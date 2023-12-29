The next First Minister should back a four-day week for Wales

Aliyah Davies

With the Welsh Labour leadership contest underway, candidates will need to think carefully about a bold vision for the future and this must include consideration of a four-day working week for Wales.

Wales is facing a myriad of problems. As the Institute for Welsh Affairs (IWA) suggests, the next First Minister will be faced with key issues including economic challenges, a struggling NHS and tackling the climate emergency.

These major policy areas are a lot for any leader to take on, especially one in their first term in office, but the introduction of a four-day week in Wales might be the policy solution to help get them on their way.

Economic challenges

The idea is not a new one and the groundwork has already been laid by the Four-Day Week Working Group established by the Welsh Government that has been actively exploring the potential for a pilot.

If serious about tackling Wales’ major problems, the next First Minister of Wales should build upon this work by committing to getting a public sector pilot underway in 2024.

The economic challenges in Wales are well-documented, with high unemployment rates and a substantial budget shortfall. The next First Minister will need bold ideas to kickstart the Welsh economy.

With the hours of most public sector employees falling under the devolved powers of Wales, the introduction of a four-day week in the Welsh public sector could create up to 38,000 new jobs according to the think tank Autonomy, helping to address the nation’s unemployment problem and improving productivity.

Increased time off work, with no loss of income, could also help boost demand for leisure, travel and tourism, and hospitality services, all of which have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much like the national picture, the state of NHS Wales is dire; waiting lists are reaching record highs, health boards are having to make cuts and health inequalities are worsening. NHS Wales is also having to contend with the added pressures of an older, less healthy population placing high demand on its services.

The demands of a five-day week leaves workers unable to dedicate adequate time to rest, self-care, exercise or healthy meal preparation.

A shorter working week and increased free time has been demonstrated to relieve stress and enhance the health and well-being of individuals, both in terms of physical and mental health, reducing demand for NHS services.

Carbon footprint

Tackling the climate emergency is another major issue which will undoubtedly play a huge role in the next First Minister’s time in office, particularly as they strive to meet the objectives within the Well-Being of Future Generations Act.

Despite having a relatively low population density, some parts of Wales have some of the worst air quality in Britain.

The introduction of a four-day week offers a solution with the potential to shrink the UK’s carbon footprint by up to 127 million tonnes per year, according to environmental organisation Platform London, something Wales could also benefit from immeasurably.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to tackling these major policy areas, the four-day week can have added social benefits for Wales.

The normalisation of reduced working patterns can reduce barriers faced by women in the workplace, while the increased free time could increase community cohesion as people have more time to engage in local groups and activities.

While it may not be a silver bullet, the introduction of a four-day week in Wales may help set the next First Minister on their way to addressing some of the major challenges that Wales faces.

And with the vast majority of the Welsh public stating their support for a Government led pilot, the policy has to be an appealing one to any Welsh Labour leader looking ahead to the 2026 Senedd elections

Aliyah Davies is a campaigner with the 4 Day Week Campaign

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

