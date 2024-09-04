Top ten reasons it’s good to get involved in politics

Hefin David, MS

Mass media in general and social media in particular is awash with reasons to be gloomy. I think it’s at least partly responsible for the low esteem in which politicians are held, though God knows we don’t help ourselves sometimes.

With that in mind, it’s worth thinking about why the vast majority of us, of all parties and none, decide to get involved in politics.

In making this list, I’m trying to focus solely on the good things about politics, those that benefit others but subsequently ourselves too.

So here goes.

10 You don’t have to do it

No one forces you to become a politician. It certainly isn’t a job for everyone. But once you decide to take the path, you can leave it at any time and you don’t have to feel obliged to carry on. I know many brilliant people who became councillors but, after a term decided that it wasn’t for them. Nonetheless, during the time they served, they made a worthwhile contribution to their community. We should never complain about being involved though. At every level, it’s a privilege to hold an elected office and to use it, while we have it, in the service of others.

9 You meet brilliant people

Most of the people you meet won’t be famous or powerful. But they will be people who engaged and involved in causes that matter to their community. One of the greatest people I have met through politics is Nana Deb who runs the Sparrows Additional Learning Needs group in Caerphilly. Sparrows provide social events for families with autistic children and other learning needs. Deb is one of the kindest and selfless of people you could meet. I’ve done my best to help the Sparrows but nothing I’ve done matches what they have done for me and my children.

8 You find a purpose

Everyone needs a purpose in life. Finding that can be difficult and can take many years of reflection and self discovery. If you are suited to politics, that vocation provides a ready made purpose and path. You have the opportunity to make a difference in many ways. It’s more important than ever for politicians to remember their reason for being there in the first place- to make things better for others. Build that principle into your life in politics and you’ll be rewarded.

7 You challenge your own preconceptions

We all have opinions. We all feel strongly about different issues. Usually, the more passionately we feel about something, the less inclined we are to listen to people who disagree with us. A key skill in politics is to be able to understand why someone feels as they do. The best politicians are those that can truly empathise with opponents, even when we think they are wrong. You have to be able to express your views but at the same time not expect everyone to be persuaded. But you should also be ready to be persuaded yourself and able to change your mind.

6 You learn how to deal with uncertainty

The unexpected always happens. It can blindside you. The pandemic had that effect on all of us simultaneously. It was an incredibly difficult time which needed politicians willing to take the most difficult decisions. This uncertainty occurs on a smaller scale all of the time in politics. You can never know whether your actions are the absolute right ones but you can navigate through the uncertainty by listening to experts, taking advice and accepting the unexpected.

5 You recognise that others with different opinions are still good people

Most people see only the harshest bits of political debate. Prime Ministers Questions or First Ministers Questions where political leaders knock seven bells out of each other on a weekly basis. But cooperation happens between politicians of different parties all the time. Together with Peter Fox MS (Conservative) and Rhun ap Iorweth (Plaid) I’ve just co-written a letter to the Health Secretary about long covid. Both Rhun and Peter are good people, although the three of us disagree profoundly on many things. By working with them, I get to see their strengths and it is an honour to do so.

4 You build a great team

Teamwork is key. Your staff are vital. Your caseworker is responsible for chasing constituents issues with a vast array of public and private bodies. Your community worker makes sure that local groups are supported. And your senior advisor keeps things ticking over in parliament. I’m incredibly lucky to work with an amazing team, most of whom have been with me from the beginning. Beyond that, you find you build relationships with local councillors, party workers and volunteers. You never do it on your own.

3 You have to justify your choices

People will challenge you. Sometimes it’s cynical or just designed to be vexatious. Not everyone will like you. Some will hate you, although I find it odd that people who’ve never met me feel that way. Most of the time though, the challenge is justified. Where you think an opposing view is worth exploring, a meeting often helps, face to face if possible. Politics is about talking, listening and explaining yourself to those who disagree with you.

2 You gain an array of new skills

Public speaking, active listening, community organising, teaching, leaning how to learn. Politics gives you so many opportunities to broaden your skill set. And the more you challenge yourself, the more you grow. Throw away that script, do a public Facebook Live, write an article, appear on live telly, address a public meeting, knock on doors. All these are terrifying the first time you do them but the more you do, the better you get.

1 You help other people

And this is it, isn’t it? This is what it’s all about. There is absolutely no point in going into politics if helping others isn’t your number one priority. It’s all that really matters.

It’s understandably easy to think the worst of politicians. The very act of making choices will alienate and infuriate some people. But someone has to do it and for the right reasons.

Hefin David is the Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly

