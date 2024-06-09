The Wages of Sin

Ben Wildsmith

If you feel guilty about the impulse to laugh at those in discomfort, you should give yourself a break.

It’s a necessary psychological process to cope with the knowledge of your own mortality and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Especially when the butt of the joke is the Tories.

Observing the Conservative death-spiral is to experience the Platonic ideal of schadenfreude.

It is to be present at the comically-botched execution of a heinous criminal who refuses to relinquish his favoured role as executioner, even as the noose is slipped around his neck.

Better yet, no hood is being employed so you can watch his facial expressions. So far, we’ve seen derision, contempt, and disbelief.

Over the next few weeks, we have anger, terror and resignation to look forward to as the murderous architects of austerity finally realise that the vultures circling overhead are for them at last.

Well, them’s the breaks. Be sure to add your own guffaw to their final moments.

Era-defining

In the meantime, though, I urge all decent people to enjoy the spectacle. The incoming mauve administration offers even less in terms of comedy than it does as regards social reform, so now is the time to revel in this era-defining event.

Because they’re not just going to lose, it’s going to be an extinction event.

One of the circling vultures is N. Farage esq. and he has already stated his intention of ‘taking over’ whatever is left of the ‘natural party of government’ providing that he wins a seat.

‘All Eyes on Clacton’ might sound like a racy 1970s comedy starring Robin Asquith but is, in fact, far tawdrier than that.

The Conservative & Unionist Party, previously stewarded by Disraeli, Churchill, and, er, Iain Duncan-Smith is now facing the sort of cultural makeover that Sports Direct recently inflicted on House of Fraser.

Hook it to my veins!

Yawnsville

They are currently still in the bargaining stage of grieving their relevance in British life.

During last week’s Sunak v Starmer yawnsville debate, the PM was understandably keen to avoid discussion of his party’s record in office.

His tactic was to roll his eyes and admonish Starmer for being ‘obsessed with the past’ whilst he, Sunak, was looking to the future. It was desperate stuff but at least rooted in an acknowledgement of reality.

Unfortunately, the immediate future held Sunak’s ill-advised disappearing act from the commemoration of D-Day in Normandy.

The following day, Tory MPs were trying to close down questions about this on the basis that ‘we’ve all moved on’ and ‘need to look to the future.’

Imminent annihilation

In the panic of imminent annihilation, the Tories now require us to wipe clean the slate every morning and be reborn into a blameless idyll where consequence is forgotten.

It is the fantasy of the condemned. And condemn them we must.

Finally, after all these years, the despicable tone of their governance has finally been turned on them.

Forever fetishising the past, and consistently colluding in the racist dog whistles of its defenders in the press, the Tories are caught in the slurry pit of their own immorality.

Much of the criticism of Sunak this week hinted at an innate deficit of patriotism in the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister.

He attended most of the commemorations then left the international segment to his Foreign Secretary whilst he went home to try to salvage whatever he could for the party that elevated him.

He was crucified for it because the xenophobic, shallow jingoism of his party’s corrupted soul was destined to get him in the end.

He’s getting what he deserves, and so are they.

