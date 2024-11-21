The West Wales Metro must not fall off the Welsh Government’s radar

Mike Hedges – MS for Swansea East

Much has been said in the media and at the Senedd about the Cardiff Metro Scheme but the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro whilst less discussed is vitally important for the development of the Swansea Bay region and wider area.

It is imperative that it does not fall off the Welsh Government radar amongst all the talks of the Cardiff Metro.

The first steps are being taken towards creating several new railway stations in the Swansea region. Wales’s First Minister Eluned Morgan says she understood Transport for Wales (TfW) is developing a business case for the Swansea Bay Metro, which will see new stations on the Swansea and District Line, at Pontlliw, Felindre, Morriston, Llandarcy, Winch Wen and the reopening of Landore station.

In addition, a new train station at Cockett is proposed on the Swansea to Pembrey and Burry Port line, which also serves Llanelli and Gowerton. The re opening of the Landore station could reduce traffic congestion especially on match days as the station is in easy walking distance of the Swansea.com stadium.

Tram line

The proposed stations were first announced last year with experts developing proposals to build or re-open several train stations in Swansea, roll out electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, and even create a new tram line from the city’s High Street station to the docks.

A TfW spokesperson said: “Investment in the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro will enable better access to jobs and services, and drive growth in business and housing. Proposed new stations at Cockett and St Clears and improved services would provide much needed access to mainline services for these communities.

“The plans also include six proposed stations at Pontlliw, Felindre, Morriston, Llandarcy, Winch Wen and Llandore as part of a Pontarddulais and Swansea metro service.

“This would be transformational for the growing northern suburbs of Swansea Bay. The Welsh Government are funding us to develop an outline business case for the Metro. We are engaged in discussions with the Welsh Government to secure the necessary rail investment from the UK Government, recognising rail investment is a non-devolved matter.”

Infrastructure

Swansea Council was told last year by TfW that this would provide rail access for a large swathe of the city’s northern suburbs and link the High Street station through to Pontarddulais in the north-west of the county.

Integration of key transport infrastructure will be key to redeveloping transport for the area, and I look forward to local authorities having more say in the running of local bus services and supporting the introduction of new Electric and Hydrogen Cell busses.

I look forward to the adoption of bus franchising powers which will hopefully enable proper integrated transport solutions.

There is a need for bus interchanges at the stations. Llansamlet station would benefit from a bus stop outside as opposed to around the corner on Fredericks Place. Buses also need to be timed so that their arrival and departure align to the railway timetable.

Whilst the re-opening and opening of railway stations is very important most public transport will continue to be by bus. The bus network needs to be integrated to allow easy movement in the Metro area.

Rejuvenation

I am particularly pleased that one of the proposals is the reopening of Landore station; I have campaigned for this since being elected in 2011. It will offer an opportunity to get to the stadium by train and will lead to less cars plaguing the local community on match days, often parking inappropriately.

Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro will play a vital role in rejuvenating our local economy and will make travelling around the area much easier and greener; it is vital that it happens soon, and I will be pushing for quick implementation.’

TFW are transforming the way you make your journeys and making it easier to travel, whether that’s by train, bus, bike or on foot.

Metro is a new integrated transport system across Wales that will become our transport of choice. The Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro is in the early stages of development. It is one of three schemes which will help to:

boost local economies – growth as a region is a focus with local industry, services and tourism playing key roles. join up journeys across Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, improving integration of networks and connectivity provide faster, more accessible and reliable options to commute to work and access public services and leisure destinations reduce the environmental impact of our transport network have a positive impact on our health and well-being.



Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro is being developed in partnership by Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire local authorities, working alongside Welsh Government and the new Corporate Joint Committees.

It will be key in helping to deliver the aims and objectives of the Wales transport strategy ‘Llwybr Newydd’ together with supporting the delivery of the City Region’s strategic projects.

