the status of regions.
Likewise. Even Brown’s original proposals are insufficient IMHO but they were at least an improvement on the status quo or anything else that’s on offer from the LabCon constitutional consensus.
Why the enthusiasm for an elected second chamber? We have an elected first chamber and that is not exactly a good advertisement for the system.
Analysis of the Labour manifesto shows us Labour have drifted to the right and many social policies seemed to have been ditched. In the 7 party debates Plaid, the SNP, the LibDems and certainly the Greens appeared far more to the left than Labour. Yes, we need change but it will not come from this Labour government. If you are a floating voter reading this and want more substantial change – vote Plaid Cymru.
Radical policies don’t get parties elected under FPTP. That’s why nothing really changes.