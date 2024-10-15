The Senedd Conservatives are ready to navigate the Welsh state

Janet Finch-Saunders – Member of the Senedd for Aberconwy

The course navigated by Wales for a quarter of a century has been set by the same party – Welsh Labour.

Of course, throughout their quarter of a century of control they have had Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems as deckhands, but after such a tempestuous time out a sea, when the Welsh state docks in 2026 there needs to be a complete change of crew.

It is harmful to Welsh democracy to have the same party and people in control over and over again. The lack of change in crew is incredible. Just look at some of the biographies.

Mark Drakeford was appointed Minister for Health and Social Services in March 2013; Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government in May 2016; Cabinet Secretary for Finance in November 2017; First Minister in February 2019; Cabinet Secretary for Healthand Social Care in August; and now Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language.

Eluned Morgan was appointed Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning in November 2017; Minister for International Relations and the Welsh Language in December 2018; Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and the Welsh Language in October 2020; Minister for Health and Social Services in May 2021; Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in March 2024; and now First Minister.

Vessel

Jeremy Miles MS was appointed Counsel General in November 2017; Counsel General and Minister for Brexit in December 2018; Minister for Education and Welsh Language in May 2021; Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language in March 2024; and now Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

Julie James MS was appointed Deputy Minister for Skills and Technology in September 2014; Minister for Skills and Science in May 2016; Leader of the House and Chief Whip in November 2017; Minister for Housing and Local Government in December 2018; Minister for Climate Change in May 2021; Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning in March 2024; and now Counsel General and Minister for Delivery.

Calmer waters

In fact, Julie being appointed Minister for Delivery is reminiscent of Esther McVey MP being appointed Minister for Common Sense.

Every elected member holding a position in government should demonstrate common

sense. Every elected member holding a position in government should deliver.

However, here in Wales, Welsh Labour are running the ship aground. Welsh councils are in crisis, with some, even my own, Conwy County Borough Council, on the verge of bankruptcy.

Welsh business deaths continue to outpace business births, economic inactivity remains stubbornly higher than the UK average, and the Welsh workforce continues to take home less money than those elsewhere in the UK.

1-in-4 Welsh people are on waiting lists for NHS treatment. Welsh farmers are being made to walk the plank with disastrous policies on water pollution, bovine tuberculosis, and the proposal for 10% tree planting.

And we have poor educational outcomes across the spectrum in Wales. It is unfair for the people of Wales for this course of failed delivery and roles rotating around the same small clique to continue.

Every party needs to show that they are serious about setting Wales on a calmer, healthier, and more prosperous route by ruling out co-operating with Welsh Labour in any way after 2026.

Alternative

But we as Welsh Conservatives need to go even further.

We cannot just show that we are ready to take charge of the vessel through offering strong alternative policies for Wales, but through our selection of candidates.

Every Welsh Conservative candidate should be fully committed to delivering in the Senedd. If we want the people of Wales to trust us with their vote and lead the country for the next term, they need to know that sitting members will not abandon ship.

Any former MP who is considering such a course can put their names forward and apply to go on the list for 2026.

However, they should make a pledge to the people of Wales, that should they be elected to the Welsh Parliament, they will be 100% committed to that role, and not even attempt to jump ship in 2029, at the next General Election.

By having a strong, united commitment to the Senedd in 2026, we can prove beyond any doubt that we are ready to crew and navigate the Welsh state.

