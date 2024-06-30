Voting with my heart

Ben Wildsmith

When the crack troops of nondescript centrism descend on my timeline to chide me for failing to leap aboard the Starmer train, their charges are always some combination of the following.

‘Enabling the Tories’

To be honest, anyone capable of enabling the Tories at this stage should be founding a religion based on their powers of revivification.

They have, as John Cleese had it, turned up their toes and gone to join the bleedin’ choir invisible. It is testament to the trauma they have inflicted upon us all that even now, as the hearse idles on Smith Square, their waxen rictus can still inspire fear.

But no, refusal to vote Labour is not going to invoke the ghost of Margaret Thatcher to rise in the Rhondda and privatise Ponty lido.

The Labour vote around here will be weighed on industrial scales as usual, with Chris Bryant MP experiencing fewer election night jitters than typically endured by Kim Jong Un.

Using fear to motivate a Rhondda resident to vote Labour is like expecting an otter to apply moisturiser.

‘It’s easy to be a cynic’

It is, isn’t it? You could, for instance, win the leadership of a political party by making a series of principled, written pledges on policy, only to abandon them all and tell the people who voted for you to sling their hook if they don’t like it.

Alternatively, you could spend years demanding billions in reparations for a failed high-speed rail project, only to revalue it to fourpence when it looks like your party’s government might have to cough up.

Perhaps you are tanking in the polls after accidentally endorsing war crimes in the Middle East, time to be ‘absolutely clear’ that you’ve always called for an immediate ceasefire *terms and conditions apply*.

So, yes, I’m cynical. Anybody paying attention to all this would need a head that buttons up the back not to be. Experience has taught us that shining-eyed optimism is rarely wise when it comes to politics, but we do usually have to wait until they are elected before being gutted.

Starmer’s Labour, after peeing down our legs and telling us its raining, can’t really object if our trousers whiff a bit.

‘Immature idealism’

As well as being the embittered spite of cynical losers, objections to Labour are simultaneously founded upon a childlike belief in a better world that only belongs at the top of magic, faraway trees.

Fans of Enid Blyton’s wonderful forest trilogy might enjoy imagining Wes Streeting as Moonface, and Jo Stevens as the washerwoman, but we discuss serious politics here, so do it in your own time.

I can’t speak for you, but my grand hopes for change are rather more timid than they used to be.

Nobody’s nationalising the banks, I get that. Love Island will not, in my lifetime, be replaced on ITV by proletarian dramas produced by workers’ creative units as part of their 25-hour/week employment contracts.

Neither will Alan Sugar be forcibly re-educated and taken on tours of the nation’s schools to repudiate his filthy, exploitative past and promote a spirit of egalitarianism amongst the nation’s children.

By the same token, though, I don’t accept that enforcing £18 billion of cuts on public services that have already been picked bare by Tory vultures is somehow a grown-up thing to do.

‘The Tories have destroyed trust in politics so you must vote Labour’

*Vaughan Gething has entered the chat*. *Parachuted candidates have entered the chat*. *Westminster whips threatening Members of the Senedd have entered the chat*.

So, here’s where I’m at, for what it’s worth. A Labour government is inevitable. They know it, the Tories know it, Farage knows it, and the media knows it.

What remains at stake in this election is how this government behaves.

The Senedd election in 2026 is timed to act as a mid-term gauge of Labour’s popularity in the wider UK.

With the threat of Tory governance gone, Wales is in a position now to send a message to UK Labour that it is in peril here and needs to fear Welsh voters in a way it never has.

Huge majorities here in Wales will render us an irrelevance as Starmer governs to keep newly won constituencies in England and Scotland.

If the party sees signs on Thursday that it could face embarrassment in 2026, it will think twice about how its decisions affect us here.

Impressive progressive cases have been made in this campaign, but not by Labour. I’ll be voting with my heart, it’s not quite broken yet.

