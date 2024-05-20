Vote now: Is the Welsh media racist in its coverage of the scandals involving the First Minister?
Supporters of First Minister Vaughan Gething have sparked controversy over the weekend with claims that coverage in the Welsh media of the scandals engulfing him in recent months is racist.
Several MSs and Labour activists pursued this line of attack over the last 48 hours in the face of a considerable social media backlash.
Nation.Cymru CEO, Mark Mansfield, News Editor Emily Price and Associate Editor Martin Shipton have fiercely rejected the claims, which they say are an attempt to close down legitimate journalistic scrutiny of Mr Gething.
Since he announced his campaign to replace Mark Drakeford as First Minister, Mr Gething has been embroiled in controversy.
His problems include the revelation that he accepted a £200,000 campaign donation from a convicted criminal and publication of a leaked message in which he said that he was deleting iMessages relating to discussions during the Covid pandemic.
No racism, merely distraction politics at work by VG and his supporters!
Not sure it’s racist but the difference between the 3 months coverage of the Gething donation and the 3 day coverage of the Frank Hester donation (who gave the Tories at least £10 million; racially abused and called for murder of an MP and has taken tens of millions of pounds of contracts from the UK Tory Gov) is stark. Also, it is very easy to come across piles of racist comments directed to Vaughan Gething on social media.
That’s a failing by the English media
Our media is showing itself to be of a higher calibre.
The criticism made was of the Media in Cymru rather than Social media where it’s easy to find racist and other hateful comments of all kinds.
Remember: for Wales, do not read England.
News about Wales on a website reporting news about Wales. Whatever next? An accountable devolved government in Wales?
Ah, the Israel defence…
The criticism is unrelenting .Vaughan Gething has not had a chance and they should be mor constructive towards him . Give him a chance for the next 2 weeks
Seriously? Gething should not be First Minister as the whole campaign was clearly of a dubious nature, not just the £200,000 he received from a convicted criminal, but also the way the union votes were jerrymanderd in his favour.. It’s a new low for him now that his support is playing the race card, as nowhere in the Welsh media has anyone mentioned Vaughn Gething’s skin colour, it’s utterly irrelevant. Given that he attained the position of First Minister using questionable means isn’t going to go away anytime soon, even another fortnight won’t change a thing.
Reporting and analysis on these issues around FM by Martin Shipton, Emily Price, and Ben Wildsmith in Nation.Cymru have been evidence based it seems to me.