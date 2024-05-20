Support our Nation today - please donate here
Opinion

Vote now: Is the Welsh media racist in its coverage of the scandals involving the First Minister?

20 May 2024 2 minute read
Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of of Vaughan Gething, the Welsh health minister during the pandemic. Photo UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA Wire

Supporters of First Minister Vaughan Gething have sparked controversy over the weekend with claims that coverage in the Welsh media of the scandals engulfing him in recent months is racist.

Several MSs and Labour activists pursued this line of attack over the last 48 hours in the face of a considerable social media backlash.

Nation.Cymru CEO, Mark Mansfield, News Editor Emily Price and Associate Editor Martin Shipton have fiercely rejected the claims, which they say are an attempt to close down legitimate journalistic scrutiny of Mr Gething.

Controversy

Since he announced his campaign to replace Mark Drakeford as First Minister, Mr Gething has been embroiled in controversy.

His problems include the revelation that he accepted a £200,000 campaign donation from a convicted criminal and publication of a leaked message in which he said that he was deleting iMessages relating to discussions during the Covid pandemic.

Vote below to let us know what your opinion is of these claims.

Yes

Click here if you think the reporting of the scandals dogging the First Minister in the Welsh media is racist

No

Click here if you do not think the reporting of the scandals dogging the First Minister in the Welsh media is racist

×

Thank you for your vote!

You can only vote once.

Results of the poll will be published after 6pm on Wednesday 22 May.

GCJ
GCJ
2 hours ago

No racism, merely distraction politics at work by VG and his supporters!

10
Reply
Llyn
Llyn
2 hours ago

Not sure it’s racist but the difference between the 3 months coverage of the Gething donation and the 3 day coverage of the Frank Hester donation (who gave the Tories at least £10 million; racially abused and called for murder of an MP and has taken tens of millions of pounds of contracts from the UK Tory Gov) is stark. Also, it is very easy to come across piles of racist comments directed to Vaughan Gething on social media.

-6
Reply
CapM
CapM
2 hours ago
Reply to  Llyn

That’s a failing by the English media
Our media is showing itself to be of a higher calibre.

The criticism made was of the Media in Cymru rather than Social media where it’s easy to find racist and other hateful comments of all kinds.

5
Reply
Jon Coles
Jon Coles
1 hour ago
Reply to  Llyn

Remember: for Wales, do not read England.
News about Wales on a website reporting news about Wales. Whatever next? An accountable devolved government in Wales?

6
Reply
Uhh
Uhh
1 hour ago

Ah, the Israel defence…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Uhh
6
Reply
Rev D.B.Rees
Rev D.B.Rees
1 hour ago

The criticism is unrelenting .Vaughan Gething has not had a chance and they should be mor constructive towards him . Give him a chance for the next 2 weeks

-4
Reply
Padi Phillips
Padi Phillips
5 minutes ago
Reply to  Rev D.B.Rees

Seriously? Gething should not be First Minister as the whole campaign was clearly of a dubious nature, not just the £200,000 he received from a convicted criminal, but also the way the union votes were jerrymanderd in his favour.. It’s a new low for him now that his support is playing the race card, as nowhere in the Welsh media has anyone mentioned Vaughn Gething’s skin colour, it’s utterly irrelevant. Given that he attained the position of First Minister using questionable means isn’t going to go away anytime soon, even another fortnight won’t change a thing.

0
Reply
Garry Jones
Garry Jones
57 minutes ago

Reporting and analysis on these issues around FM by Martin Shipton, Emily Price, and Ben Wildsmith in Nation.Cymru have been evidence based it seems to me.

6
Reply

