Vote now: Is the Welsh media racist in its coverage of the scandals involving the First Minister?

Supporters of First Minister Vaughan Gething have sparked controversy over the weekend with claims that coverage in the Welsh media of the scandals engulfing him in recent months is racist.

Several MSs and Labour activists pursued this line of attack over the last 48 hours in the face of a considerable social media backlash.

Nation.Cymru CEO, Mark Mansfield, News Editor Emily Price and Associate Editor Martin Shipton have fiercely rejected the claims, which they say are an attempt to close down legitimate journalistic scrutiny of Mr Gething.

Controversy

Since he announced his campaign to replace Mark Drakeford as First Minister, Mr Gething has been embroiled in controversy.

His problems include the revelation that he accepted a £200,000 campaign donation from a convicted criminal and publication of a leaked message in which he said that he was deleting iMessages relating to discussions during the Covid pandemic.

